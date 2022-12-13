High school roundup: Cann, Alexander earn top VISAA football honors

North Cross standout Ian Cann has been named the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state football player of the year, while Stephen Alexander of North Cross was named the Division II state football coach of the year.

Cann and Alexander helped the Raiders (11-1) win the Division II state championship.

Cann made the Division II all-state first team at three positions — receiver, return specialist and defensive back.

He was joined on the first team by seven other North Cross players — quarterback Connor Lange;, running back Kamden Johnson; offensive linemen Hannes Hammer and Moritz Schmoranzer; defensive lineman Chase Daniel; linebacker Zach Morgan; and defensive back Ja'ziel Hart.

Daniel also made the second team as an offensive lineman. The second team also included four other North Cross players — offensive lineman Dylan England, defensive lineman Ethan Ferguson, linebacker Reid Davis and punter Ashton Cornett.

The Division III all-state second team included three Roanoke Catholic players — running back Damarion Perdue, receiver Jalen Merchant and defensive back A.J. Johnson.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Auburn 52, Glenvar 38

Auburn (4-1)

Dehart 8, Royal 2, Millirons 23, Hale 3, Gordon 10, Gill 6.

Glenvar (4-1)

Hutchison 3, Bolling 8, Ford 6, Dawyot 5, Carter 7, Simmons 9.

Auburn 15 12 12 13 — 52

Glenvar 13 8 1 16 — 38

3-point goals: Auburn 3 (Millirons 3), Glenvar 4 ( Hutchison, Bolling 2, Ford). JV: Auburn Won.

Alleghany 68, Buffalo Gap 59

Buffalo Gap (5-1)

Cline 4, Strother 3, Bowers 13, Hewitt 8, Canterbury 18, Laporte 11, Hohenstein 2.

Alleghany (2-1)

Hayslett 13, Entsminger 4, Webb 8, Harden 9, Moore 13, Cole 3, H. Depriest 6, Lowman 12.

Buffalo Gap 6 13 20 20 — 59

Alleghany 11 19 20 18 — 68

3-point goals: Buffalo Gap 2 (Strother, LaPorte), Alleghany 9 (Hayslett, Webb 2, Moore, Cole, Lowman 4).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rural Retreat 46, Grayson County 24

Rural Retreat (5-0)

B. Moore 9, Fiscus 8, Cox 4, Terry 3, Bailey 11, T. Moore 8, Fortuner 3.

Grayson County (2-1)

Wilson 11, Pope 5, Conklin 1, Bennett 5, Clontz 2.

Rural Retreat 8 11 9 18 — 46

Grayson County 6 8 4 6 — 24

3-point goals: Rural Retreat 1 (Bailey), Grayson County 1 (Wilson). JV: Grayson County won.

Liberty 62, Rustburg 26

Liberty (5-0)

S. Brown 18, Sigei 13, T. Brown 11, B. Adams 9, Smith 9, St. John 2.

Rustburg (0-6)

Tyree 11, Rosser 7, Jackson 4, Scott 3, Rosser 1.

Liberty 19 16 20 7 — 62

Rustburg 3 5 11 7 — 26

3-point goals: Liberty 3 (Sigei 3), Rustburg 1 (Tyree). JV: Liberty won.