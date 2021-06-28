High School Notebook: Lord Botetourt's Ashton Harper earns berth in PGA Tour event

Some kids go to the beach in the summer.

Ashton Harper is going in September, but not to swim or collect seashells.

The rising Lord Botetourt junior has earned a berth in the Pro-Junior Amateur Division of the PGA Tour’s PURE Insurance Championship Impacting The First Tee Sept. 20-26 in Pebble Beach, California.

Harper will be paired for three rounds with a tour professional in a best-ball format in one of three separate competitions in the 54-hole event. Jim Furyk won the PGA individual event in 2020.

Harper got his invitation by defeating 23 other players to win the inaugural First-Tee National Championship last week at the Walker Course in Clemson, South Carolina.

Representing First Tee-Roanoke, the Botetourt teen finished 9-under-par with rounds of 69-70-68 and defeated Hunter Swanson of Denver in a one-hole playoff for the title.

Hardy resident Slade Aliff placed ninth in the tournament at 6-over-par.

The event raises money and awareness of the First Tee, a grass-roots junior development program.

Winners of the PGA portion of the event have included Hale Irwin, Craig Stadler, Bernhard Langer, Jeff Sluman and Kirk Triplett.