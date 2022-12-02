 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOLS

High school roundup: Auburn's Zuckerwar, Millirons earn top Class 1 honors

Zuckerwar

Auburn's Avery Zuckerwar (center) has been named the Class 1 state volleyball player of the year.

 SCOTT P. YATES, The Roanoke Times

Auburn senior middle hitter Avery Zuckerwar was named the Class 1 girls state volleyball player of the year by the Virginia High School League on Friday, while Auburn’s Sherry Millirons was named the Class 1 coach of the year.

Millirons led Auburn (28-3) to its fourth straight Class 1 title, with the Eagles beating Rappahannock 25-13, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20 in the state championship match.

Zuckerwar finished the season with 362 kills, 62 aces and 48 blocks. The senior ended her high school volleyball career with 623 kills, 531 digs, 71 blocks, and 194 aces.

She was joined on the Class 1 all-state first team by Auburn’s Madeline Lavergne, Madison Ketterer and Briel Underwood and by Giles' Sophie Taylor and Jordan Lucas.

Kaitlyn Steele (Giles), Hannah Goodwin (Chilhowie) and Josie Sheets (Chilhowie) made the second team.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jefferson Forest 56, Appomattox County 24

Jefferson Forest (2-0)

Hancock 17, Tate 13, Dawkins 9, Rupert 6, Hill 4, West 3, Martin 2, Long 2.

Appomattox County (0-1)

Mills 18, Nolen 2, Glover 2, Kelso 2.

Jefferson Forest;19;20;11;6;—;56

Appomattox;0;12;4;8;—;24

3-point goals: Lord Botetourt 4 (Mills 4), Jefferson Forest 3 (Tate, West, Dawkins). JV: Jefferson Forest won 37-17.

Liberty 61, Wilson Memorial 27

Liberty (1-0)

St. John 21, S. Brown 14, Sigei 11, Adams 8, Smith 5, T. Brown 2.

Wilson Memorial (1-1)

Norman 12, Bradley, Knight 4, Robinson 4, Reeves 2.

Liberty;18;16;15;12;—;61

Wilson Memorial;13;4;4;6;—;27

3-point goals: Liberty 5 (St. John 3, Sigei 2), Wilson Memorial 2 (Norman 2). JV: Wilson Memorial won 34-32.

James River 28, Bassett 20

James River (2-1)

Canada 13, Breeding 10, Davis 3, McCullough 2.

Bassett (0-1)

Phillips 8, Gravely 7, Ratcliff 5.

James River;12;5;2;9;—;28

Bassett;5;4;4;7;—;20

3-point goals: James River 3 (Breeding 2, Davis). Bassett 1 (Ratcliff). JV: Bassett won.

Rural Retreat 51, Grayson County 13

Rural Retreat (2-1)

Davidson 3, Fiscus 9, Cox 7, Crigger 11, Bailey 7, B. Moore 6, T. Moore 6, Wells 2.

Grayson County (0-1)

Wilson 2, Conklin 2, Bennett 7, Clontz 2.

Rural Retreat;24;11;11;5;—;51

Grayson County;2;4;5;2;—;13

3-point goals: Rural Retreat 3 (Fiscus, Cox, Bailey). JV: Rural Retreat won.

BOYS BASKETBALL

North Cross 67, Westover 52

Westover (3-1)

Eime 16, Barber 2, Salmon 4, Boetz 2, Hughes 7, Bettendorf 2, Lewis 19.

North Cross (1-0)

Trail 16, Hines 13, Andrew 22, Mack 4, Lange 1, Hart 5, Owen 6.

Westover;14;12;17;9;—;52

North Cross;16;19;19;13;—;67

3-point goals: Westover 2 (Salmon, Hughes), North Cross 12 (Trail 2, Hines 3, Andrew 5, Owen 2). JV: North Cross won.

Bland County 66, Eastern Montgomery 53

Eastern Montgomery (0-2)

Bruce 18, Caldwell 11, Brown 7, Underwood 17.

Bland County (2-0)

Watters 4, James 20, Johnson 2, Thompson 13, Boone 15, Pauley 12.

EastMont;14;15;7;17;—;53

Bland County;15;19;16;16;—;66

3-point goals: Eastern Montgomery 5 (Bruce 2, Caldwell 2, Underwood), Bland County 5 (Thompson 2, Boone, Pauley 2). JV: Bland County won.

