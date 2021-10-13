High School Notebook: Lord Botetourt to induct 4 new members into hall of fame

He wrestled at Virginia Tech where he was a two-year letterman and the Hokies’ rookie of the year as a freshman.

• Zach Santolla (class of 2009), who was named to the school’s “Best 50” football players its first 50 years as a linebacker and fullback and also was a three-time region champion in wrestling and a third-place finisher in the Group AA state meet as a senior.

His 125 career wrestling victories still place him among the top 10 at Botetourt.

Santolla was a four-year football letterman at Emory & Henry and is now the running game coordinator and defensive line coach at the University of Charleston.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday in the school’s auditorium. The inductees will be presented at halftime of Lord Botetourt’s football game Friday against William Fleming.

Radford HOF adds 7 including Nichols brothers

Radford High School recently inducted seven new members into its athletics hall of fame, including one coach and two of his former players who have helped put the boys basketball program into the highest level of the VHSL.