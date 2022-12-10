 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Northwest ACE Hardware
HIGH SCHOOL

High school roundup: Atchue 13th at Champs Sports national cross country championship

  • 0

SAN DIEGO — Nathan Atchue of Franklin County High School finished 13th in the Champs Sports boys cross country national championships Saturday at Balboa Park.

Atchue, a Tennessee signee who finished second in the Champs Sports South Regional in November, had a time of 15:23.1 on the 5K course Saturday.

Colorado recruit Kole Mathison, who is from Indiana, won the boys race in 14:56.6.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Floyd County 61, Lord Botetourt 57

Floyd County (3-0)

K.Swortzel 16, Radford 12, Cantrell 9, R.Swortzel 8, Underwood 6, Cox 4, Turpin 6.

Lord Botetourt (2-1)

Bannwart 18, Crawford 14, Meade 12, Dowdy 5, Edwards 5, Cronise 1, Lovern 2.

People are also reading…

Floyd County;12;16;16;17;—;61

Lord Botetourt;11;13;10;23;—;57

3-point goals: Floyd 3 (Radford, Underwood 2), Lord Botetourt 5 (Bannwart 2, Crawford, Dowdy, Meade). JV: Lord Botetourt won 61-47.

Auburn 76, Galax 44

Auburn (3-1)

Warren 3, Sutphin 2, Duncan 14, Wilson 6, Dehart 3, Royal 9, Tickle 8, Millirons 13, Hale 1, Gordon 16, Gill 1.

Galax (0-2)

Jamison 2, Cox 11, Blevins 10, Gentry 3, Dillon 4, Lundy 5, Stuart 6, Jones 3.

Auburn;25;18;17;16;—;76

Galax;9;14;16;5;—;44

3-point goals: Auburn 5 (Duncan 3, Royal, Millirons) Galax 5 (Cox 2, Blevins, Gentry, Lundy) JV: Auburn won.

Glenvar 42, Christiansburg 33

Christiansburg (0-4)

Calloway 6, Gondee 7, Velickovic 8, Robinson 2, Rose 10.

Glenvar (4-0)

Hutchison 7, Ford 5, Dawyot 13, Carter 13, Simmons 4.

Glenvar;6;5;12;19;—;42

C'burg;5;6;10;12;—;33

3-point goals: Christiansburg 3 (Velickovic 2, Robinson), Glenvar 3 (Hutchison, Dawyot, Carter). JV: Glenvar won.

Patrick Henry 62, Franklin County 61

Patrick Henry (3-1)

Moosie Calloway 22, Abu Yarman 16, Derey 5, Johnson 2, Sidney Webb 15, Stanley 2.

Franklin County (5-1)

Nasir Holland 14, Harvey 3, Randy Clark 14, Foutz 9, Haven Mullins 21.

Patrick Henry;16;17;19;10;—;62

Franklin County;14;10;20;17;—;61

3-point goals: Patrick Henry 4 (Calloway, Yarman 2, Derey), Franklin County 2 (Harvey, Foutz).

Narrows 57, Giles 28

Narrows (2-0)

Middelton 2, Perdue 7, L Smith 4, Owens 6, Holmes 4, C Smith 4, Mcglothlin 13, Pruett 13, Shepherd 4.

Giles (0-1)

Pennington 1, Gillespie 1, Hanson 9, Reed 2, Smith 2, Ferrell 3, Miller 4, Williams 6.

Narrows;14;17;7;17;—;57

Giles;3;10;4;11;—;28

3-point goals: Narrows 5 (Mcglothlin 3, Perdue, Pruett), Giles 2 (Williams 2).

Northside 57, Cave Spring 38

Cave Spring (2-1)

Parker 6, Lilley 4, Jones 20, Tinsley 4, Saunders 4.

Northside (3-0)

Anthony 11, Cole 6, Hardy 20, Smith 2, Crawford 2, Harvey 14, Logan 2.

Cave Spring;5;8;11;14;—;38

Northside;11;10;11;25;—;57

3-point goals: Cave Spring 3 (Jones 2, Tinsley), Northside 5 (Anthony, Hardy 3, Harvey). JV: Northside won 65-33.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Blacksburg 47, Salem 46

Blacksburg (2-3)

Mathena 2, Mann 2, Brooks 11, Jones 3, Brawley 3, Ferguson 8, Price 16, Miller 2.

Salem (3-1)

Wynn 4, Robitson 8, Custer 2, Green 14, Bayne 11, Crawley 4, M. Smith 3.

Blacksburg;8;9;16;14;—;47

Salem;9;17;10;10;—;46

3-point goals: Salem 6 (Bayne 2, Robitson 2, Smith, Green). JV: Salem won.

Patrick County 61, Martinsville 31

Martinsville (0-3)

Warren 17, Hylton 7, Y Moyer 4, Hodge 2, A Moyer 1.

Patrick County (3-1)

Hazard 18, Cobbler 12 Penn 11, Mitchell 10, Wimbush 4, Ja Moore 2, Fulcher 2, Clifton 2.

Martinsville;4;9;16;2;—;31

Patrick Co.;17;18;14;12;—;61

3-point goals: Martinsville 1 (Hylton), Patrick County 5 (Hazard 2, Penn 2, Mitchell).

Parry McCluer 49, Riverheads 34

Parry McCluer (3-0)

S. Lewis 2, N. Mohler 10, A. Claytor 20, V. Hamilton 11, P. Emore 4, T. Turner 2.

Riverheads (1-2)

K. Poole 1, T. Chandler 9, M. Robertson 3, A. Ralston 5, A. Shirley 4, A. Myrtle 5, G. Golladay 7.

Parry McCluer;9;12;9;19;—;49

Riverheads;5;7;4;18;—;34

3-point goals: Parry McCluer 2 (N. Mohler 2), Riverheads 3 (A. Ralston, G. Galladay, M. Robertson). JV: Parry McCluer won.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

By George, the Maroons move on

By George, the Maroons move on

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Wherever Grundy High School senior running back Ian Scammell went on Saturday afternoon, he was met by a gang of hard-hitting George Wythe tacklers.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady reveals the reason he hates the 49ers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert