High school notebook: Salem High baseball team having fun in the sun

With the 2020 VHSL spring sports season canceled and the 2021 schedule restricted and shortened by COVID-19, who can blame Salem's baseball team from wanting some fun in the sun?

That's just what the Spartans have been doing this week in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Salem is participating in the Mingo Bay Classic, getting four games near the Grand Strand.

Spartans head coach Wes McMillian has found positives and negatives.

"Salem's never been down here before," McMillian said Wednesday. "It's beautiful weather. We're on the beach.

"They put us in the bracket with the three best teams in the tournament."

The Spartans split their first two games, losing 11-5 on Monday to Aynor (S.C.) before posting a 9-8 victory Tuesday against another team from the Palmetto State, private-school power Lugoff-Elgin.

"Aynor was a state champion a couple years ago," McMillian said. "The team we played last night, they had a 15-game winning streak."

McMillian said he signed up for the tournament when left-handed pitching ace Ethan Walker was on the roster.

However, the 6-foot-3 Walker is now at IMG Academy in Florida. Walker has signed with Longwood University.

"He would have been one of the best pitchers in the state of Virginia," McMillian said. "He was the real deal."

Salem took a 6-2 overall record into Wednesday's game against St. James (S.C.). The Spartans will throw promising freshman Thomas Monroe on Thursday before returning to the Roanoke Valley.

Salem's early-season victories include wins over Bassett (5-0), James River (3-1), Patrick Henry (6-3), Hidden Valley (13-3) and Blacksburg (10-0).

The Spartans are 3-1 in the River Ridge District with a 3-2 loss last month at unbeaten Christiansburg.

Shaffner off to hot start at Grayson

Grayson County senior Andrew Shaffner has signed with North Carolina State, and halfway through the season the Blue Devils slugger has some eye-popping numbers.

Shaffner slammed eight home runs in his first eight games this spring for Grayson (8-2) and has a 1.361 slugging percentage, under first-year coach Charles Campbell.

The right-hander also pitched eight innings of relief in Monday's 10-8, 13-inning win over Mountain Empire District rival Galax.

Shaffner, who can play shortstop or an outfield position, is the son of former Grayson County star Chad Shaffner.

Campbell, a Grayson County alumnus who also coaches the Blue Devils' volleyball team, wasn't the only person surprised when longtime head coach Rip Worrell resigned just before the start of practice in February.

Worrell departed with 356 career victories, the exact total posted in high school baseball by his father, former Carroll County coach Bill Worrell.

"It surprised me as much as anybody," Campbell said. "I was like, 'What the heck?' "

Grayson's two losses have been against local rival Carroll County. The worksheet includes a 5-4 home win over reigning VHSL Class 1 state champion Auburn and a 10-9 victory over Giles.

The Blue Devils are 5-0 in the MED with time off until a game next week against Eastern Montgomery.

Vikings bring win streak to Botetourt

Northside is one of Timesland's hottest teams, carrying an eight-game win streak into Thursday's Blue Ridge District game at Lord Botetourt.

Since a 12-2 season-opening loss to Cave Spring, the Vikings have given up just 16 runs in sweeping eight opponents including a 4-1 win over Cave Spring on April 6.

The pitching staff, led by Bluefield College signee Andrew Binns-Loveman, has been solid.

"It's five guys basically," Northside coach Kelly Dampeer said. "Everybody's getting a little bit. "Andrew has been very consistent. He throws low 80s [mph] with great command. He's just a good, smart pitcher. He changes speeds and he locates."

Northside was busy during the first week of play in March, taking the field four days in a row.

"We knew it was going to take a staff to get us through it," Dampeer said.

The Northside coach said the impact of COVID on the previous two seasons has been a major challenge.

"Our district is very good, but what you're seeing is seniors who have just not had much playing time," he said. "Last year with the shortened season and just two games a week, you pretty much had your Number 1 and Number 2 [pitchers] throwing every game of the year.

"You didn't have chance to develop those secondary arms and you didn't have those extra games to get everybody in the game more often. You're seeing guys for the first time that are seniors, and good ballplayers."

Raiders off to 8-2 start

North Cross has outscored its opponents 96-8 in eight wins, and the Raiders have been outscored 20-4 in two losses, but that does not mean they have not had any close games

A 4-3 home win over Auburn on April 6 preceded a thriller Tuesday as North Cross edged visiting Carlisle 2-1 in eight innings when Turner McCoy doubled and scored on a drive to the base of the center field fence by senior pitcher J.T. Foster.

The win improved the Raiders to 8-2 overall and 5-0 in the Virginia Independent Conference.