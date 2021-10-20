High School Notebook: Radford's Dobson commits to VMI football

Tyrel Dobson has been a key player for Radford High School's football team.
Next year he plans to be a Keydet.
Dobson, a 5-foot-11, 210-pound running back and linebacker, has committed to play at VMI.
Dobson is the second-leading rusher for the 5-2 Bobcats with 538 yards and 11 touchdowns on 68 carries.
First-year Radford coach Michael Crist said VMI is recruiting Dobson to play defense.
"With VMI there's always, 'Is it the right fit?' Crist said. "Because it's not for everybody by any means, but he's a guy that can get it done academically, and he can get it done football-wise, and in the [military] setting.
"He makes us go defensively. He carries a load as a running back on top of that. He's been a workhorse for us offensively. He has a 4.2 [grade point average]. He's the real deal."
Auburn to determine fate of football season
Auburn will not make its scheduled trip Friday for a Mountain Empire District game at Galax because of a lack of available players, athletic director Paul Dominy said Wednesday.
Dominy said the school administration will meet Friday to discuss whether the team might be able to play its final two games against Giles and George Wythe.
Auburn has played just four of its scheduled seven games, canceling matchups against Floyd County, Fort Chiswell and Bland County.
The Eagles are 0-4 and have scored just seven points.
Auburn finished its Sept. 3 game at Craig County with only 12 available players.
"With the number of freshmen and sophomores we have trying to play varsity football, it's just really hard keeping them going and putting them in situations that are good for everybody involved," Dominy said.
"It's a hard balance for [opponents] to accommodate where we're at and at the same time play football to accommodate where they're at."
This week's canceled game will be declared a "no contest." Galax has been seeking an opponent to replace Auburn.
Franklin County adds 5 to hall of fame
Franklin County High School inducted five new members into its athletics hall of fame, including former football coach Billy Miles, who led the Eagles to the VHSL playoffs in 2002 for the first time in school history.
Miles, a Salem native who served as an assistant coach from 1981-99, led the Eagles to four Western Valley District titles in a six-year tenure.
He compiled a 39-21 overall coaching record at Franklin County and remains the winningest coach in school history.
He played defensive tackle at Fort Scott Junior College in Kansas where he was a charter member of the school's hall of fame in 1989.
Miles served in combat duty with the Army in Vietnam where he was wounded twice and received two Purple Hearts and two Bronze Stars along with the Combat Infantryman Badge.
The other inductees are:
• Travis Walter (class of 1988), who placed third in the 10,000 meters in the 1996 U.S. Olympic Trials following a stellar career at Virginia Tech.
Walter was the VHSL Group AAA outdoor track champion in the 3,200 and is Franklin County's school record-holder at 9 minutes, 24.55 seconds.
He was a 10-time Metro Conference champion in indoor and outdoor track and was the 1993 Metro indoor track athlete of the year.
• David Angell (class of 1995), who set school records in cross country and outdoor track and field and was the Northwest Region cross country champion in 1995.
Angell was a five-time ODAC champ in cross country and track at Roanoke College and was the 1998 ODAC cross country runner of the year.
He is an eight-time USTAF Virginia Masters male athlete of the year in the 5-kilometer, 8K and 10K events and is a two-time Peachtree 10K Masters runner-up.
• Margaret Parcell Bisnett (class of 2011), who still holds three school career, single-season and single-game scoring records in girls soccer and three school records in girls swimming.
She was a seven-time Western Valley District swim champion and lettered for four years on the swim team at Virginia Tech, where she made the school's student-athlete honor roll four times.
She is currently the head coach of the men's and women's swim team at Ferrum College.
• Jerry Saleeby, who coached two Northwest Region volleyball championship teams and led boys and girls cross country teams to one Western Valley District title each.
He was the 1987 Timesland volleyball coach of the year and is the only Franklin County coach to win a district championship in three sports.
Chance Harman Classic returns in Jan.
The Chance Harman Classic will return to Floyd County High School Jan. 7-8 with 11 games, including the first girls game in the history of the event, which was canceled in 2020-21 because of COVID-19.
Floyd County's girls will play Auburn at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 8, followed by Floyd's boys against an East Rockingham team led by recent North Carolina commit Tyler Nickel.
The first game at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 7 will pit defending VHSL Class 1 champion Altavista against 2020 co-champ Auburn.
The slam dunk contest will be held at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7.
The complete schedule follows:
Friday, Jan. 7
Auburn vs. Altavista, 4:30 p.m.; Radford vs. Lord Botetourt, 6 p.m.; Blue Ridge School vs. Combine Academy (N.C.), 8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 8
James River vs. Pulaski County, 9 a.m.; Northside vs. E.C. Glass 10:30 a.m.; Virginia Episcopal vs. Winston-Salem Christian (N.C.), noon; Cave Spring vs. Jefferson Forest, 1:30 p.m.; Cape Henry Collegiate vs. Combine Academy (N.C.), Floyd County vs. Auburn (girls), 4:30 p.m.; Floyd County vs. East Rockingham (boys), 6 p.m.; Blue Ridge School vs. Centerville (Ohio), 7:30 p.m.
PH's Gilreath qualifies for Girls Open
Patrick Henry's Caroline Gilreath shot 71 Tuesday at Hidden Valley Country Club to earn the lone qualifying spot from the Western Virginia Regional into the VHSL Girls Open golf tournament.
Gilreath edged Salem's Taylor Davis (74) by three shots to earn a berth in the Oct. 25 event at Heritage Oaks Golf Club in Harrisonburg.
Other scores included Blacksburg's Lishu Wang (78), Hidden Valley's Emmerson Bartley (82) and PH's Harper Stevenson (88).
