High school roundup: Atchue 2nd at Champs Sports South Regional

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nathan Atchue of Franklin County High School finished second in the Champs Sports South Regional boys cross country championship Saturday at McAlpine Park.
The Tennessee signee earned an automatic berth in the Champs Sports national championships, which will be held Dec. 10 in San Diego, California. The meet was formerly known as the Foot Locker championships. The top 10 boys and the top 10 girls at the South Regional meet earned national bids.
Atchue, who won the VHSL Class 6 state championship earlier this month, had a time of 14:49.8 on the 5K course Saturday. Rocky Hansen, a Wake Forest recruit from North Carolina, topped the 191-person field in 14:40.1.
Jefferson Forest’s Alex Jordan was 20th (15:29.4).
On the girls side, Jefferson Forest’s Zoie Lamanna was 21st (18:11.8). Kerrigan Chaney of North Cross was 24th (18:15.9).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northside 61, Hidden Valley 38
Northside (1-0)
Childress 13, Waller 12, Martin 11, Bratton 10, Kidd 8, Hill 3, Johnson 2, Rigney 2.
Hidden Valley (0-1)
Pearson 21, Dragovich 8, Funkatoua 4, Dorlini 3, Harner 2.
Northside;18;15;17;11;—;61
Hidden Valley;9;11;10;8;—;38
3-point goals: Northside 7 (Childress 3, Bratton 2, Waller 1, Hill 1), Hidden Valley 0. JV: Northside won 43-30.
Rural Retreat 54, Bland County 39
Rural Retreat (1-0)
Fiscus 7, Cox 7, Crigger 8, Bailey 6, B. Moore 18, T. Moore 6, Davidson 2.
Bland County (0-1)
M. Tindall 18, C. Tindall 2, Dillow 6, B. Sanders 6, Meadows 4, D. Sanders 2.
Rural Retreat;17;17;11;9;—;54
Bland;8;17;6;8;—;39
3-point goals: Rural Retreat 2 (Fiscus, Cox), Bland 2 (Tindall, Dillow).
Patrick Henry 70, Harrisonburg 22
Patrick Henry (1-0)
Cook 22, D. Banks 4, Beasley 1, An. Gibson 7, Ad. Gibson 2, Nichols 7, A. Banks 15, Breedlove 11, Lawrence 3.
Harrisonburg (0-1)
Kayline 2, Astrid 3, Jaiden 4, Solidna 2, Briyana 3, Terrya 8.
Patrick Henry;21;22;19;8;—;70
Harrisonburg;6;9;2;5;—;22
3-point goals: Patrick Henry 3 (An. Gibson, Breedlove, A. Banks), Harrisonburg 0, JV: Harrisonburg won 22-29.
North Cross 47, Westover Christian 37
Westover (0-1)
Crumpton 2, White 10, Evans 19, Motey 2, Bennington 2, Smith 2.
North Cross (1-0)
Schaefer 15, Teter 13, Garrison 10, Overton 5, Kappes 2, Cook 2.
Westover;8;10;8;11;—;37
North Cross;13;6;13;15;—;47
3-point goals: North Cross 3 (Teter), Westover 0.
Christiansburg 58, Auburn 40
Christiansburg (1-0)
Hoover 14, Kane 13, Wilburn 11, Akers 7, Harris 6, Linkous 3, Womack 2.
Auburn (0-1)
Rorrer 6, Christian 9, Harris 1, Rorrer 13, Mundy 6, Marshall 5.
Christiansburg;17;15;11;15;—;58
Auburn;9;14;4;13;—;40
3-point goals: Christiansburg 3 (Akers, Kane, Linkous), Auburn 1 (Rorrer).
BOYS
Patrick Henry 81, Harrisonburg 55
Harrisonburg (0-1)
Burgess 17, L. Fields 19, T. Fields 3, Hernandez 2, Rodriquez 2, Williams 4, Alhajana 6.
Patrick Henry (1-0)
Pannel 2, Calloway 8, Yarmah 20, Derey 22, Smith 3, Beasley 2, Johnson 11, Webb 9, Tasco 4.
Harrisonburg;13;15;12;15;—;55
Patrick Henry;25;23;15;18;—;81
3-point goals: Harrisonburg 6 (Burgess 4, T. Fields, L. Fields), Patrick Henry 11 (Derey 6, Yarmah 3, Smith, Webb). JV: Patrick Henry won.
Parry McCluer 49, Nelson County 22
Parry McCluer (1-0)
Cook 12, Glass 5, Houck 4, Montgomery 2, Catlett 7, Burton 1, Snider 18.
Nelson County (0-1)
Baker 2, Norris 12, Parker 1, Pugh 2, Ward 5.
Parry McCluer;12;11;14;12;—;49
Nelson County;11;3;4;4;—;22
3-point goals: Parry McCluer 3 (Cook 2, Catlett), Nelson 0. JV: Nelson County won.
Cave Spring 62, William Byrd 34
William Byrd (0-1)
Childress 8, Blalock 9, Board 5, Eads 8, Hairston 2, Dickerson 2.
Cave Spring (1-0)
Jones 19, Tinsley 12, Saunders 11, Parker 9, Bryant 6, Lilley 5.
William Byrd;4;10;11;9;—;34
Cave Spring;18;16;20;8;—;62
3-point goals: William Byrd 4 (Eads 2, Blalock, Board), Cave Spring 9 (Jones 3, Tinsley 2, Saunders 2, Bryant, Lilley).
Bland County 63, Rural Retreat 42
Rural Retreat (0-1)
Roberts 3, Carico 2, Hight 21, Musser 8, Gilman 2, Dutton 2, Worley 4.
Bland County (1-0)
Watters 15, James 17, Boone 6, Smith 8, Nolley 3, Pauley 4, Brady 3, Thompson 7.
Rural Retreat;11;7;9;15;—;42
Bland;13;15;16;19;—;63
3-point goals: Rural Retreat 5 (Hight 4, Roberts), Bland 5 (Smith 2, James, Nolley, Brady). JV: Bland won.