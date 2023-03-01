LYNCHBURG — Blacksburg won the boys team title at the VHSL Class 4 indoor track and field championships, which concluded Tuesday at Liberty University

Blacksburg won both the boys (7:52.39) and girls (9:23.90) 4x800 relay at the two-day meet.

Blacksburg's Conner Rutherford, who was the Gatorade boys cross country runner of the year for Virginia, won the 1,600 meters in 4:14.90.

The Blue Demons boys' win in the 4x400 relay (1:28.16) capped off their first-place team finish. The Bruins finished with 64 points in the final standings. Deep Creek was second with 44.5 points and Salem finished third with 40 points.

Salem won the boys 4x200 relay in 1:28.16. Salem's Peyton Lewis won the 55 meters in 6.37 seconds.

Pulaski County’s Diego Turner won the boys shot put at 56-11.

Blacksburg’s Katja Kehlenbeck won the girls high jump at 5-2.

Western Albemarle’s girls finished first in the team standings with 73 points, while the Blacksburg girls finished second with 69 points.

The Class 3 meet also concluded Tuesday at Liberty University.

Northside’s Simone' Hamlar won the girls 300 (41.23) and 3,200 (11:28.91).

Lord Botetourt’s Kendal Howard won the boys shot put at 50-10½.

The Christiansburg boys finished in eighth place (29.50 points) and the Christiansburg girls in 12th place (19 points). They were the highest Timesland finishers.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

REGION 5D CHAMPIONSHIP

Massaponax 53, William Fleming 44

Takeira Ramey had 20 points to lead host Massaponax to the Region 5D championship Tuesday.

Amari Worsham scored 18 points for William Fleming

Massaponax (22-4) held Deasia Priest to only three points after she had led Fleming (23-6) with 21 points in the Region 5D semifinals.

William Fleming (23-6)

Houston 7, King 4, Tate 5, Morris 2, Bingham 2, Priest 3, Worsham 18.

Massaponax (22-4)

Ramey 20, Butcher 12, Price 2, Bowler 7, Athy 5, Butler 5.

William Fleming 11 11 11 11 — 44

Massaponax 12 16 9 16 — 53

3-point goals: William Fleming 5 (Warsham 4, Hankins), Massaponax 6 (Butcher 3, Bowler 2, Ramey).