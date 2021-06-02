High School Roundup: Abingdon duo tops Hidden Valley for regional doubles title

BLACKSBURG — Abingdon’s Dillon McReynolds and Tristan Hicks needed three sets but they finished strong Wednesday for a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Hidden Valley’s Jacob Nichols and Ravi Jayaraman to claim the Region 3D boys doubles tennis championship at Virginia Tech.
McReynolds and Hicks will advance to the Class 3 state semifinals June 10 at Tech.
Hidden Valley will play a team semifinal either Monday or Tuesday at the Region 3C champion.
REGION 3D GIRLS TENNIS
BLACKSBURG — Lauren Wimmer and Lauren Goodman finished a sweep of regional titles by Abingdon as they stopped Hidden Valley’s Reagan Pyle and Emmerson Bartley 6-3, 6-2 in the doubles final at Virginia Tech.
Wimmer and Goodman will advance to the June 10 semifinals at Tech.
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT TRACK & FIELD
EMORY — PH-Glade Spring’s Ella Maiden won five events — the 100-meter hurdles, 300 hurdles, high jump, triple jump and long jump — to lead the Rebels to the girls team title.
Rural Retreat and Chilhowie tied for the boys championship.
Boys team scores
1. tie, Rural Retreat (RR) and Chilhowie 82; 3. PH-Glade Spring (PH-G) 77, 4. Holston 63, 5. Northwood (N) 16.
Boys winners
3,200 relay — Chilhowie 10:55.22; 110 hurdles — Belcher (PH-G) 18.21; 100 — Cobler (Hol) 11.55; 1,600 — Blevins (Chil) 5:18.34; 400 relay — Holston 46.87; 400 — Gilley (Chil) 52.59; 300 hurdles — Streeby (RR) 43.96; 800 — Blevins (Chil) 2:19.77; 200 — Cobler (Hol) 24.90; 3,200 — Finley (Hol) 15:20.77; 1,600 relay — PH-Glade Spring 3:47.91; High jump — Sizemore (RR) 6-2; Pole vault — Wright (PH-G) 7-6; Shot put — Rhea (PH-G_ 43-1 ½; Discus — Cline (PH-G) 125-5; Triple jump — Sizemore (RR) 42-2; Long jump — Sizemore (RR) 21-3.
Girls team scores
1. PH-Glade Spring 148, 2. Chilhowie 75, 3. Rural Retreat 72, 4. Holston 25, 5. Northwood 4.
Girls winners
3,200 relay — Chilhowie 13:44.59; 100 hurdles — E.Maiden 16.99; 100 — Clay (PH- G) 13.54; 1,600 — M.Fiscus (RR) 6:15.91; 400 relay — PH-Glade Spring 53.99; 400 — Gilley (Chil) 1:05.55; 300 hurdles — E.Maiden (PH-G) 52.79; 800 — Somervell (Chil) 2:50.99; 200 — Clay (PH-G) 29.94; 3,200 — M.Fiscus (RR) 14:03.86; 1,600 relay — Rural Retreat 4:53.35; High jump — E.Maiden (PH-G) 4-11; Pole vault — E.Maiden (PH-G) 9-0; Triple jump — E.Maiden (PH-G) 32-4 ¼; Shot put — Ottinger (PH-G) 32-1 ½; Discus — Osborne (PH-G) 84-7 ½; Long jump — E.Maiden (PH-G) 15-10.