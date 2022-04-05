High school notebook: North Cross honors inaugural hall of fame class

Members of the North Cross Alumni Association were looking for a way for the school's approximately 3,000 graduates to connect.

So why not start an athletic hall of fame?

That's just about what happened as North Cross recognized its first class on inductees in March.

The ceremony originally was scheduled for March 2020 until it was cancelled by the outbreak of COVID-19.

After the two-year delay, North Cross honored its inaugural class that included three former coaches whose names are nearly synonymous with the school, an ex-girls soccer star and the members of the school's first undefeated VISSA state football championship team.

Former coaches Richard Cook, Jim Muscaro and Donna Satterwhite -- who each spent more than three decades at the Roanoke County private school -- headlined the first class.

Satterwhite was hired in 1971 as a physical education teacher and the girls’ athletic director and instrumental in starting the conferences where North Cross still competes -- the Blue Ridge Conference for girls and the Virginia Independent Conference for boys.

Satterwhite coached the volleyball and softball programs to eight conference titles apiece, highlighted by a 1994 VISAA state volleyball title.

Cook coached boys soccer at North Cross for 35 years and also started the Roanoke Valley's first travel soccer club, the Roanoke Stars.

He coached North Cross to 18 VIC championships from 1988-2007 and a VISAA state title in 2007, finishing with a career record of 449-112-48.

Muscaro also coached for 35 years at North Cross, covering 993 boys basketball games and 410 football games.

His teams won nine VIC football titles and the state championship in 1993. Muscaro also led the Raiders to six conference titles in basketball, eight in golf and one in baseball. His 1988 and 1993 boys basketball teams were state champions.

Muscaro's career record at North Cross was 246-158-5 in football and 592-401 in basketball.

"They were no-brainers," former alumni association president Leigh Huff said. "You don't want those [people] who were there for 35 years and built everything to not be in that first class."

Also inducted were former girls soccer star Lindsay Leffler Vandegrift (class of 2003) and the 1993 North Cross football team that finished 13-0 and captured the school's first VISAA state title.

Leffler Vandegrift led North Cross to three BRC girls soccer titles and was named team MVP three times.

She still ranks second in the program in career assists (39) and fourth in career goals (57) and points (153). She became a four-time all-conference women's soccer player at Presbyterian.

Huff said the banquet, which was not open to the public, sold out and was designed as almost much as an alumni reunion as a hall of fame banquet.

Only North Cross alumni are allowed to submit nominations. Selections are made by a 10- to 12-person committee, Huff said.

"This was intended to be a way to get together and have fun and really recognize the people who really carried the water on our teams.

"The hope is over the years we will have representation from every decade and every sport."

Huff said the committee's intent for the near future is to limit each class to five honorees, made up of coaches, athletes and entire teams.

"This year was a little unique," he said. "We had three coaches whose careers overlapped nearly entirely."

Huff said he hopes the event was a win-win situation for the alumni association and the school.

"We were so thrilled," he said. No one knew how this was going to turn out. It's the biggest single alumni event we've ever had. We just hope we can keep it going.

"It was great having it at the school. Even though it was not a direct fund-raiser, if you get people back and get them excited, that's going to benefit the school."

VHSCA picks Millirons Class 1 player of year

Auburn's Ethan Millirons has been named the Class 1 boys basketball player of the year by the Virginia High School Coaches Association.

Millirons broke Auburn's career record for points and assists as he led the Eagles to the VHSL Class 1 championship.

Parry McCluer's Spencer Hamilton, who was named the VHSL player of the year, also made the first team along with Fort Chiswell's Siler Watson.

Narrows sophomore Kolier Pruett made the second team.

Auburn's Terry Millirons was voted coach of the year.

William Fleming hosts Colonel Classic

Twenty-four schools already have registered for the Colonel Classic track and field invitational scheduled Saturday at William Fleming.

Patrick Henry enters on the heels of sweeping the boys and girls titles last weekend in the Vince Bradford Invitational in Lynchburg.

PH's Carmelo Taylor was the headliner, winning the boys 200 meters in 21.65 seconds and taking the 100 in 10.98.

Taylor could have a duel Saturday with William Fleming's Micah Jones, who clocked 10.66 seconds in the trials Saturday and placed third in a meet in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Jones also won the 110 hurdles in Myrtle Beach in 14.52 seconds.