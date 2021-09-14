High School Notebook: Patrick Henry’s new athletics field house is a beauty

The lower level contains locker rooms for home and visiting teams for football, which also can serve to house boys and girls soccer and lacrosse teams in the spring.

There’s a laundry room, a training room, coaches offices. Eventually, 70-inch flat screen TVs will go up where the building’s internet connection can display video replays.

And the view from the balcony?

They should charge for that one.

To PH coach Alan Fiddler, the new building is a double win.

“Functionally, it’s huge,” he said. “Now we don’t have to go through the crowd, pregame and after the game, a safety situation.

“For pride in the program and the pride of the players, you can say you’ve got some of the best facilities around, and ‘Let’s take care of it. Do the right thing.’”

Fiddler spent several years as the head coach at Glenville State University, an NCAA Division II school in West Virginia. He knows he has something special.

“I had a big field house but it wasn’t this equipped,” he said. “This will be on of the best facilities around, better than most D-II schools.”