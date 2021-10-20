High School Notebook: Radford's Dobson commits to VMI football

Auburn has played just four of its scheduled seven games, canceling matchups against Floyd County, Fort Chiswell and Bland County.

The Eagles are 0-4 and have scored just seven points.

Auburn finished its Sept. 3 game at Craig County with only 12 available players.

"With the number of freshmen and sophomores we have trying to play varsity football, it's just really hard keeping them going and putting them in situations that are good for everybody involved," Dominy said.

"It's a hard balance for [opponents] to accommodate where we're at and at the same time play football to accommodate where they're at."

This week's canceled game will be declared a "no contest." Galax has been seeking an opponent to replace Auburn.

Franklin County adds 5 to hall of fame

Franklin County High School inducted five new members into its athletics hall of fame, including former football coach Billy Miles, who led the Eagles to the VHSL playoffs in 2002 for the first time in school history.

Miles, a Salem native who served as an assistant coach from 1981-99, led the Eagles to four Western Valley District titles in a six-year tenure.