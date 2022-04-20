High School Notebook: Liberty hires Giles County native Waldron as girls basketball coach:

As a Jefferson Forest girls basketball assistant coach last year, Justin Waldron got a good look at the team from Seminole District rival Liberty.

Now he has an even better perspective.

Waldron, 33, has been hired as the new girls head coach at Liberty, and the Giles County native can't wait to get started.

"It's going to be a great move," said Waldron, a 2006 Narrows High School graduate. "The girls at JF, they've got a bright future ahead of them. But I knew, in my mindset, I'm ready to take the helm of a program. I'm ready to work."

Waldron replaces Nic Lawrence at Liberty after the program finished 14-10 last winter including a 52-45 overtime victory over Brookville in the opening round of the Region 3C tournament.

Waldron said the future looks bright in Bedford.

"They have everybody returning on that varsity team," he said. "They have a very solid JV program. Their [middle school] program went undefeated in the regular season."

Waldron came to Jefferson Forest in 2020, but Bedford County schools did not play winter sports because of COVID-19.

He previously coached at Knoxville West High in Tennessee and was involved with some travel teams in the Volunteer State.

He played basketball at Narrows under former head coach Todd Lusk, but was forced to give up football and baseball after undergoing heart surgery during his freshman year.

Waldron said his coaching philosophy would make his former Narrows coaches proud.

"We will hammer fundamentals," he said. "We will make sure our passes are made without mistakes. We don't rush shots. We don't rush offense.

"As far as defense, I am hard-nosed up in your face. At Liberty we have three very quick guards returning. Anybody that knows me from JF, my teams are very well conditioned. We don't let up. We press pretty much the whole game."

Waldron said he is dedicated to coaching girls basketball.

"I'm a girls coach," he said. "That's all I've ever coached. I love being able to break down that game the way you can with a girls team."

Golden Eagles sending flock to colleges

Staunton River celebrated 11 athletes who will continue their athletic careers at the NCAA Division II and Division II levels.

Logan Arnold and Hunter Brown, who helped the Golden Eagles place third in the VHSL Class 3 state wrestling tournament, have signed with Division II Emory & Henry.

Jayda Jones, a standout on Staunton River's girls basketball team that reached the state quarterfinals, is headed to ODAC member Eastern Mennonite.

Other Golden Eagles who plan to compete at Division III schools are Megan Vess (Sweet Briar, women's soccer), Abby McGuire (Ferrum, softball), Kayden Ryder (Ferrum, women's track & field), Keith Johnson (Averett, men's track & field), Malakhi Gregory (Lynchburg, men's track & field) and Lilly Phillips (Hollins, women's track & field).