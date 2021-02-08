High school roundup: Barber's buzzer beater lifts Glenvar's boys in Region 2C basketball

BUCHANAN -- Stephen Barber Jr. hit a running shot from 60 feet at the buzzer Monday night to give Glenvar a 57-54 victory over James River in the Region 2C boys basketball tournament.
Barber's shot came after Jayson Easton tied the game for the Knights on a 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds to play.
Glenvar inbounded the ball to Barber, who launched his shot from behind the halfcourt line.
Barber finished with a game-high 27 points for Glenvar (3-6), which plays at Radford in a semifinal Wednesday.
Garrett Hendricks added 14 points for the Highlanders.
Easton led James River with 17 points and Patrick Clevenger scored 13.
GLENVAR (3-6)
Alexander 3, Barber 27, Housh 6, Johnson 5, Couch 2, Hendricks 14.
JAMES RIVER (4-6)
Steger 6, Andrews 4, Moran 7, Clevenger 13, Braun 2, C.Easton 5, J.Easton 17.
Glenvar;6;15;18;18;--;57
James River;4;18;17;15;--;54
3-point goals -- Glenvar 4 (Barber 3, Hendricks), James River 3 (Moran, C.Easton, J.Easton).
GIRLS
REGION 2C
Glenvar 56, Floyd County 47
Olivia Harris dropped in a game-high 23 points and Rhyan Harris and Savana Luper added 10 points apiece as the Highlanders defeated the Buffaloes for the first time since 2010.
Kaelon Thompson pulled down 11 rebounds and Malaysia Donaldson grabbed 10.
Alexis Kiser paced Floyd County with 20 points.
FLOYD COUNTY (4-6)
Kiser 20, Vest 8, Hylton 6, Grim 6, K. Nichols 3, J. Nichols 2, Harman 2.
GLENVAR (5-4)
O.Harris 23, R. Harris 10, Luper 10, Donaldson 7, Thompson 4, McCulley 2.
Floyd County;12;10;17;8;--;47.
Glenvar;11;19;11;15;--;56
3-pont goals -- Floyd County (K.Nichols), Glenvar 3 (O.Harris 3).
Radford 60, Patrick County 44
RADFORD -- Laney Cline scored 16 points and the top-seeded Bobcats advanced with a home win.
McKenzie Page and Haley Whitt had 13 apiece for Radford.
Sierra Hubbard led Patrick County with 14.
PATRICK COUNTY (3-2)
S.Hubbard 14, Hazard 9, Epperson 9, G.Hubbard 6, Overby 3, Harris 1.
RADFORD (7-2)
Cline 16, Page 13, Haley Whitt 13, Dean 7, Turk 3, Conner 3, Hanah Whitt 3, Phillips 2.
Patrick County;6;15;10;13;--;44
Radford;;12;13;14;21;--;60
3-point goals -- Patrick County 4 (Hazard 3, Overby), Radford 1 (Turk, Dean, Haley Whitt 1, Hanah Whitt).
Fort Chiswell 57, Nelson County 37
MAX MEADOWS -- Haley Smith scored 12 points and dished out six assists as the Pioneers broke away from a first-quarter tie to oust the Governors.
Ashley Roark led Fort Chiswell (6-5) with 14 points, hitting three of the team's nine 3-pointers.
NELSON COUNTY (5-2)
Meredith 12, Vest-Turner 5, Giles 6, Thompson 5, Sherwood 3, Evans 2.
FORT CHISWELL (6-5)
Roark 14, Smith 12, Dalton 8, Underwood 8, Patel 8, Turpin 4, Akers 2, King 2.
Nelson County;12;5;7;13;--;37
Fort Chiswell;12;15;21;9;--;57
3-point goals -- Nelson County 2 (Thompson, Vest-Turner), Fort Chiswell 9 (Roark 3, Smith 2, Underwood 2, Patel 2).
Giles 68, Appomattox County 47
PEARISBURG -- Karsyn Reed scored 29 points as the Spartans advanced to a semifinal at home against Glenvar.
Gracie Merrix added 14 for the Spartans.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY
Seymour 2, McCullough 2, Troxler 6, Vrooman 21, Fulcher 4, M.Hargis 10, Nolen 2.
GILES
B.Reed 5, K.Reed 29, Mitcham 5, Steele 7, Lucas 8, Merrix 14.
Appomatttox;10;9;18;10;--;57
Giles;15;13;18;22;--;68
3-point goals -- Appomattox County 3 (Vrooman 3), Giles 6 (K.Reed 3, Lucas 2, Merrix).
REGION 5D
William Fleming 68, Brooke Point 21
Jada Coleman netted 15 points, including four 3-pointers, and Victoria Board added 10 points as the entire Colonels team reached the scoring column in a first-round Region 5D romp.
Fleming connected on 11 3-pointers and jumped out to a 21-0 first quarter lead.
Jaylin Presley led the Blackhawks with 13 points.
William Fleming will play at Patrick Henry on Tuesday in a semifinal.
BROOKE POINT
Presley 13, Dudley 2, Watson 1, Harper 5.
WILLIAM FLEMING (4-3)
Henderson 2, Coleman 15, Board 10, Patterson 6, Morris 4, Hankins 6, Battle 4, Manning 5, Anderson 7, Jones 2, Dolue 3.
Brooke Point;0;8;7;6;--;21.
William Fleming;21;25;20;2;--;68.
