High School Roundup: Auburn boys claim state track title

HARRISONBURG — Auburn’s boys saved the drama for the end Friday as the Eagles won a close three-way battle with George Wythe and Parry McCluer to claim the VHSL Class 1 outdoor track and field championship at James Madison University.
Auburn clinched the title on the day’s final event as a third-place finish in the 1,600-meter relay gave the Eagles 61 points to 55 for George Wythe and 53 for Parry McCluer.
Daniel Graham was Auburn’s lone individual champion, covering the 110 hurdles in 15.81 seconds.
George Wythe’s Davion Tillison was a double winner, taking the long jump at 21 feet, 2 inches and the triple jump (44-4).
Parry McCluer’s Zavery Wallace claimed the shot put at 53-10½.
Covington’s Mitchell Tallman cleared 12 feet to win the pole vault.
Eastern Montgomery’s Cody Roupe won the high jump at 6-2.
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring won the girls team title behind four individual victories from Ella Maiden, who accounted for 54 points.
The Rebels scored 98 points to 68 for runner-up Riverheads and 58 for Auburn. George Wythe (42) was fourth.
George Wythe freshman Haley Faulkner won the 200 in 27.34. Faulkner took part in two other victories as the Maroons claimed the 400 and 1,600 relays.
CLASS 5 TRACK AND FIELD
NEWPORT NEWS — Patrick Henry’s Megan McGinnis placed second in the girls 400 while William Fleming’s Micah Jones had two top-four finishes at the Class 5 meet at Todd Stadium.
McGinnis clocked 57.39 seconds, trailing the 56.20 of Nansemond River sophomore Nyah Harrison.
Jones took third in the boys 100 in 10.94. The Fleming junior was fourth in the 110 hurdles in 15.09.
CLASS 3 TRACK AND FIELD
LYNCHBURG — Timesland athletes were shut out of the winner’s circle as Western Albemarle’s boys and Heritage’s girls took team titles at Liberty University.
Christiansburg’s Tyriq Taylor placed third in the boys discus, while Liberty’s Crishaun Cunningham was third in the 100. William Byrd’s Isaac Roth tied for third in the pole vault.
Christiansburg’s Kaylee Sloss finished third in the girls discus.
REGION 1C SOFTBALL
INDEPENDENCE — Kirsten Fleet fired a no-hitter, struck out 12 and had three hits including a two-run home run to power Auburn to a 10-0 victory over Grayson County in six innings Thursday for the region title.
Hannah Shepherd hit an inside-the-park home run in the first inning for Auburn, while Grace Wilson added a double and a triple.
Auburn will play at home Tuesday in a Class 1 state semifinal against Eastside or Thomas Walker.
REGION 4D BOYS SOCCER
LYNCHBURG — Simon Leonessa’s goal one minute into overtime held up as Blacksburg posted a 3-2 victory over E.C. Glass in the region final Thursday at Randolph College.
The Bruins took a 2-0 lead on goals by Isaac McPherson and Leonessa.
Keaton Napior scored two second-half goals for E.C. Glass to force overtime.
REGION 1C GIRLS SOCCER
CHRISTIANSBURG — Maddie Bruce had five goals and one assist as Eastern Montgomery blanked Auburn 10-0 to win the region title at Christiansburg High School.
Sarah Weatherspoon added two goals and two assists for EastMont.
Class 1 Track Results
At James Madison Univ., Harrisonburg
Boys team scores
1. Auburn 61, 2. George Wythe 55, Parry McCluer 53, 4. Riverheads 33½, 5. Altavista 30, 6. West Point 28, 7. tie, Grundy and William Campbell 27, 9. Mathews 26, 10. Cumberland 24, 11. Middlesex 23, 12. Galileo 22, 13. PH-Glade Spring 21½, 14. Northumberland 20, 15. tie, Rural Retreat and Carver 19, 17. Central-Lunenburg 17, 18. Narrows 15, 19. tie, Twin Springs and Chilhowie 14, 21. tie, Franklin, Holston and Covington 12, 24. tie, Grayson County and Castlewood 11, 26. Eastern Montgomery 10, 27. Northampton and Twin Valley 8, 29. tie, J.I. Burton and Galax 7, 31 tie, Thomas Walker and Charles City 4, 33. tie, Rappahannock County and Lancaster 3, 35. Rappahannock 2.
