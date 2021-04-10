High School Roundup: Bassett tops Cave Spring in Region 3D volleyball

BASSETT — Sydney Martin set up 34 assists, Zoie Pace had 33 and Makayla Rumley had 14 kills, 18 digs and four blocks as Bassett topped Cave Spring 25-20, 25-21, 19-25, 25-23 in the first round of the Region 3D volleyball tournament on Saturday.

Annie Laine added 16 kills three blocks and 11 digs for Bassett.

Cave Spring leaders were Katie Carroll (35 assists, six kills, 10 digs), Blair Emery (32 digs), Alena Williamson (20 kills, two aces) and Gracie Walker (seven kills, 16 digs).

GOLF

REGION 4D

Blacksburg tops Salem for title

BLACKSBURG — Salem's Trey Joyce fired a 5-under-par 72 to take individual honors, while Blacksburg's score of 294 topped Salem by 12 strokes for the regional team title Friday at Blacksburg Country Club.

Joyce bested Blacksburg's Davis Young by four strokes with Halifax County's J.D. Cunningham third at 72.

Joyce, Cunningham and Amherst County's Brice Reichard qualified for the Class 4 state tournament along with Blacksburg's team.

At Blacksburg C.C. (par 72)

Medalist — Trey Joyce, Salem 67.