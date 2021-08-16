High school notebook: William Byrd pitcher named prep player of the year by local baseball hall of fame

James River’s Gabe Sebastino and Kahlique White also had two hits for the Red team.

Fix had two hits for the Navy team, while Dean reached base three times including a base hit.

Northside’s Jake Weaver highlighted Game 2 by clearing the left-field fence for a three-run home run as the Gray team defeated the Green team 11-2. Cave Spring’s Spencer Craig added a pair of hits for the winners.

Christiansburg’s Reagan Harris led the Green team with a double and a triple.

Cavs OL casts lot with Spiders

Another Lord Botetourt offensive lineman has made a football commitment to an FBS or FCS school.

Senior Hunter McLain, who started on the right side for the Cavaliers’ VHSL Class 3 runner-up team in May, has cast his lot with FCS program Richmond, where he is being recruited to play guard.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pound McLain chose to stay in state over an offer from FBS Iowa State. He also took a visit this summer to Kentucky.

Botetourt senior lineman Gunner Givens committed to Virginia Tech earlier this summer.

McLain was a second-team Region 3D selection, helping Botetourt to a 9-1 record.