High school roundup: Barber's buzzer beater lifts Glenvar's boys in Region 2C basketball

Magna Vista;18;11;13;15;--;57

3-point goals -- Hidden Valley 2 (Lkhagvasuren 2), Magna Vista 1 (Woods).

REGION 4D

Salem 34, Blacksburg 17

BLACKSBURG -- Myla Green and McKenzie Moran led all scorers with nine points each, with Green scoring seven of her points in the fourth period, and the Spartans picked up a Region 4D quarterfinal win.

The Bruins were led by Mila Santsaver-Jones with six points.

SALEM (2-4)

Scales 7, Robtison 2, Dowyor 2, Hill 2, Green 9, Merritt 3, Moran 9.

BLACKSBURG (3-2)

Gresh 4, Santsaver-Jones 6, Mo.Cheynet 4, Mc.Cheynet 3.

Salem;8;7;5;14;--;34.

Blacksburg;2;5;5;5;--;17.

3-point goals -- Salem 2 (Scales, Merritt), Blacksburg (Gresh).

BOYS

REGION 3D

William Byrd 71, Magna Vista 41