Boys results
3,200 — 1. Clay (Riverheads) 10:03.45, 2. Tomlin (Parry McCluer) 10:14.24, 3. Guynn (Auburn) 10:16.62, 4. Bedwell (Grayson County) 10:25.70, 5. Stearns (Mathews) 10:28.04, 6. Elswick (Grundy) 10:29.57, 7. Kovyk Chandler (Parry McCluer) 10:31.00, 8. Gibson (Castlewood) 10:39.42.
Shot put — 1. Wallace (Parry McCluer) 53-10¼, 2. Townes (William Campbell) 47-7, 3. Orren (Parry McCluer) 46-7, 4. McComas (Grundy) 45-10, 5. Ball (Thomas Walker) 45-2½, 6. Smith (Narrows) 44-10¼, 7. Smith (Covington) 44-4½, 8. Rhea (PH-Glade Spring) 43-10.
Discus — 1. McComas (Grundy) 135-0, 2. Martin (Narrows) 131-10, 3. Orren (Parry McCluer) 127-3, 4. Cline (PH-Glade Spring) 124-7, 5. Johannsen (Middlesex) 116-9, 6. tie, Brown (Rappahannock) and Randolph (West Point) 115-9, 8. Stephens (Auburn) 114-11.
Long jump — 1. Tillison (George Wythe) 21-2, 2. Sizemore (Rural Retreat) 21-1, 3. Carter (Central-Lunenburg) 20-5, 4. Elam (William Campbell) 19-4 ½, 5. Norris (West Point) 19-2, 6. Ward (Twin Valley) 19-½, 7. McDonald (Cumberland) 19-0, 8. Green (Narrows) 18-6.
Triple jump — 1. Tillison (George Wythe) 44-4, 2. Carter (Central-Lunenburg) 43-0, 3. Norris (West Point) 42-10, 4. Henderson (Mathews) 40-1½, 5. Washington (Northampton) 39-11, 6. Sizemore (Rural Retreat) 39-10, 7. Thomas (Mathews) 39-8½, 8. Tuell (Chilhowie) 39-3½.
High jump — 1. Roupe (Eastern Montgomery) 6-2, 2. Sizemore (Rural Retreat) 6-0, 3. Bagley (Galax) 5-10, 4. Tuell (Chilhowie) 5–10, 5. Johannsen (Middlesex) 5-10, 6. Thomas (Mathews) 5-10, 7. Dovell (Rappahannock County) 5-10, 8. Keller (Riverheads) 5-8.
Pole vault — 1. Tallman (Covington) 12-6, 2. Vaughan (Auburn) 12-0, 3. Graham (Auburn) 10-6, 4. Byer (Riverheads) 9-6, 5. Applegate (Northampton) 9-0, 6. Tyree (Riverheads) 8-6, 7. tie, Wright (PH-Glade Spring) and Hearn (Riverheads) 7-6.
3,200 relay — 1. Galileo 8:34.61, 2. Auburn 8:55.46, 3. George Wythe 8:58.94, 4. Mathews 9:04.01, 5. Castlewood 9:13.15, 6. Lancaster 9:16.69, 7. Parry McCluer 9:19.39, 8. Middlesex 9:19.39.
110 hurdles — 1. Graham (Auburn) 15.81, 2. Brown (Middlesex) 15.83, 3. Kilgore (Twin Springs) 17.01, 4. Carter (Cumberland) 17.03, 5. Smith (Charles City) 17.78, 6. Hearn (Riverheads) 17.84, 7. Elijah (Lovell) 18.01, 8. Green (Narrows) 18.15.
100 — 1. Jayllen Jones (Altavista) 11.12, 2. Seldon (Northumberland) 11.18, 3. Elam (William Campbell) 11.30, 4. Cobler (Holston) 11.53, 5. McDonald (Cumberland) 11.56, 6. Carter (Central-Lunenburg) 11.62, 7. Smith (West Point) 11.66, 8. Pickett (Galax) 11.83.
1,600 — 1. Kelly (Riverheads) 4:41.53, 2. Kedryn Chandler (Parry McClure) 4:45.46, 3. Cox (Grayson County) 4:47.60, 4. Green (Mathews) 4:49.36, 5. Herndon (Galileo) 4:50.14, 6. Elswick (Grundy) 4:53.75, 7. Minton (George Wythe) 4:54.60, 8. Ellis (Rappahannock County) 4:55.12.
