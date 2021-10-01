High School Notebook: Former Salem girls basketball coach Dee Wright dies at 69

Dee Wright won more games as Salem High School’s girls basketball coach than anyone who has held the job.

Former Salem athletic director Sandy Hadaway applauded Wright during all 187 victories and 72 losses.

“One thing I like about Dee is she taught her student-athletes to win with dignity and to lose with dignity,” Hadaway said. “As an athletic director, I appreciated that.”

Hadaway is among those mourning the loss of Wright, who died Sept. 24 in Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital at the age of 69.

Wright was a graduate of Blacksburg High School in 1970 and Virginia Tech in 1975, eventually earning a masters degree in education.

Wright was a girls basketball assistant coach at Radford High School in the early 1980s when the Bobcats won a pair of VHSL Group AA state championships.

She also coached girls basketball in Luray and Manassas and was an assistant at Roanoke College for one season.

Hadaway is grateful for Wright’s 11 years at Salem as a coach and even more as a physical education teacher.

“She was the department chair,” the former Salem AD said. “She did a wonderful job. She had great rapport with her student-athletes.