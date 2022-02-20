High School Roundup: Cave Spring's Muzzy, Rockbridge's Pfaff set state swim meet records

RICHMOND — Cave Spring's Ava Muzzy and Rockbridge County's Ali Pfaff each won two events and set a meet record Saturday night in the VHSL Class 3 swimming and diving championships at Swim RVA.

Muzzy won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 1.21 seconds and the 200 individual medley in 1:59.59.

Her time in the breaststroke was a meet record and it nearly broke the VHSL record of 1:00.98 set in 2008 by Ashley Danner of Lake Braddock.

Pfaff swept the 50 freestyle (22.83) and 100 free (50.24). Her time in the 50 eclipsed the record of 23.21 she set last year.

Christiansburg's Natalie Jones won the 1-meter diving title with 490.55 points.

Cave Spring's Connor Woods was a double winner on the boys side, taking the 50 free (21.24) and 100 free (46.68).

Lord Botetourt's Angelina Zeidan took second place in the girls 200 free (1:55.11), while William Byrd's boys 200 medley relay team of Aiden Brinkley, Austin Nielsen, Colin Murtaugh and Dawson Brinkley placed second (1:37.53).

Cave Spring's foursome of Muzzy, Elizabeth Simkins, Delaney McLaughlin and Zoey Lusk placed second in the girls 200 free relay (1:38.43)

Hidden Valley's Meagan Baxley grabbed third place in the 200 IM (2:09.33) and 500 free (5:10.94).

Lusk took third in the 100 butterfly (56.84), while Byrd's Austin Nielsen was third in the boys 200 IM (1:58.78).

Maggie Walker swept both team titles.

William Byrd's boys finished third overall, while Cave Spring's boys and girls each placed fifth.

CLASS 5

Patrick Henry's girls placed ninth in the team standings behind champion First Colonial and runner-up Albemarle in the Class 5 meet at Jeff Rouse Swim Center in Stafford.

Ruby Isbell was PH's top finisher, placing third in the 100 butterfly (53.54). Isbell also placed seventh in the 200 free (1:54.03).

Morgan Smith tied for fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.51).

PH's 200 medley relay team was seventh (1:50.40), while Emma Seidel placed eighth in the 100 free (53.54).

Mills Godwin won the boys team title with 302 points. Independence (210) was second.

REGION 3D INDOOR TRACK

Palisca, Shepherd win pair of events

Abingdon swept both team titles Saturday in the Region 3D indoor track and field meet at Roanoke College.

Cave Spring's Jessica Palisca and Christiansburg's Lily Shepherd were double winners on the girls side.

Xander Brown, Dylan Phillips and James Whitted each won two events for Abingdon's boys.

Boys team scores

1. Abingdon (Ab) 167, 2. Staunton River (SR) 91, 3. Lord Botetourt (LB) 66 1/2, 4. William Byrd (WB) 49, 5. Bassett (Bass) 42, 6. Christiansburg (Cbg) 34 1/2, 7. Magna Vista (MV) 23, 8. Northside (N) and Hidden Valley (HV) 19, 10. Cave Spring (CS) 8.

Boys winners

55 meters: Brown (Ab) 6.49; 300: Brown (Ab) 36.69; 500: Ryder (SR) 1:09.06; 1,000: Phillips (Ab) 2:38.90; 1,600: Phillips (Ab) 4:32.60; 3,200: Thiessen (Ab) 9:45.80; 55 hurdles: Knick (LB) 8.70; 800 relay: 1:34.20; 1,600 relay: Abingdon 8:37.22; 3,200 relay: Abingdon 8:37.22; High jump: Whitted (Ab) 6-0; Long jump: Whitted (Ab) 21-3; Triple jump: Lawson (MV) 40-10 1/2; Pole vault: Kearns (SR) 11-0; Shot put: Toliver (LB) 45-10.

Girls team scores

1. Abingdon 132, 2. William Byrd 120, 3. Christiansburg 111, 4. Northside 70, 5. Cave Spring 62, 6. Lord Botetourt 24, 7. Bassett 21, 8. Staunton River 8.

Girls results

55 meters: Beatty (WB) 7.45; 300: Hamlar (N) 42.40; 500: Jackson (Ab) 1:23.92; 1,000: Palisca (CS) 3:04.50; 1,600: Palisca (CS) 5:14.20; 3,200: Dorn (Ab) 12:21.40; 55 hurdles: Malue (LB) 9.30; 800 relay: William Byrd 1:51.50; 1,600 relay: Cave Spring 4:27.05; 3,200: Christiansburg 10:46.44; High jump: Shepherd (Cbg) 4-10; Long jump: Shepherd (Cbg) 15-9; Triple jump: Emma Jones (N) 32-2; Pole vault: Moles (Cbg) 8-6; Shot put: Shockley (Ab) 34-5 1/2.

REGION 4D INDOOR TRACK

Western Albemarle sweeps titles

Western Albemarle edged Jefferson Forest by one point and third-place Blacksburg by two points to win the girls title in the Region 4D indoor track and field meet at Roanoke College on Saturday.

Western edged Pulaski County in the boys meet.