400 relay — 1. Altavista 44.35, 2. Franklin 45.04, 3. West Point 45.74, 4. Holston 45.78, 5. George Wythe 46.02, 6. Auburn 46.14, 7. Twin Springs 46.34, 8. Narrows 46.68.
400 — 1. Kirksey (Carver) 51.60, 2. Gilley (Chilhowie) 51.65, 3. Pecina (PH-Glade Spring) 52.32, 4. Morgan (George Wythe) 52.67, 5. L.Pecina (PH-Glade Spring) 53.01, 6. Deboard (Castlewood) 53.34, 7. Biddlecomb (Northumberland) 54.22, 8. McCroskey (Narrows) 54.36.
300 hurdles — 1. McDonald (Cumberland) 41.48, 2. Graham (Auburn) 42.64, 3. Brown (Middlesex) 43.26, 4. Lovell (J.I. Burton) 53.46, 5. Swatsky (George Wythe) 44.24, 6. Carter (Cumberland) 44.66, 7. Norris (Holston) 45.30, 8. Belcher (PH-Glade Spring) 46.32.
800 — 1. Plogger (Parry McCluer) 2:01.68, 2. Gomez-Hernandez (Galileo) 2:06.35, 3. Johnson (Grundy) 2:06.58, 4. Minton (George Wythe) 2:08.63, 5. Vaughan (Auburn) 2:09.30, 6. Ingle (Castlewood) 2:09.76, 7. Wilson (Carver) 2:10.93, 8. Tickle (Auburn) 2:13.24.
200 — 1. Seldon (Northumberland) 22.58, 2. Elam (William Campbell) 23.22, 3. McCoy (Twin Springs) 23.78, 4. Ward (Twin Valley) 23.88, 5. Bailey (Franklin) 23.99, 6. Smith (West Point) 24.01, 7. Kirksey (Carver) 24.15, 8. Wilkins (George Wythe) 24.33.
1,600 relay — 1. Altavista 3:38.82, 2. George Wythe 3:39.41, 3. Auburn 3:39.96, 4. Carver 3:42.31, 5. West Point 3:42.98, 6. PH-Glade Spring 3:43.21, 7. Mathews 3:48.23, 8. Parry McCluer 3:48.49.
Girls team scores
1. Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 98, 2. Riverheads 68, 3. Auburn 58, 4. George Wythe 42, 5. Altavista 41, 6. Rural Retreat 32, 7. Rappahannock County 31, 8. tie, Lancaster and Narrows 29, 10. Galileo 26, 11. Cumberland 25, 12. Middlesex 24, 13. Chilhowie 18, 14. Eastern Montgomery 17½, 15. Hurley 17, 16. Mathews 16, 17. Chincoteague 15, 18. Thomas Walker 10½, 19. tie, Charles City and Northampton 9, 21. Grundy 8, 22. tie, Parry McCluer and Essex 7, 24. Twin Springs 6, 25. tie, Grayson County and West Point 5, 27. William Campbell 4, 28 tie, Eastside and J.I. Burton 3.
Girls results
3,200 — 1. Weghorst (Rappahannock County) 12:26.22,2. Garrett (Galileo) 13:07.03, 3. Fiscus (Rural Retreat) 13:08.86, 4. Saint (Auburn) 13:39.18, 5. Stone (Galileo) 13:57.65, 6. Davenport (PH-Glade Spring) 13:58.51, 7. Mazingo (Parry McCluer) 13:59.98, 8. Shirlen (Altavista) 14:19.04.
Shot put — 1. Anderson (Middlesex) 42-4¾, 2. Hollins (Auburn) 41-4½, 3. McGlothlin (Narrows) 33-11½, 4. Ritter (Auburn) 32-5, 5. Swicegood (Auburn) 32-3¼, 6. Osborne (PH-Glade Spring) 31-6¼, 7. Robbins (Chilhowie) 30-9½, 8. Ottinger (PH-Glade Spring) 30-8¾.
Discus — 1. Anderson (Middlesex) 119-6, 2. Endicott (Hurley) 110-0, 3. Burke (Thomas Walker) 106-11, 4. Jackson (Chincoteague) 106-4, 5. Tyree (Riverheads) 94-0, 6. McGlothlin (Narrows) 92-4½, 7. Osborne (PH-Glade Spring) 86-8½, 8. Swicegood (Auburn) 83-9.
