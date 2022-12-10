High school roundup: Atchue 13th at Champs Sports national cross country championship

SAN DIEGO — Nathan Atchue of Franklin County High School finished 13th in the Champs Sports boys cross country national championships Saturday at Balboa Park.
Atchue, a Tennessee signee who finished second in the Champs Sports South Regional in November, had a time of 15:23.1 on the 5K course Saturday.
Colorado recruit Kole Mathison, who is from Indiana, won the boys race in 14:56.6.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Floyd County 61, Lord Botetourt 57
Floyd County (3-0)
K.Swortzel 16, Radford 12, Cantrell 9, R.Swortzel 8, Underwood 6, Cox 4, Turpin 6.
Lord Botetourt (2-1)
Bannwart 18, Crawford 14, Meade 12, Dowdy 5, Edwards 5, Cronise 1, Lovern 2.
People are also reading…
Floyd County;12;16;16;17;—;61
Lord Botetourt;11;13;10;23;—;57
3-point goals: Floyd 3 (Radford, Underwood 2), Lord Botetourt 5 (Bannwart 2, Crawford, Dowdy, Meade). JV: Lord Botetourt won 61-47.
Auburn 76, Galax 44
Auburn (3-1)
Warren 3, Sutphin 2, Duncan 14, Wilson 6, Dehart 3, Royal 9, Tickle 8, Millirons 13, Hale 1, Gordon 16, Gill 1.
Galax (0-2)
Jamison 2, Cox 11, Blevins 10, Gentry 3, Dillon 4, Lundy 5, Stuart 6, Jones 3.
Auburn;25;18;17;16;—;76
Galax;9;14;16;5;—;44
3-point goals: Auburn 5 (Duncan 3, Royal, Millirons) Galax 5 (Cox 2, Blevins, Gentry, Lundy) JV: Auburn won.
Glenvar 42, Christiansburg 33
Christiansburg (0-4)
Calloway 6, Gondee 7, Velickovic 8, Robinson 2, Rose 10.
Glenvar (4-0)
Hutchison 7, Ford 5, Dawyot 13, Carter 13, Simmons 4.
Glenvar;6;5;12;19;—;42
C'burg;5;6;10;12;—;33
3-point goals: Christiansburg 3 (Velickovic 2, Robinson), Glenvar 3 (Hutchison, Dawyot, Carter). JV: Glenvar won.
Patrick Henry 62, Franklin County 61
Patrick Henry (3-1)
Moosie Calloway 22, Abu Yarman 16, Derey 5, Johnson 2, Sidney Webb 15, Stanley 2.
Franklin County (5-1)
Nasir Holland 14, Harvey 3, Randy Clark 14, Foutz 9, Haven Mullins 21.
Patrick Henry;16;17;19;10;—;62
Franklin County;14;10;20;17;—;61
3-point goals: Patrick Henry 4 (Calloway, Yarman 2, Derey), Franklin County 2 (Harvey, Foutz).
Narrows 57, Giles 28
Narrows (2-0)
Middelton 2, Perdue 7, L Smith 4, Owens 6, Holmes 4, C Smith 4, Mcglothlin 13, Pruett 13, Shepherd 4.
Giles (0-1)
Pennington 1, Gillespie 1, Hanson 9, Reed 2, Smith 2, Ferrell 3, Miller 4, Williams 6.
Narrows;14;17;7;17;—;57
Giles;3;10;4;11;—;28
3-point goals: Narrows 5 (Mcglothlin 3, Perdue, Pruett), Giles 2 (Williams 2).
Northside 57, Cave Spring 38
Cave Spring (2-1)
Parker 6, Lilley 4, Jones 20, Tinsley 4, Saunders 4.
Northside (3-0)
Anthony 11, Cole 6, Hardy 20, Smith 2, Crawford 2, Harvey 14, Logan 2.
Cave Spring;5;8;11;14;—;38
Northside;11;10;11;25;—;57
3-point goals: Cave Spring 3 (Jones 2, Tinsley), Northside 5 (Anthony, Hardy 3, Harvey). JV: Northside won 65-33.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Blacksburg 47, Salem 46
Blacksburg (2-3)
Mathena 2, Mann 2, Brooks 11, Jones 3, Brawley 3, Ferguson 8, Price 16, Miller 2.
Salem (3-1)
Wynn 4, Robitson 8, Custer 2, Green 14, Bayne 11, Crawley 4, M. Smith 3.
Blacksburg;8;9;16;14;—;47
Salem;9;17;10;10;—;46
3-point goals: Salem 6 (Bayne 2, Robitson 2, Smith, Green). JV: Salem won.
Patrick County 61, Martinsville 31
Martinsville (0-3)
Warren 17, Hylton 7, Y Moyer 4, Hodge 2, A Moyer 1.
Patrick County (3-1)
Hazard 18, Cobbler 12 Penn 11, Mitchell 10, Wimbush 4, Ja Moore 2, Fulcher 2, Clifton 2.
Martinsville;4;9;16;2;—;31
Patrick Co.;17;18;14;12;—;61
3-point goals: Martinsville 1 (Hylton), Patrick County 5 (Hazard 2, Penn 2, Mitchell).
Parry McCluer 49, Riverheads 34
Parry McCluer (3-0)
S. Lewis 2, N. Mohler 10, A. Claytor 20, V. Hamilton 11, P. Emore 4, T. Turner 2.
Riverheads (1-2)
K. Poole 1, T. Chandler 9, M. Robertson 3, A. Ralston 5, A. Shirley 4, A. Myrtle 5, G. Golladay 7.
Parry McCluer;9;12;9;19;—;49
Riverheads;5;7;4;18;—;34
3-point goals: Parry McCluer 2 (N. Mohler 2), Riverheads 3 (A. Ralston, G. Galladay, M. Robertson). JV: Parry McCluer won.