Jefferson Forest's Hannah Pettyjohn won three events, while Zoie Lamanna won two events for JF.

Boys team scores

1. Western Albemarle (WA) 119 1/3, 2. Pulaski County (Pul) 94 1/2, 3. Jefferson Forest (JF) 89 5/6, 4. Blacksburg (Bbg) 77 1/3, 5. Amherst County 56, 6. E.C. Glass 44 2/3, 7. Louisa County 46 1/3, 8. Salem 35, 9. Orange County 14, 10. Halifax County 9.

Boys winners

55 meters: Lewis (Sal) 6.47; 300: Intihar (WA) 36.27; 500: Hilton (JF) 1:08.50; 1,000: Kumer (WA) 2:39.18; 1,600: Emmert (Lou) 4:18.49; 3,200: Shifflett (WA) 9:35.18; 55 hurdles: Sullivan (WA) 7.82; 800 relay: Salem 1:33.73; 1,600 relay: Jefferson Forest 3:30.87; 3,200 relay: Jefferson Forest 8:35.05; High jump: Gulley (Pul) 6-2; Pole vault: Gregory (Amh) 12-0; Long jump: Lyman (Pul) 22-2 1/2; Triple jump: Hill-Lewis (Pul) 42-2 1/2; Shot put: Turner (Pul) 51-1 1/4.

Girls team scores

1. Western Albemarle 119 1/2, 2. Jefferson Forest 118 1/2, 3. Blacksburg 117 1/2, 4. Louisa County 72 1/2, 5. Amherst County 52, 6. E.C. Glass 30, 7. George Washington 25, 8. Pulaski County 11, 9. Orange County 9, 10. Salem 6, 11. Halifax County 4.

Girls winners

55 meters: Carter (Lou) 7.59; 300: McIvor (JF) 43.03; 500: Stone (WA) 1:23.04; 1,000: Lamanna (JF) 3:03.60; 1,600: Lamanna (JF) 4:59.97; 3,200: Bradbury (Bbg) 11:26.19; 55 hurdles: Deen (GW) 8.91; 800: Louisa County 1:52.79; 1,600 relay: Western Albemarle 4:14.32; 3,200 relay: Western Albemarle 10:12.94; High jump: Pettyjohn (JF) 5-4; Pole vault: Pettyjohn 12-0; Long jump: Deen (GW) 17-11; Triple jump: Carter (Lou) 36-1 1/2; Shot put: Pettyjohn (JF) 33-10 3/4.

BASKETBALL

BOYS TOURNAMENTS

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Fort Chiswell 65, Auburn 49

FORT CHISWELL (21-4)

Watson 19, Dunford 17, Gravely 11, Norris 6, Crigger 4, McHone 3, Vaught 3, Shelton 2.

AUBURN (16-8)

E.Millirons 17, Warren 9, N.Millirons 8, Gill 6, Duncan 5, Gordon 2, Sparrer 1, Wilson 1.

Fort Chiswell;14;17;17;17;—;65

Auburn;13;8;16;12;—;49

3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 7 (Dunford 3, McHone, Vaught, Watson, Norris), Auburn 8 (E.Millirons 3, Warren 3, N.Millirons, Duncan).

Note: Siler Watson had a triple double with 19 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists.

VACA SOUTH REGION

Roanoke Valley Christian 51, Faith Christian 27

FAITH CHRISTIAN

Newton 4, A.Ridge 4, M.Ridge 12, Carmouche 7.

ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN

Phillips 7, Somers 13, Wooten 2, Gutierrez 10, Nelson 4, Chou 13, Gay 2.

Faith Christian;9;6;8;4;—;27

Roanoke Valley Chr.;12;9;19;11;—;51

3-point goals: Faith Christian 1 (Carmouche), Roanoke Valley Christian 3 (Somers, Gutierrez, Chou).

GIRLS TOURNAMENTS

PIONEER DISTRICT

Parry McCluer 36, Eastern Montgomery 33

EASTERN MONTGOMERY (16-9)

Underwood 10, Boone 4, Bahnken 10, Felty 2, Bruce 7.

PARRY McCLUER (22-10)

M.Henson 3, A.Claytor 22, G.Henson 4, K.Claytor 7.

EastMont;8;6;3;16;—;33

Parry McCluer;11;6;8;11;—;36

3-point goals: Parry McCluer 2 (K.Claytor, A.Claytor), Eastern Montgomery 3 (Underwood 2, Bruce).

VACA SOUTH REGION

Roanoke Valley Christian 66, Temple Christian 34

ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (14-2)

Mioduszewski 23, Angelina Jones 22, Law 6, Woffard 4, Boyd 3, Bowman 2, E.Ferguson 2, C.Ferguson 2, Alassandra Jones 2.

TEMPLE CHRISTIAN

Greene 12, Levering 11, Cash 7, A.Conner 2, H.Dudley 2.

3-point goals: Roanoke Valley Christian 3 (Angelina Jones 2, Boyd), Temple Christian 4 (Greene 2, Cash, Levering).

Notes: Amber Mioduszewski 11 rebounds. Makena Bowman 15 rebounds. Angelina Jones 5 assists, 3 steals. Alassandra Jones 5 assists.