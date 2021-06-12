High School Roundup: Cave Spring tops Hidden Valley in Region 3D baseball

Charlie Urgo delivered a tie-breaking RBI single in the sixth inning and lifted Cave Spring to a 6-4 home victory Saturday over Hidden Valley in the first round of the Region 3D baseball tournament.

Trey Ludy picked up the win, allowing one hit and striking out five in 2 innings. Holden Wilkerson picked up the save.

Bays Bryant added a two-run single for Cave Spring. Urgo had two hits and three stolen bases.

Sam Dragovich had two RBIs for Hidden Valley. Elliott Cook added two hits for the Titans. Wyatt Forney had an RBI single.

REGION 3D BASEBALL

Northside 11, Staunton River 4

Cory Sigmon gave up five hits in six innings and had two hits at the plate as the Vikings won a first-round home game against the Golden Eagles.

Ryan McLain had three hits for Northside, while Dylan Dampeer had two hits and two RBIs. Brayden Graybill also drove in two runs.

Staunton River was led by Aidan Brown when two doubles and an RBI and Jesse Brown with a hit and two RBIs.

REGION 3D BOYS SOCCER

Cave Spring 5, Carroll County 0