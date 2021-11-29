High School Notebook: Salem among the familiar names in VHSL football semifinals

Is there an echo in here?

Shout out of the name of one of the 2020 VHSL football champions. You might hear it again.

Heading into this week’s state semifinals, five teams that won championship in May in the delayed 2020 season have a chance to repeat.

Oscar Smith (Class 6), Stone Bridge (Class 5), Salem (Class 4), Appomattox County (Class 2) and Riverheads (Class 1) are playing in Saturday semifinals.

Class 3 is the only division where a new champion is sure to be crowned as Lafayette was knocked out of the Region 3A playoffs in the first round.

Oscar Smith has played in five of the last six Class 6 championship games, losing three in a row to Westfield from 2015-17.

Appomattox County is in the Class 2 final for the sixth time in seven years with a 5-0 record in state finals.

The team that interrupted the Raiders’ streak was Graham in 2019. The G-Men play Appomattox on Saturday in Bluefield.

Salem needs one win for VHSL playoff record