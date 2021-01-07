High school roundup: Carroll edges Grayson 64-62 on Dalton's 3-pointer as time runs out

INDEPENDENCE -- Brady Dalton scored 17 of his game-high 24 points in the second half including a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer Thursday night to give Carroll County a 64-62 boys basketball victory over Grayson County.

Carroll (2-0) trailed 32-16 at halftime before rallying. Jackson Hull and Sylas Sechrist each had 12 points for the Cavaliers.

Andrew Shaffner led Grayson (0-2) with 21 points, while Zane Cox and Devin Poe had 12 apiece.

CARROLL COUNTY (2-0)

Hull 12, Dalton 24, Sechrist 12, Flippin 6, Phillips 6, Riggins 4.

GRAYSON COUNTY (0-2)

Shaffner 21, Cox 12, Poe 12, Weatherman 9, Cassell 8.

Carroll County;7;9;23;25;--;64

Grayson County;22;10;10;20;--;62

3-point goals -- Carroll County 4 (Dalton 3, Sechrist), Grayson County 2 (Shaffner).

BOYS

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

James River 67, Giles 42