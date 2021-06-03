High School Roundup: Auburn's Nichols, McGuire win region doubles title

RINER — Auburn’s Sara Nichols and Anna McGuire won two matches in quick fashion Thursday to claim the Region 1C girls doubles title at their home tennis courts.
Nichols and McGuire stopped Galax’s Carly Sturgill and Hope Wyatt 6-0, 6-0 in the final. Sturgill and Wyatt advanced with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 win over Narrows’ McKinna Huffman and Laci Tankersley.
PIONEER DISTRICT TRACK & FIELD
Narrows sweeps titles
COVINGTON — Logan Green won three events to lead Narrows to the boys title while Cristin Blaker, Abby McGlothlin and Emma Spencer each won two events as the Green Wave claimed the girls crown Wednesday at Covington High School.
Narrows outscored Parry McCluer’s boys 218-129. Trevor Tomlin won two events for the Fighting Blues.
Narrows edged Eastern Montgomery 200-170 in the girls meet.
Boys team scores
1. Narrows (Narr) 218, 2. Parry McCluer (PM) 129, 3. Eastern Montgomery (EM) 75, 4. Covington (Cov) 30, 5. Highland 7.
Boys winners
100 — Robertson (Narr) 11.73; 200 — Snidow (Narr) 24.20; 400 — McCroskey (Narr) 55.18; 800 — Plogger (PM) 2:06.98; 1,600 — Tomlin (PM) 4:55.62; 3,200 — Tomlin (PM) 10:27.40; 100 hurdles — Green (Narr) 19.55; 300 hurdles — Green (Narr) 46.97; 400 relay — Narrows 46.53; 1,600 relay — Parry McCluer 3:52.80; 3,200 relay — Parry McCluer 12:06.18; High jump — Roupe (EM) 5-10; Triple jump — Snidow (Narr) 38-2; Long jump — Green (Narr) 19-1 ½; Long jump — Spencer (Narr) 14-11; Pole vault — Tallman (Cov) 6-0; Shot put — Wallace 48-1 ¾; (PM) Discus — Smith (Cov) 117-4;
Girls team scores
1. Narrows 200, 2. Eastern Montgomery 170, 3. Parry McCluer 26, 4. Highland 17, 5. Craig County 14.
Girls winners
100 — Blaker (Narr) 13.81; 200 — Blaker (Narr) 29.29; 400 — Spencer (Narr) 1:05.02; 800 — Chandler (PM) 2:43.79; 1,600 — Weatherspoon (EM) 6:27.02; 3,200 — Mazingo (PM) 14:41.75; 100 hurdles — Holloway (EM) 19.81; 300 hurdles — Mann (Narr) 58.85; 400 relay — Narrows 56.01; 1,600 relay — Narrows 4:47.50; 3,200 relay — Eastern Montgomery 15:11.26; High jump — L.Underwood (EM) 4-9; Triple jump — Spencer (Narr) 31-5 ½; Shot put — McGlothlin (Narr) 32-3 ¾; Discus — McGlothlin (Narr) 34-6.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT TRACK & FIELD
George Wythe boys, Auburn girls crowned
GALAX — Davion Tillison won the triple jump at 45 feet, 4 inches and also took the long jump and high hump to lead George Wythe to the boys title Wednesday at Galax High School.
Auburn claimed the girls crown as Haley Hollins took the shot put and discus.
George Wythe freshman Haley Faulkner swept the 100, 200, long jump and triple jump.
Boys team scores
1. George Wythe (GW) 167, 2. Auburn (Aub) 143, 3. Galax (Gal) 68, 4. Grayson County (Gray) 29, 5. Fort Chiswell (Fort) 14, 6. Bland County 9.
Boys winners
3,200 relay — George Wythe 9:32.76; 110 hurdles — Graham (Aub) 16.24; 100 — Pickett (Gal) 11.81; 1,600 — Cox (Gray) 4:48.04; 400 relay — George Wythe 47.02; 400 — Morgan (GW) 53.32; 300 hurdles — Graham (Aub) 44.83; 800 — Vaughan (Aub) 2:09.36; 200 — Smelser (GW) 24.51; 3,200 — Guynn (Aub) 10:24.10; 1,600 relay — Auburn 3:58.23; Discus — Stephens (Aub) 111-11; Shot put — Brown (Gal) 38-8; Long jump — Tillison (GW) 19-6; Triple jump — Tillison (GW) 45-2; High jump — Tillison (GW) 5-10; Pole vault — Graham (Aub) 10-6.
Girls team scores
1. Auburn 175, 2. George Wythe 126, 3. Fort Chiswell 59, 4. Grayson County 30, 5. Bland County 14, 6. Galax 6.
Girls winners
3,200 relay — George Wythe 11:36.97; 100 hurdles — Richardson (GW) 19.27; 100 — Faulkner (GW) 13.83; 1,600 — Rutherford (Gray) 12.37; 400 relay — George Wythe 52.27; 400 — Tate (GW) 1:06.81; 300 hurdles — Alderman (Fort) 55.69; 800 — Lafon (Aub) 2:41.97; 200 — Faulkner (GW) 28.05; 3,200 — Saint (Aub) 14:33.29; 1,600 relay — George Wythe 4:32.22; Discus — Hollins (Aub) 101-68; Shot put — 1. Hollins (Aub) 37- ½; Long jump — Faulkner (GW) 14-8 ¼; Triple jump — Faulkner (GW) 30-5; High jump — 1. Alderman (Fort) 4-4; Pole vault — Turman (Aub) 7-6.
VALLEY DISTRICT TRACK & FIELD
Rockbridge girls place 4th
BRIDGEWATER — Megan Timmes won the 3,200 and Brianna Marando captured the discus for Rockbridge County as the Wildcats placed fourth Wednesday at Turner Ashby High School.
Rockbridge County’s boys finished sixth.
Turner Ashby won the girls meet, and Spotswood took the boys title.