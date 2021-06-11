High School Roundup: Blacksburg's Xiang reaches Class 4 tennis final

NORFOLK — Blacksburg’s Sammy Xiang defeated Dominion’s Anshul Rangwani 6-2, 6-2 on Friday at Old Dominion University to reach the VHSL Class 4 boys tennis championship.

Xiang is scheduled to play Powhatan’s Jacob Pfab at 10 a.m. Saturday at Huntington Park in Newport News.

Wolfgang Ploch and Spencer Knight of E.C. Glass won the doubles title 6-3, 6-2 over Hanover’s Ethan Belote and Charles Adams.

E.C. Glass’ Megan Knight reached the girls singles final with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Loudoun County’s Vivian Lun.

REGION 2C TRACK & FIELD

Glenvar sweeps titles

APPOMATTOX — Sophomore Sydney Loder won three events and junior Carly Wilkes took two victories Thursday to lead Glenvar to the championship at Appomattox County High School.

Glenvar also won the boys title as Tyler Johnson swept the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles.

Loder took the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and high jump, while Wilkes added the 800 and 1,600 as Glenvar rolled up 115½ team points to 101½ for runner-up Dan River.