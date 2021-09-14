High School Notebook: Patrick Henry’s new athletics field house is a beauty

Halftime at Patrick Henry’s football game Friday night wasn’t cut in half.
For the first time since Gainer Field at Patriots Stadium was constructed in 2007, the PH football team took a hard left off the home sideline and jogged a few yards into its brand new field house behind the east end zone.
In minutes, the team was seated in one room, ready for instructions for the second half of what turned out to be a 30-13 victory over Albemarle in the 2021 home opener.
That was in contrast to the Patriots’ previous route to the locker room.
In years past, the players had to exit the tunnel from the stadium, walk through a semi-dark parking lot, ascend concrete steps in their cleats and disperse into separate halves of a too-small space.
Then make the return trip.
“Halftime was 20 minutes and we got 20 minutes Friday,” PH assistant coach Lee Johnson said.
Patrick Henry’s new facility is a beaut.
It’s a 12,500-square foot multisport, multiuse building that had a $3 million price tag when it was approved in 2020.
The top floor two-story building is an open area that can serve as a wrestling room, a space to practice cheerleading or a pregame walk-through area for football. Batting cages for baseball and softball can easily fit in the cavernous space.
The lower level contains locker rooms for home and visiting teams for football, which also can serve to house boys and girls soccer and lacrosse teams in the spring.
There’s a laundry room, a training room, coaches offices. Eventually, 70-inch flat screen TVs will go up where the building’s internet connection can display video replays.
And the view from the balcony?
They should charge for that one.
To PH coach Alan Fiddler, the new building is a double win.
“Functionally, it’s huge,” he said. “Now we don’t have to go through the crowd, pregame and after the game, a safety situation.
“For pride in the program and the pride of the players, you can say you’ve got some of the best facilities around, and ‘Let’s take care of it. Do the right thing.’”
Fiddler spent several years as the head coach at Glenville State University, an NCAA Division II school in West Virginia. He knows he has something special.
“I had a big field house but it wasn’t this equipped,” he said. “This will be on of the best facilities around, better than most D-II schools.”
Jeanne Brown has been PH’s athletic trainer for two decades and is one of only two to hold the position.
Brown works in a very well-equipped training room inside the school. But on Friday nights and during weekday practices, critical time can be saved with the new facility.
“Heat-related illnesses, I’ll be able to get them into the AC right away,” she said. “It makes life way easier, not having to traipse all the way up to that training room.
“We’ll have a place for our doctor to suture if we have to, or do a real good [evaluation] on a table and not rely on the sidelines to do it.
“PH is very, very blessed with having the facilities we have. It’s probably better than any high school training room in our state.”
Parry McCluer to add 6 to HOF
Parry McCluer High School will induct six new members into its athletics hall of fame including a coach who amassed more than 1,000 combined victories in two sports and a former athlete who once won a little-known national championship.
The inductees are:
• Nelson Fox (class of 1971), who coached boys basketball from 1979-2014 and golf from 1976-2014. PM won 554 basketball games and 13 regular-season and Pioneer District tournament titles during his tenure along with a trip to the VHSL Group A championship game in 1994.
He was named NHSCA East Coast coach of the year in 2006.
Fox led Parry McCluer to the Group A golf state title in 1981 and was named the state’s coach of the year twice. The Fighting Blues had 451 golf victories during his tenure.
• Janice Faye Carter (class of 1976), who was a three-sport star and the first Parry McCluer girls basketball player to top 1,000 career points, finishing with 1,307 with a 23.7-point scoring average and earning prep All-American honors as a senior.
Carter starred in amateur softball after graduation, earning a spot on the all-state team three times. In 1974, she won the national baserunning championship in Royal Oak, Michigan with a time of 11.4 seconds.
• Allen “Mac” Felts (class of 1957), who pitched the first no-hitter in PM baseball history in 1957 and also made second-team all-district in football and basketball.
In 2009, Felts was inducted into the athletics hall of fame at Randolph-Macon College, where he compiled a 25-9 record and was named All-Macon-Dixon Conference in 1959 and 1962.
• Ronald Lee Statome (class of 1960), who earned first team All-District 5 honors in football, basketball and baseball and was a second-team all-state selection in basketball as a senior.Statome played football and basketball at Ferrum when it was a junior college. He led the basketball team in scoring 1961, eventually earning a scholarship to East Carolina.
• Saylor Fox (class of 1968), who ran the anchor leg on the mile relay team that set a record in the state meet in 1967. He also served as a football and boys basketball co-captain.
Fox was a four-year football starter at Newberry, earning NAIA Small College All-America honors in 1971 after a team-high six interceptions, finishing his career with 15. He was inducted into Newberry’s athletics hall of fame in 1991.
• Philip Daniel Radick (1980), who won two Group A heavyweight wrestling titles as one of only four PM wrestlers to win multiple state titles.
He was a first-team all-state football player in 1979, earning a spot in the VHSCA East-West All-Star game.
Prep golf postseason set to tee up
The high school golf season begins Thursday with the Valley District tournament at Heritage Oaks Country Club in Harrisonburg.
Other upcoming district tournament dates include River Ridge (Sept. 20, Thorn Spring), Piedmont (Sept. 20, Olde Mill), Mountain Empire (Sept. 20, Wytheville), Blue Ridge (Sept. 21, Hanging Rock), Seminole (Sept. 22, Ivy Hill) and Pioneer (Sept. 22, Blacksburg).
Region tournaments include 6A (Sept. 27, Water’s Edge), 5D sub-region (Sept. 27, Harrisonburg), 5D region final (Sept. 30, Harrisonburg), 4D (Sept. 27, Hidden Valley), 3C (Sept. 27, Lake Monticello), 3D (Sept. 28, Draper Valley), 2C (Sept. 27, Olde Mill), 2D (Sept. 29, Tazewell) and 1C (Sept. 30, Olde Mill).