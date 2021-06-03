High School Roundup: Auburn's Nichols, McGuire win region doubles title

RINER — Auburn’s Sara Nichols and Anna McGuire won two matches in quick fashion Thursday to claim the Region 1C girls doubles title at their home tennis courts.

Nichols and McGuire stopped Galax’s Carly Sturgill and Hope Wyatt 6-0, 6-0 in the final. Sturgill and Wyatt advanced with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 win over Narrows’ McKinna Huffman and Laci Tankersley.

PIONEER DISTRICT TRACK & FIELD

Narrows sweeps titles

COVINGTON — Logan Green won three events to lead Narrows to the boys title while Cristin Blaker, Abby McGlothlin and Emma Spencer each won two events as the Green Wave claimed the girls crown Wednesday at Covington High School.

Narrows outscored Parry McCluer’s boys 218-129. Trevor Tomlin won two events for the Fighting Blues.

Narrows edged Eastern Montgomery 200-170 in the girls meet.

Boys team scores

1. Narrows (Narr) 218, 2. Parry McCluer (PM) 129, 3. Eastern Montgomery (EM) 75, 4. Covington (Cov) 30, 5. Highland 7.

Boys winners