Long jump — 1. Wallace (Riverheads) 16-11, 2. E.Maiden (PH-Glade Spring) 16-3 ½, 3. A.Maiden (PH-Glade Spring) 16-0, 4. Spencer (Narrows) 15-9 ½, 5. Beverley (Middlesex) 15-5 ½, 6. Cress (Eastside) 15-4, 7. Crigger (Rural Retreat) 15-3 ½, 8. Faulkner (George Wythe) 15-2.
Triple jump — 1. E.Maiden (PH-Glade Spring) 35-2, 2. Williams (Charles City) 35-0, 3. A.Maiden (PH-Glade Spring) 34-10, 4. Wallace (Riverheads) 33-8½, 5. Crigger (Rural Retreat) 33-7, 6. Spencer (Narrows) 33-4½, 7. Manns (Chilhowie) 32-10, 8. Henderson (Cumberland) 31-4.
High jump — 1. Allen (Altavista) 5-6, 2. Wallace (Riverheads) 5-4, 3. E.Maiden (PH-Glade Spring) 5-2, 4. Taylor (Mathews) 5-0, 5. E.Underwood (Eastern Montgomery) 4-10, 6. Crigger (Rural Retreat) 4-8, 7. tie, Collingsworth (Thomas Walker) and L.Underwood (Eastern Montgomery) 4-8
Pole vault — 1. E.Maiden (PH-Glade Spring) 10-0, 2. Wallace (Riverheads) 8-6, 3. Henderson (Cumberland) 8-0, 4. Turman (Auburn) 7-6, 5. A.Maiden (PH-Glade Spring) 7-0, 6. Lusk (Northampton) 6-6, 7. Ottinger (PH-Glade Spring) 6-6, 8. Greggs (West Point) 6-0.
3,200 relay — 1. Galileo 10:53.79, 2. Lancaster 11:04.00, 2. Auburn 11:18.31, 4. Altavista 11:23.26, 5. Grundy 11:48.47, 6. Eastern Montgomery 11:51.48, 7. Riverheads 11:55.62, 8. Chilhowie 12:07.18.
100 hurdles — 1. E.Maiden (PH-Glade Spring) 15.91, 2. Crigger (Rural Retreat) 17.47, 3. A.Maiden (PH-Glade Spring) 17.61, 4. Taylor (Mathews) 17.76, 5. Powers (Twin Springs) 18.00, 6. Richardson (George Wythe) 19.14, 7. Mason (Rappahannock County) 19.26, 8. Brown (Lancaster) 19.48.
100 — 1. Jackson (Chincoteague) 13.20, 2. Henderson (Cumberland) 13.61, 3. Endicott (Hurley) 13.64, 4. Green (Essex) 13.68, 5. Jones (William Campbell) 13.77, 6. Berger (Altavista) 13.78, 7. Blaker (Narrows) 13.87, 8. Williams (Charles City) 13.89.
1,600 — 1. Weghorst (Rappahannock County) 5:39.46, 2. Smith (Lancaster) 5:39.98, 3. Stallard (Altavista) 5:41.49, 4. Rutherford (Grayson County) 5:51.72, 5. Looney (Grundy) 6:05.44, 6. Saint (Auburn) 6:08.04, 7. Fiscus (Rural Retreat) 6:14.85, 8. Whitley (Galileo) 6:15.96.
400 relay — 1. George Wythe 52.13, 2. PH-Glade Spring 53.14, 3. Rappahannock County 54.67, 4. Auburn 55.66, 5. Eastern Montgomery 55.73, 6. Narrows 55.94, 7. Thomas Walker 56.47, 8. Twin Springs 56.83.
400 — 1. Wallace (Riverheads) 1:00.66, 2. Tate (George Wythe) 1:02.29, 3. Lusk (Northampton) 1:03.69, 4. Sacra (Riverheads) 1:05.75, 5. Gilley (Chilhowie) 1:06.63, 6. Fields (J.I. Burton) 1:07.78, 7. Woolard (Lancaster) 1:07.89, 8. Fiscus (Rural Retreat) 1:08.81.
