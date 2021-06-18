High School Roundup: Auburn boys claim state track title

CLASS 5 TRACK AND FIELD

NEWPORT NEWS — Patrick Henry’s Megan McGinnis placed second in the girls 400 while William Fleming’s Micah Jones had two top-four finishes at the Class 5 meet at Todd Stadium.

McGinnis clocked 57.39 seconds, trailing the 56.20 of Nansemond River sophomore Nyah Harrison.

Jones took third in the boys 100 in 10.94. The Fleming junior was fourth in the 110 hurdles in 15.09.

CLASS 3 TRACK AND FIELD

LYNCHBURG — Timesland athletes were shut out of the winner’s circle as Western Albemarle’s boys and Heritage’s girls took team titles at Liberty University.

Christiansburg’s Tyriq Taylor placed third in the boys discus, while Liberty’s Crishaun Cunningham was third in the 100. William Byrd’s Isaac Roth tied for third in the pole vault.

Christiansburg’s Kaylee Sloss finished third in the girls discus.

REGION 1C SOFTBALL

INDEPENDENCE — Kirsten Fleet fired a no-hitter, struck out 12 and had three hits including a two-run home run to power Auburn to a 10-0 victory over Grayson County in six innings Thursday for the region title.