High School Notebook: Wilkes, Clevenger named Class 2 athletes of year

Glenvar senior Carly Wilkes has been No. 1 in the VHSL in many things.

Now here's a new thing.

Wilkes has won 10 individual state championships in girls cross country, swimming, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field, plus another seven as part of relay teams.

She has participated on five VHSL championship teams in swimming, indoor track and outdoor track during her career, which was shortened when the state's 2020 spring sports season was canceled because of COVID-19.

Wilkes has just added to her impressive list by being named the Class 2 female athlete of the year as part of the VHSL Achievement Awards.

James River's Patrick Clevenger made it a clean sweep for the Three Rivers District as the Knights senior basketball standout was named the Class 2 male athlete of the year.

The awards — which are based on athletics, academics and community service — carry a $1,500 scholarship.

Wilkes has won two VHSL Class 2 cross country championships along with six indoor track and two outdoor individual state titles.

She has helped Glenvar win two Class 2 state team championships in swimming and indoor track, and one in outdoor track.

A Furman signee, Wilkes currently ranks No. 1 in Virginia in the 3,200-meter run for the outdoor season with a time of 10 minutes, 21.40 seconds.

Wilkes is the 2021-22 recipient of Glenvar's highest student award, the Highlander of Honor.

Clevenger was selected by the VHSL after a four-year varsity basketball career at James River that saw him selected to the 2021 VHSCA all-state team.

The Roanoke College-bound forward hit the mark on the court for a James River team that reached the Class 2 state quarterfinals.

He also excelled in the classroom with a 4.2 grade-point average and has been an 11-year member of the Roanoke Valley Children's Choir.

The other VHSL Achievement Award winners:

Class 6 — Kellen Meymarian, Chantilly; Makena Jordan, Fairfax; Class 5 — Griffin Butt, Frank W. Cox; Reiley Fitzpatrick, Independence; Class 4 — Henry Atkinson, Hanover; Mallory Greene, Western Albemarle; Class 3 — Sam Boyer, Lafayette; Mara Woolford, William Monroe; Class 1 — Jaymen Buchanan, J.I. Burton; Keegan deBernard, Altavista.

Childress remembered as one of all-time best

Paul Barnard just completed his 48th year as a high school or college basketball coach in the Roanoke Valley.

He's been watching local basketball even longer.

James "Hoolie" Childress, died suddenly April 29 at age 73, is on Barnard's short list as one of the greatest ever in the Valley.

Funeral services for Childress were held May 7.

"I think he's in the top five," Barnard said. "During his time, he was the best in the Roanoke Valley and that's for a lot of years until George Lynch and guys like that came along.

"I guarantee you, if he was playing today, all the Division I schools would be after him."

Childress played at G.W. Carver High in Salem and finished his career at William Byrd in 1967.

He played college basketball at Bluefield State (W.Va.), where he was inducted into the school's athletic hall of fame in 2012.

Barnard said Childress' loss will be be felt widely throughout the Vinton community.

"What tops all that is the kind of person he was," Barnard said. "Very humble, very quiet, didn't want all the recognition, didn't want to gloat about what was going on.

"He had tremendous character. He's really going to be missed. If you grew up in Vinton, everybody knows Hoolie."

Childress was a 6-foot-5 power player who could score from anywhere.

When Carver High closed upon school integration in Roanoke County in 1966, Childress stayed in Vinton as Byrd hired former Carver coach Roland Malone to run its boys basketball program.

Childress, who also was an outstanding football player, hit the ground running.

"He was as good as I've seen play," Barnard said. "He was a big, muscular guy who could run. He had great footwork. He could shoot it, and he was really a powerful guy around the basket."

Rural Retreat's Crigger wins 5 events in district

Rural Retreat's Olivia Crigger won five events in Wednesday's Hogoheegee District track and field meet.

The junior took the long jump (16 feet, 9 1/4 inches), triple jump (16-9 1/4) and high jump (4-6) as well as the 100-meter hurdles (15.77) and 300 hurdles (53.87).

PH-Glade Spring won both team titles with the boys sweeping 12 of the 15 events and scoring 238 points.

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