300 hurdles — 1. E.Maiden (PH-Glade Spring) 48.90, 2. Allen (Altavista) 50.51, 3. Taylor (Mathews) 53.62, 4. Trent (Cumberland) 54.26, 5. Streeby (Rural Retreat) 54.41, 6. Mason (Rappahannock County) 55.61, 7. A.Maiden (PH-Glade Spring) 55.76, 8. Powers (Twin Springs) 56.36.
800 — 1. Smith (Lancaster) 2:28.88, 2. Somervell (Chilhowie) 2:33.99, 3. Lafon (Auburn) 2:34.53, 4. Chandler (Parry McCluer) 2:39.09, 5. Chapman (West Point) 2:42.08, 6. Zakhary (Galileo) 2:42.72, 7. Back (Riverheads) 2:46.84, 8. Dick (PH-Glade Spring) 2:47.44.
200 — 1. Faulkner (George Wythe) 27.34, 2. Wallace (Riverheads) 27.43, 3. Lewis (Auburn) 27.87, 4. Trent (Cumberland) 27.96, 5. Spencer (Narrows) 28.24, 6. Endicott (Hurley) 28.59, 7. Green (Essex) 28.80, 8. Brown (Thomas Walker) 28.89.
1,600 relay — 1. George Wythe 4:19.17, 2. Altavista 4:25.88, 3. Riverheads 4:30.47, 4. Eastern Montgomery 4:37.37, 5. Auburn 4:38.81, 6. Narrows 4:39.23, 7. Rural Retreat 4:43.27, 8. Chilhowie 4:44.43.
Class 3 Track Results
At Liberty University, Lynchburg
Boys team scores
1. Western Albemarle 57, 2. Heritage 49, 3. Independence 45, 4. Monticello 35, 5. Abingdon 33, 6. Goochland 31, 7. Fluvanna County 29, 8 tie, Skyline and Lafayette 28, 10. Spotswood 24, 11. Fort Defiance 22, 12. tie, William Monroe and Charlottesville 20, 14. tie, Lord Botetourt and Brookville 18, 16. tie, Petersburg and Maggie Walker 17½, 18. Tabb 17, 19 tie, Tunstall and Waynesboro 16, 21. Christiansburg 15, 22. tie, New Kent and Manassas Park 14, 24. James Monroe 12½, 25. Hopewell 12, 26. Liberty 11, 27. George Mason 8, 28. Broadway 6, 29. William Byrd 5½, 30. tie, Northside and Brentsville 4, 32. tie, I.C. Norcom and Phoebus 3, 34. Cave Spring 2½, 35. tie, York, Liberty Christian and Central-Woodstock 2, 38. Booker T. Washington 1, 39. Bassett ½.
Boys results
3,200 — 1. Blundell (Independence) 9:30.29, 2. Shifflett (Western Albemarle) 9:38.60, 3. Thiessen (Abingdon) 9:42.67, 4. Mawn (Western Albemarle) 9:54.32, 5. Mecom (Western Albemarle) 9:55.03, 6. McKee (Christiansburg) 9:56.68, 7. Vizcaino (Monticello) 9:59.91, 8. Weaver (Tunstall) 10:06.09.
Shot put — 1. Hoffman (William Monroe) 53-4, 2. Dallas (Tunstall) 47-5½, 3. Taylor (Spotswood) 46-10, 4. Ayden Conely (Christiansburg) 46-10, 5. Smith (Waynesboro) 46-9 ¾, 6. Fields (Monticello) 46-5, 7. Dysart (Central-Woodstock) 44-2½, 8. Myers (William Monroe) 43-½.
Discus — 1. Taylor (Spotswood) 158-5, 2. Hoffman (William Monroe) 153-5, 3. Taylor (Christiansburg) 149-8, 4. Bazzichi (Maggie Walker) 138-10, 5. Smith (Waynesboro) 136-4, 6. Fields (Monticello) 131-7, 7. Francis (Lord Botetourt) 130-9, 8. Hoffman (William Monroe) 126-7.
Long jump — 1. Ryan (James Monroe) 22-½, 2. Barber (New Kent) 21-4¾, 3. Ferguson (Fluvanna County) 21-2¾, 4. Pretlow (Lafayette) 21-¾, 5. Fields (Monticello) 20-10¼, 6. Carthorne (Heritage) 20-9½, 7. Daniel (Manassas Park) 20-3¼, 8. Carter (Abingdon) 20-3¼.
