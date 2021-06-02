High School Roundup: Abingdon duo tops Hidden Valley for regional doubles title

BLACKSBURG — Abingdon’s Dillon McReynolds and Tristan Hicks needed three sets but they finished strong Wednesday for a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Hidden Valley’s Jacob Nichols and Ravi Jayaraman to claim the Region 3D boys doubles tennis championship at Virginia Tech.

McReynolds and Hicks will advance to the Class 3 state semifinals June 10 at Tech.

Hidden Valley will play a team semifinal either Monday or Tuesday at the Region 3C champion.

REGION 3D GIRLS TENNIS

BLACKSBURG — Lauren Wimmer and Lauren Goodman finished a sweep of regional titles by Abingdon as they stopped Hidden Valley’s Reagan Pyle and Emmerson Bartley 6-3, 6-2 in the doubles final at Virginia Tech.

Wimmer and Goodman will advance to the June 10 semifinals at Tech.

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT TRACK & FIELD

EMORY — PH-Glade Spring’s Ella Maiden won five events — the 100-meter hurdles, 300 hurdles, high jump, triple jump and long jump — to lead the Rebels to the girls team title.

Rural Retreat and Chilhowie tied for the boys championship.

Boys team scores