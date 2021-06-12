High School Roundup: Cave Spring tops Hidden Valley in Region 3D baseball

Charlie Urgo delivered a tie-breaking RBI single in the sixth inning and lifted Cave Spring to a 6-4 home victory Saturday over Hidden Valley in the first round of the Region 3D baseball tournament.
Trey Ludy picked up the win, allowing one hit and striking out five in 2 innings. Holden Wilkerson picked up the save.
Bays Bryant added a two-run single for Cave Spring. Urgo had two hits and three stolen bases.
Sam Dragovich had two RBIs for Hidden Valley. Elliott Cook added two hits for the Titans. Wyatt Forney had an RBI single.
REGION 3D BASEBALL
Northside 11, Staunton River 4
Cory Sigmon gave up five hits in six innings and had two hits at the plate as the Vikings won a first-round home game against the Golden Eagles.
Ryan McLain had three hits for Northside, while Dylan Dampeer had two hits and two RBIs. Brayden Graybill also drove in two runs.
Staunton River was led by Aidan Brown when two doubles and an RBI and Jesse Brown with a hit and two RBIs.
REGION 3D BOYS SOCCER
Cave Spring 5, Carroll County 0
Seth Poulsen had two goals and Jakob Kielty added three assists as the Knights topped the Cavaliers in the first round.
Blake Bowles, Seth Fleshman and Holden Blanton also scored for Cave Spring.
REGION 1C TRACK & FIELD
Narrows sweeps titles
CHRISTIANSBURG — Narrows won both team titles while George Wythe’s Davion Tillison claimed four boys events Friday in the region meet at Christiansburg High School.
Tillison took the 200, long jump, triple jump and high jump for George Wythe, which shared second place in the boys team standings with Auburn behind the 153 points scored by Narrows.
The Green Wave edged Auburn 155-151 for the girls title.
Parry McCluer’s Zavery Wallace (shot put, discus), and Auburn’s Daniel Graham (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles) were double winners. Auburn’s Haley Hollins cleared 40 feet in the girls shot put (40-3 ½).
Boys team scores
1. Narrows (Narr) 153, 2. tie, Auburn (Aub) and George Wythe (GW) 121, 4. Parry McCluer (PM) 92, 5. Eastern Montgomery (EM) 46, 6. Galax (Gal) 38, 7. Covington (Cov) 21, 8. Grayson County (Gray) 20, 9. Bland County (BC) 1.
Boys results
100 — 1. Pickett (Gal) 11.57, 2. Robertson (Narr) 11.65, 3. Worth (Aub) 12.02, 4. Via (Narr) 12.02; 200 — 1. Tillison (GW) 24.28, 2. Felts (GW) 24.35, 3. Robertson (Narr) 24.46, 4. Wilkins (GW) 24.63; 400 — 1. T.Morgan (GW) 52.95, 2. McCroskey (Narr) 54.34, 3. Elkins (EM) 54.57, 4. A.Morgan (Narr) 55.44; 800 — 1. Plogger (PM) 2:03.57, 2. Vaughan (Aub) 2:09.64, 3. Minton (GW) 2:10.92, 4. Tickle (Aub) 2:12.79; 1,600 — 1. Finley (Aub) 4:48.47, 2. Cox (Gray) 4:48.52, 3. Minton (GW) 4:49.48, 4. Kedryn Chandler (PM) 4:49.79; 3,200 — 1. Tomlin (PM) 10:26.65, 2. Guynn (Aub) 10:29.50, 3. Kovyk Chandler (PM) 10:31.69, 4. Bedwell (Gray) 10:35.93; 110 hurdles — 1. Graham (Aub) 15.74, 2. Green (Narr) 18.32, 3. Catlett (PM) 19.90, 4. Smith (Narr) 21.15; 300 hurdles — 1. Graham (Aub) 42.32, 2. Swatsky (GW) 45.13, 3. Green (Narr) 46.15, 4. Lynch (EM) 50.38; 400 relay — 1. Narrows 45.72, 2. George Wythe 46.12, 3. Auburn 46.40, 4. Galax 47.37; 1,600 relay — 1. George Wythe 3:45.06, 2. Auburn 3:45.67, 3. Parry McCluer 3:45.97, 4. Eastern Montgomery 3:52.48; 3,200 relay — 1. Auburn 9:07.36, 2. George Wythe 9:20.14; 3. Eastern Montgomery 10:11.62; 4. Parry McCluer 11:14.18; High jump — 1. Tillison (GW) 6-0, 2. Bagley (Gal) 6-0, 3. Roupe (EM) 5-8, 4. Snidow (Narr) 5-6; Long jump — 1. Tillison (GW) 21-2½, 2. Green (Narr) 20-1½, 3. Snidow (Narr) 19-8, 4. Robertson (Narr) 19-1; Triple jump — 1. Tillison (GW) 44-5, 2. Green (Narr) 39-0, 3. Roupe (EM) 37-7, 4. Robertson (Narr) 36-6½; Shot put — 1. Wallace (PM) 53-5, 2. S.Smith (Cov) 49-¼, 3. H.Smith (Narr) 45-6½, 4. Orren (PM) 44-8½; Discus — 1. Wallace (PM) 126-1, 2. Orren (PM) 124-8, 3. Martin (Narr) 124-0, 4. Stephens (Aub) 117-1.