Triple jump — 1. Hamlett (Heritage) 44-4½, 2. Daniel (Manassas Park) 43-9¾, 3. Ferguson (Fluvanna County) 43-8¼, 4. Aikins (Independence) 43-5, 5. Barber (New Kent) 42-7 ¼, 6. Brown (Heritage) 42-3½; 7. Fields (Monticello) 42-1¾, 8. Jacobs (Hopewell) 41-6¾.
High jump — 1. Ferguson (Fluvanna County) 6-4, 2. Kirby (Waynesboro) 6-4, 3. Fields (Monticello) 6-2, 4. Briscoe (Petersburg) 6-2, 5. Carthorne (Heritage) 6-0, 6. tie, Griffiths (Cave Spring) and Roundtree (James Monroe) 5-10, 8. Bethune (Petersburg) 5-10.
Pole vault — 1. Benson (Lafayette) 15-9, 2. Black (Goochland) 13-6, 3. tie, Chand (Maggie Walker) and Roth (William Byrd) 12-6, 5. Donalson (Western Albemarle) 12-6, 6. Sawyer (Brentsville) 12-6, 7. Moore (Liberty Christian) 12-0, 8. Hennessy (Brentsville) 11-6.
3,200 relay — 1. Fort Defiance 8:09.68, 2. Western Albemarle 8:14.86, 3. Independence 8:22.72, 4. Tabb 8:27.54, 5. Spotswood 8:28.60, 6. Maggie Walker 8:34.84, 7. Charlottesville 8:42.10, 8. York 8:53.78.
110 hurdles — 1. Sullivan (Western Albemarle) 14.63, 2. Pedersen (Charlottesville) 15.30, 3. Bailey (Skyline) 15.38, 4. Cumbie (Hopewell) 15.59, 5. Knick (Lord Botetourt) 15.96, 6. Emmons-Mayo (Lord Botetourt) 16.07, 7. Tolton (Charlottesville) 16.10, 8. Nitzsche (Western Albemarle) 16.13.
100 — 1. Crawford (Heritage) 10.91, 2. Brown (Abingdon) 10.96, 3. Cunningham (Liberty) 10.98, 4. Steele (Liberty) 11.11, 5. Watkins (Petersburg) 11.11, 6. Gamble (I.C. Norcom) 11.13, 7. Pretlow (Lafayette) 11.17, 8. Jones (Booker T. Washington) 11.18.
1,600 — 1. Blundell (Independence) 4:27.25, 2. Phillips (Abingdon) 4:27.81, 3. Menapace (Tabb) 4:30.76, 4. Shifflett (Western Albemarle) 4:31.99, 5. Harding (Spotswood) 4:32.40, 6. Thiessen (Abingdon) 4:35.87, 7. Board (George Mason) 4:36.68, 8. Smerlis (Tabb) 4:39.54.
400 relay — 1. Heritage 42.71, 2. Skyline 44.05, 3. Fluvanna County 44.34, 4. Lafayette 44.49, 5. Hopewell 44.62, 6. Goochland 44.76, 7. New Kent 44.89, 8. Abingdon 45.21.
400 — 1. Trent (Monticello) 50.53, 2. Christian (Brookville) 51.37, 3. Armentrout (Broadway) 51.75, 4. Smith (Lafayette) 51.96, 5. Hodnett (Lord Botetourt) 52.06, 6. Gulick (Independence) 52.29, 7. Driver (Phoebus) 52.52, 8. Jones (Phoebus) 52.72.
300 hurdles — 1. White (Goochland) 39.83, 2. Sullivan (Western Albemarle) 41.40, 3. Bailey (Skyline) 41.97, 4. Pedersen (Charlottesville) 42.36, 5. Hairston (Tunstall) 42.56, 6. Knick (Lord Botetourt) 42.96, 7. Shepard (Tabb) 43.93, 8. Hundley (Lafayette) 44.13.
800 — 1. Corbin (Fort Defiance) 1:58.51, 2. Kumer (Western Albemarle) 2:00.90, 3. Board (George Mason) 2:03.02, 4. Ungerleider (Independence) 2:03.38, 5. Blanchard (Maggie Walker) 2:03.38, 6. Hearp (Tunstall) 2:04.20, 7. Cook (Lord Botetourt) 2:04.39, 8. Phillips (Abingdon) 2:05.02.
