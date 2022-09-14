High school notes: Lanto Griffin headlines Blacksburg High HOF class

PGA Tour golfer Lanto Griffin headlines the new class of the Blacksburg High School hall of fame.

The class, which was announced Wednesday, also includes Mickey McGuigan, Tyler Holmes, Yolanda Ervin Bronston and Elliott Stallings.

The class will be recognized at halftime of the Blacksburg football team's Oct. 7 home game.

Griffin was an all-state golfer for Blacksburg before playing for Virginia Commonwealth and then turning pro.

He has won $6.8 million on the PGA Tour, including $1.7 million this season. He won the PGA Tour's Houston Open in October 2019. He had four top-10 finishes this season.

Griffin has been sidelined from the PGA Tour since undergoing back surgery in July. He was 65th in the FedEx Cup rankings at the time of his surgery, so he was set to make the FedEx Cup playoffs. He finished 73rd on that list.

McGuigan was the school's girls basketball coach from 1990-2009, steering Blacksburg to 325 wins and three state titles. He also steered the boys tennis team to 112 wins from 1981-91.

Holmes was an all-state football and basketball player at Blacksburg. He was an FCS All-American linebacker at UMass.

Ervin Bronston was a basketball and track and field standout who helped Blacksburg win the 1990 state title in indoor track and field and make a 1990 state title game appearance in basketball. She then played basketball at Norfolk State.

Stallings owns the Blacksburg boys soccer career marks for points (253) and assists (77). The 2002 Group AA state player of the year helped the team win three state titles before going on to play for Roanoke College.

Bland cancels rest of football season

Bland County High School announced Wednesday it was canceling the rest of the football season.

Bland County athletic director Kirby Mustard said in a phone interview that the 0-2 team was down to fewer than 14 players.

"Not what we wanted but sadly our only choice we were left with," she said. "We just couldn't safely field a team."

Bland County is in Class 1, which is the classification for the smallest schools in the Virginia High School League.

The team began preseason practice with 23 players. Bland County opened the season with a loss to Craig County.

Bland County had to cancel its Sept. 3 game with Narrows because it was down to 13 healthy players. Mustard had said in a Sept. 1 interview that the team had four players sidelined with injuries, one player out with strep throat and others out with COVID-19. Another player left the team.

The team returned to action last week, losing to Rye Cove.

Mustard said 17-18 players saw action against Rye Cove. But she said more players left the team after that game, while a few others are injured.