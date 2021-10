High school roundup: Auburn rolls to victory in Mountain Empire volleyball semifinal

RINER — Allyson Martin had 17 kills and 15 digs Monday night to lead undefeated two-time defending VHSL Class 1 state volleyball champion Auburn to a 25-10, 25-4, 25-13 victory over George Wythe in a Mountain Empire District semifinal.

Madeline Lavergne had 12 kills and 10 digs, while Anna McGuire set the table with 34 assists.

Avery Zuckerwar added 3 kills, 4 aces and five digs for Auburn, which will play defending Class 2 state champ Giles at home Wednesday in the district final.

George Wythe;10;4;13

Auburn;25;25;25

Statistics

Auburn: Martin 17 kills 15 digs, Lavergne 12 kills, 10 digs, McGuire 34 assists, 2 aces, 5 digs, Emma Vance 4 kills, Stacy Lewis 11 digs.

Mountain Empire District

Giles 3, Galax 0

Galax;22;11;15

Giles;25;25;25

Statistics

Galax: Saige Leonard 9 kills, 10 digs, Carly Sturgill 1 ace, 4 kills, 1 block, 12 digs, Mallie Edwards, 2 kills, 18 assists, 7 digs.