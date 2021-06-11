High School Roundup: Blacksburg's Xiang reaches Class 4 tennis final

NORFOLK — Blacksburg’s Sammy Xiang defeated Dominion’s Anshul Rangwani 6-2, 6-2 on Friday at Old Dominion University to reach the VHSL Class 4 boys tennis championship.
Xiang is scheduled to play Powhatan’s Jacob Pfab at 10 a.m. Saturday at Huntington Park in Newport News.
Wolfgang Ploch and Spencer Knight of E.C. Glass won the doubles title 6-3, 6-2 over Hanover’s Ethan Belote and Charles Adams.
E.C. Glass’ Megan Knight reached the girls singles final with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Loudoun County’s Vivian Lun.
REGION 2C TRACK & FIELD
Glenvar sweeps titles
APPOMATTOX — Sophomore Sydney Loder won three events and junior Carly Wilkes took two victories Thursday to lead Glenvar to the championship at Appomattox County High School.
Glenvar also won the boys title as Tyler Johnson swept the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles.
Loder took the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and high jump, while Wilkes added the 800 and 1,600 as Glenvar rolled up 115½ team points to 101½ for runner-up Dan River.
Glenvar’s boys outscored Appomattox 131-95 as Blake Custer (discus) joined Johnson in the winner’s circle.
Patrick County’s Michael Hamm swept the 100 and 200.
Boys team scores
1. Glenvar (Glen) 131, 2. Appomattox County (Appo) 95, 3. James River (JR) 93, 4. Floyd County (Flo) 76, 5. Giles (Gil) 61, 6. Dan River (DR) 57, 7. Alleghany (All) 35, 8. Patrick County (Pat) 24, 9. Fort Chiswell (Fort) 18, 10. Nelson County (Nel) 16, 11. Gretna (Gret) 10, 12. Radford (Rad) 5.
Boys results
100 — 1. Hamm (Pat) 11.12, 2. Booker (Appo) 11.14, 3. Carter (DR) 11.16, 4. Swanson (Glen) 11.23; 200 — 1. Hamm (Pat) 22.55, 2. Swanson (Glen) 23.07, 3. Carter (DR) 23.18, 4. Booker (Appo) 23.32; 400 — 1. Fletcher (DR) 53.41, 2. Price (DR) 53.63, 3. Loftis (Glen) 53.61, 4. Steele (Rad) 53.97; 800 — 1. M.Honaker (All) 2:09.73, 2. Hijduke (Rad) 2:10.75, 3. E.Honaker (All) 2:11.58, 4. Zearfoss (Glen) 2:13.17; 1,600 — 1. Fletcher (DR) 4:35.77, 2. Zearfoss (Glen) 4:40.15, 3. W.Hartig (Rad) 4:42.34, 4. Counts (All) 4:42.99; 3,200 — 1. W.Hartig (Rad) 10:19.01, 2. C.Hartig (Rad) 10:23.81, 3. Counts (All) 10:27.72, 4. Baldwin (Flo) 10:53.96; 110 hurdles — 1. Johnson (Glen) 16.30, 2. Boon (Chat) 19.15, 3. Little (Gil) 19.27, 4. Farmer (DR) 19.70; 300 hurdles — 1. Johnson (Glen) 42.92, 2. Williams (DR) 50.63; 400 relay — 1. Appomattox County 45.72, 2. Patrick County 45.77, 3. Dan River 48.95, 4. Giles 51.36; 1,600 relay — 1. Dan River 3:45.20, 2. Radford 3:57.64, 3. Glenvar 3:58.24, 4. Floyd County 3:59.49; 3,200 relay — 1. Alleghany 8:t54.83, 2. Floyd County 8:58.19, 3. Glenvar 9:19.43, 4. Giles 9:40.46; High jump — 1. Grayson (Rad) 6-0, 2. Booker (Appo) 5-8, 3. Seal (Appo) 5-8, 4. Bailey (JR) 5-8; Long jump — 1. Booker (Appo) 20-9, 2. Carter (DR) 20-8, 3. Pennix (Appo) 19-11½, 4. Bailey (JR) 19-11; Triple jump — 1. Copeland (Appo) 39-11 ½, 2. Bailey (JR) 39-3, 3. Coleman (DR) 39-1, 4. Forbes (JR) 37-2½; Pole vault — 1. Fulcher (Appo) 10-5, 2. Morris (Nel) 9-6, 3. Noel (Glen) 7-6, 4. Garrett (Nel) 7-6; Discus — 1. Custer (Glen) 116-6, 2. Perdue (Rad) 109-7 ½, 3. Fowler (JR) 106-1 ½, 4. Nicely (All) 105-½; Shot put — 1. Dobson (Rad) 44-1½; 2. Custer (Glen) 44-1½, 3. Gray (Appo) 44-1½; 4. Vaught (Gil) 40-4.
