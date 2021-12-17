High School Notebook: PH girls lose Fiddler for season

Patrick Henry’s girls basketball team intends to embark on another long run through the postseason.

Unfortunately for the Patriots, Shelby Fiddler’s senior year on the court is over.

Fiddler suffered a torn ACL in her left knee against Franklin County during PH’s fourth game on Dec. 10.

The Niagara University-bound shooting guard — a first-team VHSCA Class 5 all-state selection as a junior — will miss the rest of the season.

It is the second injury for Fiddler, who recovered from a meniscus tear in her right knee in September.

While the 5-foot-9 senior will not be on the floor, first-year PH coach Blue Cook said Fiddler remains an integral part of the team.

“She’s going to impact the team in a different way,” Cook said. “It won’t be on the court. It will be coaching on the sideline. She was becoming so much of a leader, and that part she’ll still be able to do.

“Shelby took that role on without me having to say anything to her.”

Cook said Fiddler has been helpful in his transition from an assistant’s role to the head coaching position. Cook replaced Mike Hedrick, who took the Patriots to the VHSL Class 5 championship game in February.

“Going from Mike to a new coach, even though I was there, that’s a big change for these girls,” Cook said. “Shelby Fiddler made that transition easy.”

Fiddler’s father, Patrick Henry football coach Alan Fiddler, said the family hopes to schedule surgery soon. Niagara’s coaching staff has been notified.

“They’ve been great,” the elder Fiddler said. “They’re not worried about her. They know how hard she works.”

Staunton River inducts 11 into HOF

Staunton River High School recently inducted 11 new members into its athletics hall of fame, including seven former athletes and four ex-coaches.

The inductees are:

Tom Karnes (class of 1971), who taught history and coached softball, wrestling and girls basketball and was named the school’s teacher of the year in 2006.

Sheila Leftwich (class of 1982), who set permanent school records in the 100-yard and 220-yard dashes while also playing volleyball and basketball.

Susie Jennings (class of 1987), who starred in track and field and cross country, helping the Golden Eagles to a regional cross country title.

Tim Flood (class of 1988), who averaged 21 points per game in basketball and set a school career scoring record with 1,099 points.

Anthony Palmisano (class of 2000), an all-state baseball player who became a Division III All-American and hall of fame inductee at Lynchburg College.

Josh Haymore (class of 2001), who starred in football and baseball and was a member of James Madison’s 2004 NCAA Division I-AA national championship football team.

Caitlyn Falls (class of 2008), who was named all-district in basketball, softball and volleyball, finishing as the school’s No. 2 career scorer in basketball with 1,194 points.

Wesley Gates (class of 2010), who won the Group AA triple jump title and set a single-game school record in basketball with 10 3-pointers.

Edward Dellis, who who served as the bus driver for Staunton River’s athletic teams for two decades.

Dave Forbes, who served the school as a teacher, boys and girls basketball coach and assistant principal.

Linwood Roberts, who coached the girls basketball team to the Region III championship in 1994 when he was named Group AA coach of the year.

Ex-E&H players coaching at LB

Lord Botetourt High School will host five boys basketball games Saturday involving teams coached by former Emory & Henry College players who played the late Bob Johnson.

The inaugural Bob Johnson Classic features the following games and ex-E&H players, including Johnson’s son, Altavista coach Casey Johnson.

Altavista vs. John Battle (Steve Posey), noon.

Narrows (Patrick Bailey) vs.Goochland (Preston Gordon), 1:45 p.m.

Fluvanna County (Heath Bralley) vs. Salem, 3:30 p.m.

Lord Botetourt (Andrew Hart) vs. Monacan (R.J. Spelsberg), 5:15 p.m.

Parry McCluer (Mike Cartolaro) vs. Liberty Christian (Paul Redgate), 7 p.m.

Salem, coached by Hampden-Sydney graduate Kevin Garst, was an 11th-hour replacement for Mountain View and coach Kevin Brown.

The final game features 6-foot-11 Parry McCluer senior Spencer Hamilton, who has a scholarship offer from Radford University.

Through three games, Hamilton is averaging 33.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 blocked shots while hitting 6 of 13 3-pointers.

Two former E&H players under Johnson are coaching in the NCAA Division I ranks: Virginia Tech’s Mike Young and Army’s Jimmy Allen.

Glenvar, LB to collide in Bruin Brawl

Lord Botetourt and Glenvar finished 1-2, respectively, in last week’s Titan Toughman wrestling tournament, and they are part of a seven-team field in Saturday’s Bruin Brawl at Blacksburg High School.

Other schools in the field are Christiansburg, Blacksburg, Cave Spring, E.C. Glass and Liberty Christian.

Three Christiansburg wrestlers — Luke Robie (145 pounds), Parker Ferrell (220) and Aiden Lacoma (285) are wrestling this weekend in the Beast of the East Classic in Newark, Delaware.

Fast-rising Staunton River has six wrestlers competing at Beast of the East including freshmen Colin Martin (106) and Noah Nininger (113) along with Logan Arnold (145), Brady Barns (152), Macon Ayers (160) and Hunter Brown (220).

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.