High School Notebook: Roanoke Catholic girls hopeful of making run at VISAA track title

Jason Smith has spent much of the spring teaching chemistry at Southwest Virginia Community College.
On the side, he doubles as the first-year outdoor track and field coach at Roanoke Catholic.
Friday, Smith hopes to concoct the correct formula in search of a girls team championship in the VISAA Division II state meet at Sports Backers Stadium in Richmond.
The Celtics won the Blue Ridge Conference title last weekend and are looking for the bigger prize in the one-day meet Friday.
On paper, Catholic is projected to score 97 points, which should put the Celtics in the running for the title along with Walsingham Academy of Williamsburg.
“Walsingham is probably the favorite, but I think we can compete with them,” said Smith, who competed in track and field at Division III Muskingum (Ohio). “Our girls are strong in jumps and hurdles and throws this year.”
Catholic has 23 girls on its roster and some strength at the top.
Junior Clare O’Herron is ranked No. 1 in three events — the 100-meter hurdles (16.50 seconds), long jump (17 feet) and high jump (4-6) — while Isabella Myers is No. 1 in the discus (79-9).
On the boys side, Catholic’s Johnny Atienza is seeded No. 1 in the 800 (2:03.02) and 1,600 (4:33.05).
North Cross has two No. 1 seeds: freshman Xavier Mitchell in the 400 (52.46) and senior Mehki Hines in the triple jump (43-3).
North Cross also has Cave Spring transfer Jessica Palisca, who is seeded No. 2 in both the girls 800 and 1,600.
Salem RB joins list of Tech walk-ons
Zavione Wood, who starred at running back and linebacker for Salem’s VHSL Class 4 championship football team, has decided to accept an offer to walk-on at Virginia Tech.
Wood originally committed last summer to Louisiana-Lafayette along with teammates Jayden McDonald and Jorden McDonald.
The twins decommitted from the Louisiana school and eventually signed as defensive backs with Tech.
Salem to open 2021 vs. Martinsburg
Less than three weeks from winning its 10th VHSL football championship, Salem opened preseason conditioning drills for the 2021 season.
The schedule will begin in late August with a home game against Martinsburg (W.Va.).
Salem has signed up for another home-and-home series with the Spartans scheduled to visit the Mountaineer State in 2022. Salem’s scheduled game last fall at Martinsburg was canceled when the VHSL moved its football season to a February start.
Salem’s other 2022 nondistrict opponents will be Franklin County, Northside and William Fleming. The Colonels are back on Salem’s schedule for the first time since 2012, replacing Amherst County.
Sox still planning to host games for seniorsMinor league baseball is back in Salem this year, and area high school seniors will again take the diamond at Haley Toyota Field.
The Salem Red Sox and the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame will hold games for area seniors for the second straight year Aug. 14.
Players in the 2021 high school graduating class from schools in the counties Alleghany, Bedford, Botetourt, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Montgomery and Roanoke and the independent cities within are eligible.
North Cross golfer Mirza places 3rd in state
North Cross golfer Uzair Mirza finished tied for third with a 3-over-par 75 in the VISAA Division II state golf tournament at Williamsburg National Golf Club in Williamsburg.
Nansemond-Suffolk’s Faith Garcia won the title with an even-par 72.
Hampton Roads Academy took the team championship at 319. North Cross placed sixth at 394.
Carlisle finished fourth in the Division III tournament at 377. Veritas won the title at 301.
