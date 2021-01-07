High school roundup: Carroll edges Grayson 64-62 on Dalton's 3-pointer as time runs out

INDEPENDENCE -- Brady Dalton scored 17 of his game-high 24 points in the second half including a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer Thursday night to give Carroll County a 64-62 boys basketball victory over Grayson County.
Carroll (2-0) trailed 32-16 at halftime before rallying. Jackson Hull and Sylas Sechrist each had 12 points for the Cavaliers.
Andrew Shaffner led Grayson (0-2) with 21 points, while Zane Cox and Devin Poe had 12 apiece.
CARROLL COUNTY (2-0)
Hull 12, Dalton 24, Sechrist 12, Flippin 6, Phillips 6, Riggins 4.
GRAYSON COUNTY (0-2)
Shaffner 21, Cox 12, Poe 12, Weatherman 9, Cassell 8.
Carroll County;7;9;23;25;--;64
Grayson County;22;10;10;20;--;62
3-point goals -- Carroll County 4 (Dalton 3, Sechrist), Grayson County 2 (Shaffner).
BOYS
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
James River 67, Giles 42
BUCHANAN -- Six-foot-six junior Patrick Clevenger scored 18 points and the Knights used a 27-point first quarter to give new coach Ethan Humphries his first career victory.
Ryan Steger added 13 points and Ben Bailey had 11 as each hit three 3-pointers for James River (1-1, 1-0).
Giles was led by Caden Cannaday with 10 points.
GILES (0-5, 0-3)
Orey 2, Parks 7, Cannaday 10, Ratcliffe 6, Myers 6, Price 3, Dunford 8.
JAMES RIVER (1-1, 1-0)
Bailey 11, Steger 13, Andrews 5, Moran 10, White 2, Clevenger 18, Braun 4, Bell 2, Toliver 2.
Giles;16;9;4;13;--;42
James River;27;14;15;11;--;67
3-point goals -- Giles 5 (Cannaday 2, Myers 2, Price 1), James River 9 (Bailey 3, Steger 3, Clevenger 2, Andrews). JV -- James River won 39-26.
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Chilhowie 74, Rural Retreat 45
CHILHOWIE -- D.J. Martin poured in 22 points as the Warriors picked up their second district win.
Jonathan Phelps hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 14 points for Chilhowie (2-0, 2-0), while Josh Tuell had 10.
Brady Smith led Rural Retreat (0-3, 0-3) with 17 points.
RURAL RETREAT (0-3, 0-3)
Crowder 2, Smith 17, Hight 7, Musser 8, Alford 2, Smelser 6, Worley 3.
CHILHOWIE (2-0, 2-0)
Tuell 10, Martin 22, Puckett 4, Walters 6, Phelps 14, Hall 9, Delp 5, Dunford 4.
Rural Retreat;9;16;13;7;--;45
Chilhowie;17;18;15;24;--;74
3-point goals -- Rural Retreat 1 (Hight), Chilhowie 5 (Phelps 2, Martin, Hall, Delp). JV -- Chilhowie won 54-32.
NONDISTRICT
Lord Botetourt 66, Pulaski County 57
DALEVILLE -- Conner Tilley scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half as the Cavaliers overcame a 25-19 deficit at the break for a second early-season win.
Kyle Arnholt led Botetourt (2-0) with 23 points.
Pulaski (1-1) had a balanced effort with A.J. McCloud scoring 15 and J.J. Gulley adding 11.
PULASKI COUNTY (1-1)
Gulley 12, Bourne 9, McDaniel 9, Johnson 2, McCloud 15, Underwood 2, O'Neal 2, Nester 2, Sutherland 4.
LORD BOTETOURT (2-0)
Meade 4, L.Bramblett 7, Salvi 4, Arnholt 23, Selkirk 6, O.Prince 3, Tilley 15, Harrison 4.
Pulaski County;15;10;17;15;--;57
Lord Botetourt;10;9;29;18;--;66
3-point goals -- Pulaski County 4 (McDaniel 3, Bourne), Lord Botetourt 7 (Tilley 2, Arnholt 2, L.Bramblett 1).
GIRLS
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Carroll County 52, Radford 36
RADFORD -- Alyssa Ervin and Jaelyn Hagee each scored 11 points as the Cavaliers won on the road for the second straight night.
Carroll County (2-0, 1-0) jumped out to a 10-0 lead.
Jada Dean and Laney Cline each scored 11 points for Radford (3-1, 3-1).
CARROLL COUNTY (2-0, 1-0)
Ervin 11, Hagee 11, Easter 8, Richardson 8, Crotts 4, Cupp 5, Alley 3, Utt 2.
RADFORD (3-1, 3-1)
Dean 11, Cline 11, Page 9, Hanah Whitt 5.
Carroll County;20;16;8;8;--;52
Radford;7;15;5;9;--;36
3-points goals -- Carroll County 6 (Hagee 2, Richardson 2, Cupp, Alley).
Giles 49, James River 13
PEARISBURG -- Ash Mitcham scored 11 points and Gracie Merrix added 10 as the Spartans notched their first district win of the season.
Giles (3-2, 1-2) held James River (0-2, 0-2) scoreless in the second quarter.
JAMES RIVER (0-2, 0-2)
Harless 2, Kessler 6, McCullough 4, Barry 1.
GILES (3-2, 1-2)
B.Reed 3, King 4, K.Reed 7, Whitlow 3, Mitcham 11, Blankenship 2, Steele 3, Lucas 6, Merrix 10.
James River;7;0;2;4;--;13
Giles;18;6;15;10;--;49
3-point goals -- James River 2 (Kessler 2), Giles 1 (Mitcham).
NONDISTRICT
George Wythe 58, Narrows 49
NARROWS -- Hailey Patel scored 15 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter as the Maroons stormed from behind to take a road win.
Paeton Phillippi and McKenzie Tate each added 10 points for George Wythe (2-0, 2-0).
Alyssa Bishop had 16 for Narrows (1-3), which led 34-33 after three quarters.
GEORGE WYTHE (2-0)
Phillippi 10, Cannoy 3, Tate 10, Guthrie 2, Patel 22, Malavolti 4, Carter-Bennett 7.
NARROWS (1-3)
Helvey 3, Lawrence 2, Robertson 17, S.Mann 2, M.Mann 9, Bishop 16.
George Wythe;15;6;12;25;--;58
Narrows;9;8;17;15;--;49
3-point goals -- George Wythe 8 (Patel 5, Phillippi, Cannoy, Carter-Bennett), Narrows 5 (Robertson 2, M.Mann 2, Helvey).
