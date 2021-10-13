High School Notebook: Lord Botetourt to induct 4 new members into hall of fame

Lord Botetourt will induct four new members into its athletics hall of fame Friday, including 1956 Fincastle High School graduate Collins Craft.
Craft set school career football records for rushing yards and touchdowns as well as a single-game school record with six TDs.
He won 10 region championships in the 100-yard and 200-yard dashes and low hurdles. He finished third in the 100 in the VHSL state meet.
Since Lord Botetourt opened in 1959, Craft has missed just five Cavaliers varsity football games.
The other inductees are:
• Wendy Heath (class of 1996), who still holds the school record in the girls triple jump at 37 feet, 7 inches and was the runner-up twice in the Group AA state meet in the 100-meter hurdles, where her best time was 15.23 seconds.
Heath ran collegiately for East Tennessee State and Liberty. She won the Big South Conference indoor high jump title at Liberty and was named to the league’s all-decade team
• Ryan Broughman (class of 2003), who was a two-time Group AA wrestling state champion, at 103 pounds as a junior and 112 pounds as a senior.
Broughman had a 41-0 record as a senior and was named Timesland wrestler of the year and the wrestler of the year by the Roanoke Valley Wrestling Association.
He wrestled at Virginia Tech where he was a two-year letterman and the Hokies’ rookie of the year as a freshman.
• Zach Santolla (class of 2009), who was named to the school’s “Best 50” football players its first 50 years as a linebacker and fullback and also was a three-time region champion in wrestling and a third-place finisher in the Group AA state meet as a senior.
His 125 career wrestling victories still place him among the top 10 at Botetourt.
Santolla was a four-year football letterman at Emory & Henry and is now the running game coordinator and defensive line coach at the University of Charleston.
The induction ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday in the school’s auditorium. The inductees will be presented at halftime of Lord Botetourt’s football game Friday against William Fleming.
Radford HOF adds 7 including Nichols brothers
Radford High School recently inducted seven new members into its athletics hall of fame, including one coach and two of his former players who have helped put the boys basketball program into the highest level of the VHSL.
Current head coach Rick Cormany and former stars Shane Nichols and Darris Nichols were recognized Oct. 1 along with four other individuals.
Radford has won six VHSL state titles in Cormany’s 28 seasons, and the Wythe County native has 732 career boys basketball coaching victories at three schools.
Shane Nichols (class of 2002) is the third-leading career scorer at Radford with 1,903 career points.
He was a three-year starter at Wofford, where he scored 1,482 career points. He is an assistant coach at Radford University, previously coaching at Wofford, Hofstra and Murray State.
Darris Nichols (class of 2004) is now his older brother’s boss as the head coach at Radford University.
The 2004 Timesland player of the year, he ranks as Radford High School’s No. 2 career scorer with more than 2,000 points and became the starting point guard at West Virginia, where he led the Mountaineers to the NCAA Tournament.
He was an assistant coach at Florida, West Virginia, Northern Kentucky, Louisiana Tech and Wofford before he was hired earlier this year as the coach at RU.
The other inductees are:
• Gina Miano (class of 1983), who played tennis and basketball before a four-year tennis career at Emory & Henry, where played No. 1 singles on three ODAC championship teams and finished her career with a 72-33 singles record and a top-16 ranking in NCAA Division III twice.
• David Bisset (class of 1966), the longtime columnist for the News Journal and Southwest Times who has covered Radford High School sports since the 1970s.
• Guy Gilmore (class of 1961), who was the clock operator at Radford football games for more than 50 years and was the clock operator at basketball games for nearly three decades, earning a Region 1A West award of merit from the VHSL.
• Pat O’Morrow (class of 1986), a two-time all-state place-kicker who earned a scholarship to Ohio State, where he made 63 extra points without a miss, made three field goals of more than 50 yards and still ranks in the top 10 at OSU for single-season and career field goals.
Rockbridge hires coaches for girls hoops, swimming
Rockbridge County has hired 2010 graduate Andrew Bellairs as its new girls basketball coach.
Bellairs is the son of former Rockbridge girls coach and ex-VMI coach Bart Bellairs. He has been an assistant coach for the past two seasons at Sayre High School in Lexington, Kentucky.
Rockbridge also has hired Elle Boyd as its boys and girls swimming coach.
Boyd is a Texas native who is a senior at Washington and Lee University. She has worked with the Rockbridge Storm, a local club team.