200 — 1. White (Goochland) 22.00, 2. Watkins (Petersburg) 22.08, 3. Crawford (Heritage) 22.17, 4. Brown (Abingdon) 22.53, 5. Smith (Northside) 22.67, 6. K.Hubbard (Heritage) 22.68, 7. Z.Hubbard (Hopewell) 22.69, 8. Ferguson (Fluvanna County) 22.75.
1,600 relay — 1. Brookville 3:30.58, 2. Skyline 3:31.02, 3. Independence 3:32.05, 4. Monticello 3:33.45, 5. Manassas Park 3:36.42, 6. Tabb 3:36.43, 7. Fort Defiance 3:37.26, 8. York 3:38.94.
Girls team scores
1. Heritage 74, 2. James Monroe 68, 3. Western Albemarle 56, 4. Rustburg 55, 5. Maggie Walker 52 ½, 6. Tabb 38, 7. I.C. Norcom 36, 8. Fluvanna County 26, 9. Independence 22, 10. Christiansburg 20 ½, 11. Abingdon 19, 12. Charlottesville 18, 13. Warren County 16, 14. tie, Turner Ashby and Liberty Christian 15, 16. New Kent 12½, 17. William Byrd 11½, 18. Skyline 11, 19. tie, Magna Vista, Spotswood and Booker T. Washington 10, 22. tie, York and George Mason 9, 24. tie, Lord Botetourt, Brentsville and Lightridge 7, 27. William Monroe 5, 28 tie, Staunton River and Liberty 4, 30. tie, Northside and Lakeland 3, 32. tie, Wilson Memorial, Manassas Park and Broadway 2, 35. tie, Monticello, Phoebus and Fort Defiance 1.
Girls results
3,200 — 1. Aulenbach (Tabb) 11:15.29, 2. Tanner (Warren County) 11:18.55, 3. Myers (Spotswood) 11:20.92, 4. Jessee (Abingdon) 11:22.94, 5. Gibson (Lightridge) 11:23.03, 6. Vokus (Lord Botetourt) 11:53.03, 7. Pershing (Maggie Walker) 11:54.79, 8. Crockett (Brentsville) 11:57.65.
Shot put — 1. L.Young (I.C. Norcom) 44-1 ½, 2. J.Young (I.C. Norcom) 36-5, 3. McGowan (Brentsville) 35-1 ½, 4. Arnold (Heritage) 34-9 ¾, 5. A.Okoronkwo (Christiansburg) 34-8 ½, 6. Coldsnow (Tabb) 33-3, 7. Sloss (Christiansburg) 32-10 ½, 8. Jones (Heritage) 32-7.
Discus — 1. L.Young (I.C. Norcom) 132-3, 2. J.Young (I.C. Norcom) 110-10, 3. Sloss (Christiansburg) 100-3, 4. Robbins (Liberty Christian) 99-7, 5. Glowatch (Fluvanna County) 94-10, 6. Haislop (Skyline) 92-7, 7. Maynes (Manassas Park) 90-5, 8. Butler (Monticello) 88-11.
Long jump — 1. Oakes (Heritage) 18-2, 2. Denson (James Monroe) 17-1¼, 3. Blake (Heritage) 16-8½, 4. Foster (Rustburg) 16-1, 5. Hogue (Maggie Walker) 16-0, 6. Coates (Rustburg) 16-0, 7. Starkie (Magna Vista) 15-9¾, 8. Connor (Phoebus) 15-8¾.
Triple jump — 1. Oakes (Heritage) 38-8 ¼, 2. Blake (Heritage) 35-11, 3. Hogue (Maggie Walker) 35-4¼, 4. Hatchett (William Monroe) 34-11, 5. Lynch (Charlottesville) 34-9, 6. Hawkins (Heritage) 34-8¼, 7. Poremba (Independence) 34-3½, 8. Hathaway (New Kent) 33-5.
High jump — 1. Goldstein (Rustburg) 5-2, 2. Lambert (George Mason) 5-0, 3. Washington (Turner Ashby) 5-0, 4. Hart (Fluvanna County) 4-10, 5. tie, Hogue (Maggie Walker) and Moles (Christiansburg) 4-10, 7. Somers (Broadway) 4-10, 8. Massey (New Kent) 4-8.