3-point goals -- Brooke Point -- 2 (Presley, Harper), William Fleming 11 (Coleman 4, Board 2, Hankins 2, Patterson, Manning, Anderson).
REGION 3D
Magna Vista 59, Hidden Valley 25
RIDGEWAY -- TaNashia Hairston scored 21 points and the Warriors opened their 2020-21 season with a home rin over the Titans.
SaNai Hairston-Williams added 10 points for Magna Vista.
Kara Reed scored 13 for Hidden Valley (0-9).
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-9)
Forth 2, Henson 2, Reed 13, Derosha 2, Lkhagvasuren 6.
MAGNA VISTA (1-0)
T.Hairston 21, S.Hairston-Williams 10, Giggetts 9, Woods 9, Redd 2, Hughes 2, Starkie 2, Preston 2.
Hidden Valley;6;3;7;9;--;25
Magna Vista;18;11;13;15;--;57
3-point goals -- Hidden Valley 2 (Lkhagvasuren 2), Magna Vista 1 (Woods).
REGION 4D
Salem 34, Blacksburg 17
BLACKSBURG -- Myla Green and McKenzie Moran led all scorers with nine points each, with Green scoring seven of her points in the fourth period, and the Spartans picked up a Region 4D quarterfinal win.
The Bruins were led by Mila Santsaver-Jones with six points.
SALEM (2-4)
Scales 7, Robtison 2, Dowyor 2, Hill 2, Green 9, Merritt 3, Moran 9.
BLACKSBURG (3-2)
Gresh 4, Santsaver-Jones 6, Mo.Cheynet 4, Mc.Cheynet 3.
Salem;8;7;5;14;--;34.
Blacksburg;2;5;5;5;--;17.
3-point goals -- Salem 2 (Scales, Merritt), Blacksburg (Gresh).
BOYS
REGION 3D
William Byrd 71, Magna Vista 41
Tyler Martin hit four 3-pointers and finished with 22 points as the Terriers shook off a slow start to dispatch the visiting Warriors, who were playing their first game of the season.
Camden Richardson added 18 for Byrd (4-5).
Tyler Johnson had 13 points and Wil Gardner scored 11 to lead Magna Vista, which was cleared to play for the region after missing the entire regular season.
MAGNA VISTA (0-1)
Johnson 13, Redd 8, Preston 3, Gardner 11, Martin 4, Millner 2.
WILLIAM BYRD (4-5)
Ruble 6, Tinsley 6, Meador 2, Hairston 2, Martin 22, Williams 5, Richardson 18, Cawley 8, Hanson 2.
Magna Vista;14;6;8;13;--;41
William Byrd;14;24;14;19;--;71
3-point goals -- Magna Vista 3 (Redd 2, Gardner), William Byrd 7 (Martin 4, Ruble 2, Williams).
REGION 2C
Floyd County 80, Appomattox County 36
FLOYD -- Kaiden Swortzel scored 25 points and the Buffaloes recovered from a 9-2 deficit to advance to the semifinals.
Tanyan Sutphin had 16 points, eight rebounds, six steals and five assists for Floyd, which hit the Raiders with a 36-4 run before halftime.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY (1-5)
Scott 13, Davin 4, Lawing 2, Scruggs 7, Peterson 1, Collier 4, Walker 1, Shrock 2, Harris 2.
FLOYD COUNTY (8-4)
Gallimore 3, Sutphin 16, Thompson 6, Nichols 2, Bond 12, Cantrell 6, Banks 10, Kaiden Swortzel 25.
Appomattox County;;13;0;17;6;--;36
Floyd County;22;16;17;25;--;80
3-point goals -- Appomattox County 2 (Scott, Scruggs), Floyd County (Sutphin 2, Bond 2, Gallimore).
Fort Chiswell 41, Nelson County 40
MAX MEADOWS -- Siler Watson received an inbounds pass at the free throw line extended in back court with five seconds remaining, drove through the Governors defenders and hit a layup at the buzzer to give the Pioneers a quarterfinal win.
Watson led all scorers with 15 points and Tanner Crockett added 11.
Blayz McGarry and Jaren Purvis led Nelson County with eight points each.
NELSON COUNTY
Willoughby 2, Rose 5, Brown 5, Hughes 6, Pugh 6, McGarry 8, Purvis 8.
FORT CHISWELL (7-3)
Gravely 2, B.Dunford 2, Norris 3, Williams 3, King 5, Crockett 11, Watson 15.
Nelson County;11;8;14;7;--;40
Fort Chiswell;10;10;11;10;--;41
3-point goals -- Nelson County 5 (McGarry 2, Hughes 2, Rose) Fort Chiswell 5 (Crockett 3, Norris, Watson).
REGULAR SEASON
VIC DIVISION 2
North Cross 60, Roanoke Catholic 43
Nick Andrew scored 22 points and the Raiders built an early lead and pulled away for a road win over the Celtics.
Chase Robertson added 14 for North Cross (3-5).
Matt Collins scored 15 points to lead Catholic (1-4).
NORTH CROSS (3-5)
Hines 6, Trail 5, Andrew 22, Robertson 14, Bloomfield 5, Jensen 8.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (1-4)
Simpkins 5, Myers 4, Collins 15, Estrada 10, Hagadorn 9.
North Cross;24;10;15;11;--;60
Roanoke Catholic;16;7;17;3;--43
3-point goals -- North Cross 4 (Jensen 2, Trail, Bloomfield), Roanoke Catholic 7 (Collins 3, Hagadorn 2, Estrada, Myers).