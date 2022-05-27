High School Notebook: Parry McCluer elevates Clark to interim head football coach

Parry McCluer will not fill its football head coaching vacancy for the 2022 season, but the Fighting Blues have found the next best thing.

The Pioneer District school has elevated longtime assistant Troy Clark to the post of interim head coach, with plans to seek a new head coach in November.

Clark, a Parry McCluer alumnus who is the school’s softball coach, also served as the school’s interim boys basketball coach in the mid-2010s.

Parry McCluer’s vacancy popped up when Jack Baker resigned in April after one season on the job to take the head-coaching position at Nelson County.

Parry McCluer athletic director Mike Cartolaro said Clark’s appointment is for the 2022 season only.

“He’s going to take if for one year and will keep the transition smooth and give us time to advertise for [2023] right at the end of the season,” Cartolaro said Friday. “That will give us plenty of time.”

Cartolaro did not say how many applications the school received for the position after Baker’s resignation.

Clark has been Parry McCluer’s co-defensive coordinator and has worked in the program for more than a decade.

“He stepped in and coached basketball, finished out the year, the year before I took over,” said Cartolaro, who recently retired as Parry McCluer’s boys basketball coach.

“Troy is a smooth transition for us in a tough spot right now. It will give us more time to advertise and go from there.

Parry McCluer joins Pulaski County as a Timesland school with an interim head football coach.

Assistant Cam Akers will coach at Pulaski in 2022 in place of Mark Dixon, who has taken a medical leave of absence from the Cougars’ head-coaching position.

North Cross, Carlisle stars make all-state

Carlisle and North Cross combined to have six players selected to VISAA all-state baseball teams.

Carlisle, the Division III runner-up, placed Colby Cunningham, Colin Cunningham and Kale Richardson on the Division III first team, while Turner McCoy made the Division II first unit.

Carlisle’s Conner Plaster and North Cross’ J.T. Foster made the second team.

Garrett Pancione of state champion Highland School was named Division II player of the year, while Walsingham’s Cody Christman was selected Division III player of the year.

Highland School’s Micah Higgins (Division II) and Walsingham’s Ian Heisel (Division III) were named coaches of the year.

Raiders claim 7 titles in state track

North Cross won four boys events and three girls titles recently in the VISAA Division II state track and field meet.

Moritz Schmoranzer swept the boys shot put (41 feet, 5 inches) and discus (110-7), while Flavia Daniels took the girls high jump (5-2) and 100-meter hurdles (16.71 seconds). Daniels also placed second in the long jump (17-3).

Other North Cross winners were Xavier Mitchell in the boys 400 (50.63), Kerrigan Chaney in the girls 1,600 (5:17.91) and the boys 400 relay team (44.04).

North Cross placed second behind Atlantic Shores Christian in the boys team standings while Roanoke Catholic came in sixth.

The Celtics finished third overall and North Cross was seventh in the girls meet, which was won by Broadwater Academy.

Roanoke Catholic got second-place efforts from Justinne Llavore in the shot put (30-11) and discus (87-0) and Carly Smith in the high jump (4-10).

Dillan Patel placed second for Catholic in the 300 hurdles (43.37).

McCoy leaving Rockbridge volleyball post

Amanda McCoy, who helped elevate Rockbridge County’s volleyball program to the top of the Valley District, has accepted the head-coaching position at Jamestown High School in Williamsburg.

McCoy is a former head coach at William Byrd, Liberty and Roanoke Catholic.

She is a 2002 William Byrd graduate and former player on the Terriers’ 2000 Group AA state championship team.

McCoy’s husband, former Cave Spring coach Kris McCoy, has been working in Williamsburg for the past 18 months.

