High School Notebook: Roanoke Catholic girls hopeful of making run at VISAA track title

Jason Smith has spent much of the spring teaching chemistry at Southwest Virginia Community College.

On the side, he doubles as the first-year outdoor track and field coach at Roanoke Catholic.

Friday, Smith hopes to concoct the correct formula in search of a girls team championship in the VISAA Division II state meet at Sports Backers Stadium in Richmond.

The Celtics won the Blue Ridge Conference title last weekend and are looking for the bigger prize in the one-day meet Friday.

On paper, Catholic is projected to score 97 points, which should put the Celtics in the running for the title along with Walsingham Academy of Williamsburg.

“Walsingham is probably the favorite, but I think we can compete with them,” said Smith, who competed in track and field at Division III Muskingum (Ohio). “Our girls are strong in jumps and hurdles and throws this year.”

Catholic has 23 girls on its roster and some strength at the top.

Junior Clare O’Herron is ranked No. 1 in three events — the 100-meter hurdles (16.50 seconds), long jump (17 feet) and high jump (4-6) — while Isabella Myers is No. 1 in the discus (79-9).