High School Notebook: North Cross baseball, boys tennis teams rally for VIC crowns

A 4-2 deficit was nothing to overcome Saturday for North Cross.

Twice.

North Cross baseball and boys tennis teams each rallied from behind to claim Virginia Independent Conference championships.

The Raiders' baseball team defeated visiting Carlisle 5-4 with a three-run seventh inning, while the tennis team swept all three doubles matches for a 5-4 victory over top-seeded Covenant in Charlottesville.

"Epic," North Cross tennis coach Jim Schaefer said.

"Crazy," said baseball coach Eric Lawrence.

In the baseball final, Carlisle appeared headed to the title before North Cross' No. 9 hitter, freshman Leyton Sturm drew a leadoff walk on a 3-2 pitch.

Drew Slemp followed by legging out an infield hit.

Slugger Turner McCoy hit a towering pop fly to left field. Carlisle's shortstop, left fielder and center fielder converged, but the ball fell between the trio.

Bases loaded, no outs?

Not so fast.

When the ball hit the turf, Sturm was still anchored to the second-base bag. He had to make a mad dash for third base with Lawrence frantically waving from the coaching box.

"I thought there's no way he's going to make it," Lawrence said. "He's sliding in but I can't really see what's going on in the outfield because I'm blocked by the third baseman.

"I had to ask our assistant coach what happened. He said, 'You won't believe it. They picked the ball up three times and dropped it.' I called it a 'train wreck' because all three of those Carlisle players are really good players. Earlier in the game their center fielder made one of the best catches I've ever seen."

The play set up RBI-machine J.T. Foster, whose solo home run tied the game at 1 on Friday before rain forced a one-day delay.

Foster's Texas-League single brought North Cross within a run at 4-3, then cleanup hitter Connrr Lange poked a 1-2 pitch to right field for the game-winning two-run hit. The Raiders (16-4-1) set a single-season school record for wins heading into the VISAA Division II state tournament.

Nathan Carey picked up the win in relief to run his season record to 7-1.

The Raiders won despite having two baserunners wiped out on inning-ending pickoff plays.

"Had we not [rallied] in the seventh, that would have cost us the game," Lawrence said.

North Cross, seeded No. 7, will play Tuesday at No. 2 seed Greenbrier Christian in a VISAA quarterfinal.

Carlisle is the No. 2 seed in the Division III bracket.

The Raiders' boys tennis victory, achieved on the indoor courts at Boar's Head Sports Club, was just as dramatic.

Covenant, which handed North Cross (14-2) one of its two regular-season setbacks, led 4-2 after singles.

North Cross' No. 1 doubles team -- senior Conner Erwin and freshman Henry Lugar -- won 8-5 as did No. 2 team Rees Wenk and Tyler Bloomfield.

The No. 3 team of Colin Chandel and Christian Lang closed out the victory with another 8-5 win, but it was hardly routine.

Covenant staved off eight match points in the final game before Chandel, returning from the ad side, ripped a backhand down the line for a winner.

"He just went for broke," Schaefer said. "The kid at the net barely even got out of the way of it."

North Cross has a quarterfinal at home Tuesday against Steward with a possible rematch with Covenant at home Thursday. Hampton Roads Academy is the No. 1 seed and likely host for the state final.

Lugar plays No. 1 singles for the Raiders. He is the grandson of former Virginia Tech quarterback Jimmy Lugar, who led the Southern Conference in passing yardage in 1956.

Demon players hit 3 homers, twice

When Christiansburg's Mason Self hit three home runs May 9 in a 16-2 victory at Patrick Henry, it was a prodigious feat.

Two days later, it was hardly unique.

Christiansburg sophomore Tanner Evans matched Self when he put three over the fence in a 28-6 home victory over the same Patrick Henry team.

The Blue Demons finished the regular season 18-2, sweeping their River Ridge District schedule with a 12-0 mark. The River Ridge is holding a one-game postseason championship in lieu of a district tournament, and Christiansburg is awaiting its opponent later this week.

Head coach Dale Nelson's team has lost only this season to a pair of Tennessee teams -- Greeneville (7-5) and Knox Powell (14-4) -- in a tournament in the Volunteer State in mid-April.

Christiansburg will be seeded No. 2 behind Abingdon in the upcoming Region 3D tournament.

Boys tennis teams head unbeaten list

Three Timesland boys tennis teams - Blacksburg (14-0), Lord Botetourt (15-0) and Grayson County (15-0) - carried unbeaten records into this week.

Other Timesland teams still sporting a perfect 2022 record include Blacksburg (16-0) and Eastern Montgomery (12-0) in girls soccer.

EastMont, which won the school's first VHSL championship in any sport last spring, carried a 26-match win streak, outscoring its opponents 213-5 over the last two seasons, into Monday's match against Glenvar.

Blue Ridge District holding 'mini-Jubilee'

The Blue Ridge District will crown tournament champions in baseball, softball, boys soccer and girls soccer on Saturday in Rocky Mount.

The baseball and softball games will be held at Benjamin Franklin Middle School, while soccer will be played at Franklin County High School, where the district outdoor track and field meet also is scheduled Saturday.

Semifinal games are scheduled for Friday at higher seeds.

The 'mini-Jubilee' format is modeled after the VHSL's state tournament model.

"We did it a couple of years ago at [William] Byrd," Lord Botetourt athletic director Chuck Pound. "Everybody seemed to like it."