Girls team scores
1. Narrows 155, 2. Auburn 151, 3. Eastern Montgomery 99, 4. George Wythe 80, 5. Grayson County 27, 6. Parry McCluer 18, 7. Bland County 8. tie, Highland and Craig County 6, 10. Galax 2.
Girls results
100 — 1. Blaker (Narr) 13.63, 2. Fowler (GW) 13.98, 3. Spencer (Aub) 14.27, 4. Tawney (Narr) 14.29; 200 — 1. Faulkner (GW) 27.72, 2. Lewis (Aub) 28.38, 3. Spencer (Narr) 28.64, 4. Light (Aub) 29.44; 400 — 1. Tate (GW) 1:04.16, 2. Spencer (Narr) 1:10,79, 3. Smith (EM) 1:11.92, 4. Pierson (Narr) 1:13.16; 800 — 1. Chandler (PM) 2:42.98, 2. Lafon (Aub) 2:44.15, 3. Rutherford (Gray) 2:49.38, 4. Leighton (Narr) 3:15.03; 1,600 — 1. Rutherford (Gray) 5:58.27, 2. Saint (Aub) 6:10.43, 3. Weatherspoon (EM) 6:19.96, 4. Chessie (BC) 6:23.15; 3,200 — 1. Saint (Aub) 13:56.07, 2. Mazingo (PM) 14:37.15, 3. Amirault (High) 15:31.80; 4. Shepard (Narr) 16:15.55; 100 hurdles — 1. Richardson (GW) 19.08, 2. Holloway (EM) 19.31, 3. Mann (Narr) 21.15, 4. South (Narr) 22.62; 300 hurdles — 1. Mann (Narr) 1:01.60, 2. Holloway (EM) 1:04.51, 3. Agee-Helms (Aub) 1:07.95, 4. South (Narr) 1:15.70; 400 relay — 1. George Wythe 52.01, 2. Narrows 55.16, 3. Eastern Montgomery 55.51, 4. Auburn 55.66; 1,600 relay — 1. Auburn 4:38.27, 2. Eastern Montgomery 4:38.32, 3. Narrows 4:45.73, 4. George Wythe 4:50.83; 3,200 relay — 1. Auburn 12:01.,60, 2. Eastern Montgomery 12;33.95; High jump — 1. L.Underwood (EM) 4-10, 2. E.Underwood (EM) 4-4, 3. Brotherton (Aub) 4-4, 4. Osborne (EM) 4-2; Long jump — 1. Spencer (Narr) 15-11¾; 2. Faulkner (GW) 14-9½, 3. Trent (Narr) 14-1½; 4. Smith (EM) 14-1; Triple jump — 1. Spencer (Narr) 31-8½, 2. Faulkner (GW) 30-½; 3. Blaker (Narr) 30- ½; 4. Osborne (EM) 28-1½; Shot put — 1. Hollins (Aub) 40-3½, 2. McGlothlin (Narr) 35-4½; 3. Ritter (Aub) 32-8; 4. Swicegood (Aub) 31-9; Discus — 1. McGlothlin (Narr) 90-6, 2. Swicegood (Aub) 83-8, 3. Ritter (Aub) 82-5, 4. Wade (Aub) 78-4.
REGION 6A TRACK AND FIELD
3 Franklin County athletes win events
VIRGINIA BEACH — Franklin County’s Kylie Cooper, Addie Shorter and Nathan Atchue won individual events Saturday in the Region 6A track and field meet at Landstown High School.
Cooper ran a blazing time of 2 minutes, 11.76 seconds to claim the girls 800 meters.
Shorter won the girls 3,200 (11:21.14), while Atchue took the boys 1,600 (4:31.71). Western Branch claimed both team championships. Franklin County’s boys and girls each placed 10th.