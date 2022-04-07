High School Notebook: Fleming boys turning heads on soccer field

Posting a boys soccer victory over Blacksburg or Patrick Henry in any season is a rare event for any other Timesland school.

Defeating both perennial powers in the same season? Virtually unheard of.

Add William Fleming to the short list.

The Colonels knocked off Patrick Henry 2-1 in overtime Wednesday night on the heels of a 2-1 victory over Blacksburg on March 30.

Fleming (3-1-1) has allowed just five goals in five games, with two coming in a 2-0 season-opening road loss to Charlottesville.

Head coach Zach Quest, a Charlotte native who played four years of men's soccer at Emory & Henry, knew there was potential in the boys program from the three years he spent as Fleming's girls coach before taking the boys job in 2021.

"The talent's always been here," Quest said. "Coaching the girls team, I kind of was able to watch what the boys had and what it looked like for a few years, which was really good for me.

"If I stepped in sooner, I think I would have fallen into the same traps. I think they needed structure and accountability, just some consistency from what practices look like to what they're hearing on the sidelines."

Quest said he talks frequently with Fleming football coach Jamar Lovelace, whose blueprint for discipline has worked well within the football program.

"Absolutely it was 100 percent inspiration," Quest said. "We've tried to bring that same mentality to some of the other programs in the school. In some, it's catching. In some, it's not. I'm basically in the process of creating a blueprint that makes sense for boys soccer."

Fleming's defense starts with a back line led by seniors Diego Trujillo-Bonilla and Sender Perez, and sophomore Jonathan Cartagena.

What that group allows to make it in front of the net, goalkeeper Luis Bravo mostly sends back.

Much of the offense is handled by senior David Delcid, a 5-foot-4 dynamo who has scored five of the Colonels' goals this season: two against PH and one against Blacksburg, Harrisonburg and Lord Botetourt.

"Everybody knows who he is by this point, all the teams we've played at least," Quest said.

Fleming also relies on freshman midfielder Karol Naredo-Solabac and Edward Yonda, who scored the first goal in the win over Blacksburg.

Fleming returns to Blue Ridge District play Friday at Northside. The rematch with Patrick Henry is Sept. 28 at PH.

Quest would like to make winning a habit, but the 27-year-old head coach admittedly was pinching himself last week after Fleming's win over a Blacksburg program coached by VHSL legend Shelley Blumenthal.

"My words when we scored our game-winning goal were, 'What's happening?'" Quest said. "I looked at my assistant and that's pretty much what I said."

Robie commits to Va. Tech wrestling

Christiansburg senior Luke Robie, who won the VHSL Class 3 wrestling title in February at 152 pounds, has committed to Virginia Tech where his father, Tony, is the Hokies' head coach.

Robie made the announcement via his Twitter account.

He is the second Christiansburg wrestler to commit to Tech this spring. Senior Aiden LaComa, who won the Class 3 title at 285 pounds, cast his lot with the Hokies last month.

Knights named co-players of year

Cave Spring teammates Owyn Dawyot and Stark Jones have been named Class 3 boys basketball co-players of the year by the Virginia High School Coaches Association after leading the Knights to the state championship.

Northside's Ayrion Journiette also made the first team.

Second-team choices included Cave Spring's Dylan Saunders and Bryce Cooper, and Northside's Lawrence Cole.

Cave Spring's Jacob Gruse was chosen coach of the year.

VHSCA CLASS 3 BOYS

First team

Chris Fields, Petersburg, jr.; Bernard Fuller, Petersburg, sr.; Carmelo Pacheco, Spotswood, sr.; Tucker Shifflett, William Monroe, jr.; Ayrion Journiette, Northside, sr.; Cameron Mise, Hopewell, soph.; Bobby Gardner, Fluvanna County, jr.; Stark Jones, Cave Spring, jr.; Owyn Dawyot, Cave Spring, sr.

Second team

Dylan Saunders, Cave Spring, jr.; Zack Diggs, Skyline, jr.; Tyheim Love, Hopewell, sr.; Finn Irving, Wilson Memorial, jr.; Bryce Cooper, Cave Spring, sr.; Kobe Edmonds, Fluvanna County, sr.; Lawrence Cole, Northside, jr.; Jordan Leaks, Phoebus, jr.; Payton Simmons, Manassas Park, sr.

Co-players of the year

Owyn Dawyot, Cave Spring; Stark Jones, Cave Spring.

Coach of the year

Jacob Gruse, Cave Spring.

16 seniors at Byrd signing day

William Byrd staged a signing ceremony Wednesday for 16 seniors including Division I-bound Hunter Sipe (VMI baseball), Maddy Tuck (Liberty softball) and Sela Beatty (Radford track and field).

Three Terriers are headed in-state to Division II Emory & Henry — Hunter Richards (football), Ross Divers (baseball) and Riley Firebaugh (women's soccer) — with three more to Division III Ferrum — Trenton Sayers (baseball), Anna Milliron (women's soccer) and Peyton Fuchs (football).

A trio of Byrd athletes are staying local at Roanoke College — Keely Hoal and Amber Vaughn (softball) and Austin Nielsen (swimming).

Other signings included Cole Spencer (Limestone, men's lacrosse), Landon Niday (Hampden-Sydney), Emma Dalton (Barton, track and field, cheer), and Ashlynn ReMine (Barton, cheer).

