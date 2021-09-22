High School Notebook: Roanoke teens teeing it up against pro golfers

And did we mention this is Pebble Beach?

“I went there the first day I got here, went to the first tee and walked off,” Harper said Wednesday. “My parents asked me how it was, and I said, ‘I’m in love with it.’”

Harper qualified for the event by winning the inaugural First Tee National Championship over the summer.

Aliff and Gilreath were selected through their participation in First Tee, a nationwide, grass-roots junior development program.

Gilreath said she learned of her selection from a telecast on the Golf Channel. “They aired it on the bottom of the screen,” she said. “They had everybody’s name. We waited to see my name. I was actually playing in a tournament at the time so I found out about it then.”

While Dunlap is not a household name in golf, he did place ninth in the 2000 PGA Championshp and tied for 10th in the 1999 British Open.

Gilreath said she will try to keep the butterflies at bay.

“I’m trying not to be super nervous,” she said. “I’ve never had this opportunity before. Just to learn from them and watch their game, it’s going to be amazing.”

