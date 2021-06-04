High School Roundup: Bassett girls win Piedmont District track title

BASSETT — Freshman Piper Doughton swept the 800 and 1,600 meters to lift Bassett to the Piedmont District girls track championship Thursday at Bassett High School.
Tania Starkie won the high jump and long jump for Magna Vista. George Washington’s Courtney Younger swept the 100 hurdles, 100 and 200.
Tunstall won the boys title, outscoring Bassett 170-121 ½.
Patrick County’s Michael Hamm took the 100 and 200, while Bassett’s Darius Hairston captured the 400 and high jump.
Boys team scores
1. Tunstall (Tun) 170, 2. Bassett (Bass) 121 ½, 3. Patrick County (PC) 71, 4. Magna Vista (Mag) 66, 5. Halifax County (Hal) 40 ½, 6. George Washington (GW) 8.
Boys winners
3,200 relay — Tunstall 9:50.95; 110 hurdles — Easley (Bass) 20.44; 100 — Hamm (PC) 11.61; 1,600 — Weaver (Tun) 4:38.85; 400 relay — Patrick County 47.68; 400 — Hairston (Bass) 54.58; 300 hurdles — D.Hairston (Tun) 46.34; 800 — Hearp (Tun) 2:06.80; 200 — Hamm (PC) 23.43; 3,200 — Stafford (Mag) 12:10.27; 1,600 relay — Tunstall 3:52.19; Discus — Dallas (Tun) 118-2; Shot put — Dallas (Tun) 46-5 ½; Long jump — D.Hairston (Tun) 18-2; Triple jump — Lawson (Mag) 39-2; High jump — D.Hairston (Bass) 5-10.
Girls team scores
1. Bassett 126, 2. Halifax County 106, 3. Tunstall 79, 4. Magna Vista 66, 5. Patrick County 47, 6. George Washington 31.
Girls winners
3,200 relay — Bassett 12:39.06; 100 hurdles — Younger (GW) 17.97; 100 — Younger (GW) 12.72; 1,600 — Doughton (Bass) 6:15.74; 400 relay — Halifax County 57.67; 400 — Hubbard (Hal) 1:04.92; 300 hurdles — Brandon (Hal) 55.61; 800 — Doughton (Bass) 2:47.11; 200 — Younger (GW) 27.06; 3,200 — Bailey (Bass) 13:20.74; 1,600 relay — Patrick County 5:08.72; Discus — Taylor (Bass) 68-5; Shot put — Cook (Bass) 22-7; Long jump — Starkie (Mag) 14-8 ½; Triple jump — Hubbard (Hal) 32-9; High jump — Starkie (Mag) 4-6.
REGION 1D GIRLS TENNIS
Rural Retreat duo falls in final
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Thomas Walker’s Dannah Saylor and Leslie Gibson scored a 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 victory over Rural Retreat’s Maddy Fiscus and Caroline Crisp on Thursday to claim the region doubles title at Bristol Racquet & Fitness Center.
Saylor claimed the singles championship earlier in the week with a 7-6, 2-6, 6-4 win over Fiscus, becoming the first Thomas Walker player to win the region title.