Pole vault — 1. Pafford (Liberty Christian) 12-7, 2. Wagner (York) 11-0, 3. Halloran (Western Albemarle) 10-6, 4. Unice (Maggie Walker) 10-0, 5. Allen (Liberty) 10-0, 6. Moles (Christiansburg) 9-6, 7. Baker (Maggie Walker) 9-6, 8. Walker (York) 8-6.
3,200 relay — 1. Western Albemarle 9:53.71, 2. Tabb 10:04.94, 3. Warren County 10:11.37, 4. James Monroe 10:14.81, 5. Maggie Walker 10:15.54, 6. Fluvanna County 10:16.91, 7. Lord Botetourt 10:28.64, 8. Fort Defiance 10:42.38.
100 hurdles — 1. Flynn (James Monroe) 14.15, 2. Hogue (Maggie Walker) 15.52, 3. Hart (Fluvanna County) 15.93, 4. Shiflet (Turner Ashby) 16.38, 5. Starkie (Magna Vista) 16.45, 6. Mays (Abingdon) 16.63, 7. Lynch (Charlottesville) 17.06, 8. Malue (Lord Botetourt) 17.09.
100 — 1. Oakes (Heritage) 12.19, 2. Coates (Rustburg) 12.28, 3. Foster (Rustburg) 12.32, 4. Tate (Booker T. Washington) 12.33, 5. Starkie (Magna Vista) 12.43, 6. Beatty (William Byrd) 12.57, 7. Hathaway (New Kent) 12.69, 8. Battiste (James Monroe) 12.69.
1,600 — 1. Stutzman (Western Albemarle) 5:18.58, 2. Bordner (Skyline) 5:21.39, 3. Jessee (Abingdon) 5:22.13, 4. Pegher (Tabb) 5:22.44, 5. Myers (Spotswood) 5:24.60, 6. Gibson (Lightridge) 5:24.86, 7. Tanner (Warren County) 5:30.37, 8. Jordan (Rustburg) 5:32.37.
400 relay — 1. James Monroe 49.27, 2. William Byrd 50.47, 3. Independence 51.29, 4. Charlottesville 52.14, 5. Turner Ashby 52.49, 6. Abingdon 52.79, 7. Christiansburg 52.81, 8. Tabb 53.16.
400 — 1. Poremba (Independence) 58.00, 2. Oakes (Heritage) 58.12, 3. Wynn (James Monroe) 58.66, 4. Matthews (New Kent) 59.29,5. Huemme (Western Albemarle) 1:00.75, 6. Sherald (Rustburg) 1:00.96, 7. Clennon (Booker T. Washington) 1:01.69, 8. Tierney (James Monroe) 1:02.94.
300 hurdles — 1. Flynn (James Monroe) 46.32, 2. Hart (Fluvanna County) 47.44, 3. Brantley (Charlottesville) 48.05, 4. Blake (Heritage) 49.24, 5. Hogue (Maggie Walker) 49.26, 6. Demiel (Lakeland) 49.66, 7. Mays (Abingdon) 50.14, 8. Lynch (Charlottesville) 50.17.
800 — 1. Stutzman (Western Albemarle) 2:24.70, 2. Kemp (Maggie Walker) 2:24.83, 3. Frank (Western Albemarle) 2:25.63, 4. Stone (Western Albemarle) 2:26.13, 5. Ice (Staunton River) 2:26.26, 6. Pegher (Tabb) 2:31.09, 7. Dana (Wilson Memorial) 2:31.11, 8. Crum (George Mason) 2:31.66.
200 — 1. Coates (Rustburg) 24.97, 2. Oakes (Heritage) 25.27, 3. Deane (James Monroe) 25.28, 4. Foster (Rustburg) 25.33, 5. Poremba (Independence) 25.59, 6. Tate (Booker T. Washington) 25.90, 7. Matthews (New Kent) 26.06, 8. Battiste (James Monroe) 26.19.
1,600 relay — 1. James Monroe 4:05.85, 2. Tabb 4:15.26, 3. Maggie Walker 4:18.16, 4. Western Albemarle 4:18.32, 5. Rustburg 4:19.20, 6. Northside 4:19.77, 7. New Kent 4:24.01, 8. Lord Botetourt 4:25.32.