Girls team scores
1. Glenvar 115½, 2. Dan River 101½, 3. Appomattox County 91, 4. Radford 83, 5. Alleghany 49, 6. James River 48, 7. Patrick Henry 47, 8. Giles 25, 9. Floyd County 22, 10. Chatham 18, 11. Nelson County 16.
Girls results
100 — 1. Maxwell (Appo) 13.37, 2. Lima (JR) 13.55, 3. Troxler (Appo) 13.74, 4. Steele (Gil) 13.84; 200 — 1. Maxwell (Appo) 27.58, 2. Marshall (JR) 28.67, 3. Benson (Flo) 28.84, 4. Lima (JR) 28.88; 400 — 1. Harris (Glen) 1:03.63, 2. Eller (Glen) 1:04.45, 3. Marable (DR) 1:06.43, 4. Hall (Glen) 1:06.45; 800 — 1. Wilkes (Glen) 2:20.17, 2. Eller (Glen) 2:35.23, 3. McFalls (DR) 2:36.70, 4. Lawson (Nel) 2:39.86; 1,600 — 1. Wilkes (Glen) 4:59.82, 2. McFalls (DR) 6:18.54, 3. Evans (All) 6:26.19, 4. Mabe (Pat) 6:43.50; 3,200 — 1. Belshan (Flo) 12:55.19, 2. Barron (All) 13:16.63, 3. Saunders (DR) 13:45.75, 4. Blevins (Flo) 14:19.68; 100 hurdles — 1. Loder (Glen) 17.86, 2. Wright (Gil) 18.54, 3. Woolwine (Glen) 19.60, 4. Abdussalaam (Appo) 20.28; 300 hurdles — 1. Loder (Glen) 49.81, 2. Marable (DR) 53.74, 3. Woolwine (Glen) 54.33, 4. Alderman (Fort) 56.83; 400 relay — 1. Appomattox County 53.15, 2. James River 54.55, 3. Glenvar 57.34, 4. Giles 58.20; 1,600 relay — 1. Glenvar 4:31.04, 2. Floyd County 4:52.43, 3. Dan River 4:53.10, 4. Patrick County 5:02.18; 3,200 relay — 1. Alleghany 10:51.60, 2. Floyd County 11:06.95, 3. Dan River 11:08.47, 4. Glenvar 11:43.99; High jump — 1. Loder (Glen) 4-10, 2. Abdussalaam (Appo) 4-4, 3. Alderman (Fort) 4-4, 4. Turner (Nel) 4-2; Long jump — 1. Troxler (Appo) 14-10¾, 2. Lima (JR) 14-6½, 3. White (Gret) 14-4, 4. Steele (Gil) 14-¼; Triple jump — 1. Marshall (JR) 32-10½, 2. Troxler (Appo) 32-5, 3. Lima (JR) 31-7, 4. Steele (Gil) 31-6; Pole vault — 1. Abdussalaam (Appo) 7-6, 2. Flamm (Appo) 7-0, 3. Harris (Glen) 7-0, 4. Anderson (Appo) 6-6; Discus — 1. Word (JR) 109-4, 2. Bradley (Gil) 104-2, 3. Torres (Flo) 96-6, 4. Gardner (Flo) 88-9½; Shot put — 1. Gardner (Flo) 34-1½; 2. Word (JR) 33-10, 3. Bradley (Gil) 32-7, 4. Harlow (JR) 30-9.