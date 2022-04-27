High School Notebook: Hidden Valley's J.B. Dragovich, William Fleming's Jacob Henderson honored by Roanoke Valley Wrestling Association

What comes after winning a VHSL state wrestling championship?

How about adding some awards on the banquet circuit.

Seniors J.B. Dragovich of Hidden Valley and Jacob Henderson of William Fleming have been named high school wrestlers of the year by the Roanoke Valley Wrestling Association after completing undefeated seasons in 2022.

The awards were presented Monday during the RVWA's banquet, which was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.

Henderson won the Class 5 state title, finishing 36-0 in the 170-pound weight class, defeating Corey Bell of Mountain View High School.

Dragovich wound up 33-0 at 120 pounds by defeating Rustburg's Gage Bomar 11-3 in the Class 3 state final.

Henderson also earned the newly created George Miller Memorial Scholarship in memory of the former Fleming wrestling and football coach who died in November.

Lord Botetourt senior Colin Sell was presented with the Roy Stanley Outstanding Achievement Award.

Sell skipped his junior year of wrestling to avoid bringing the COVID-19 virus into his home where his father, Randall, has been recovering from cancer. He placed third in the Class 3 state tournament.

Sell and Northside senior Parker Brown were awarded the Ken Shelton Memorial Scholarship.

Salem's Cameron Martindale and Bassett's Darrius Morrison were winners of Stan Parker Memorial Scholarships.

James River's Dakota Gilliam and William Byrd's Hunter Richards earned Larry France Memorial Scholarships.

Gilliam and Brown also were winners of the Kip Nininger Memorial Scholarship.

Each individual scholarship is worth $1,000.

Staunton River's Scott Fike and Glenvar's Jason Cline were chosen as the coaches of the year.

Staunton River won the Region 3D championship and placed third in Class 3, while Glenvar took the Region 2C crown and finished fifth in Class 2.

Staunton River's Chip Nininger was named the Sonny Boyd Assistant Coach of the year.

The RVWA also inducted five new members into its hall of fame:

Don Cox, who despite being totally blind, was VHSL runner-up for Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind in Staunton in the 1950s and is a former coach at Jefferson High School.

Mike Gibson, who wrestled at Glenvar and James Madison University and became a coach at William Byrd and Salem and later was a college and high school wrestling official.

Randall Sell, a three-time place winner in the Group AA state tournament who wrestled at Messiah College and Longwood University. He is a former head coach at Staunton River and Salem, and has been a volunteer assistant coach at Lord Botetourt.

Talena Williams, who was the first athletic trainer cohort hired by Roanoke County Schools in 1997 and for 25 years has managed medical coverage for the VHSL state tournament in Salem while helping develop weight-loss guidelines for high school wrestlers.

Ronnie Wood, a two-time place winner for William Byrd in the Region III tournament and a member of two state championship teams in the 1970s. Wood received the RVWA's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015 for his two decades as a volunteer coach at Byrd.

Bassett's Mattox heads to Carlisle

Demario Mattox, who has been the boys basketball coach at Bassett High School for the last two seasons, has been hired for the same job at Carlisle.

Mattox is a former star at Franklin County High School.

He replaces Brandon Smith at Carlisle. The private school in Martinsville competes in the Virginia Independent Conference along with North Cross and Roanoke Catholic.

Cave Spring track meet returns Saturday

After a three-year hiatus, the Knights Track Classic returns to Cave Spring High School on Saturday.

On-campus construction and the COVID-19 pandemic kept the event from being held for the past three years.

Meet director Tommy Maguire has a 29-team field lined up for the meet.

Marion AD Moss honored by VIAAA

Marion athletic director Sallie Moss is one of three VHSL ADs who have been honored as administrator of the year by the Virginia Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.

Moss, a Marion alumna, has been Marion's AD for the past seven years while serving as the school's girls basketball coach. She also is a member of the athletic hall of fame at Emory & Henry College, where she played varsity basketball.

The VIAAA also recognized Warren County's Ed Dike and Potomac Falls' Mike Sipe.

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.