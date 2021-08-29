High School Roundup: Christiansburg shuts out Floyd in football opener

FLOYD — Kenyon Johnson-Buchannon rushed for two touchdowns and Brady Gordon returned a fumble for a TD as Christiansburg opened its 2021 football season Saturday night with a 33-0 nondistrict victory over Floyd County.
Johnson-Buchannon's 15-yard run and Casey Graham's 39-yard TD pass to Travis Altizer put the Blue Demons up 13-0 at halftime.
Johnson-Buchannon added a 22-yard TD run, Gordon had a 20-yard scoop and score, and Tanner Evans finished it with a 17-yard TD run.
Graham passed for 163 yards, while Johnson-Buchannon ran 11 times for 89 yards. Johnson-Buchannon and Jaxson Clarke had defensive interceptions.
Floyd County's Kaleb Fenton completed 10 of 14 passes for 51 yards. Nate Saltus and Caleb Dunbar had defensive INTs for the Buffaloes.
Christiansburg;0;13;13;7;—;33
Floyd County;0;0;0;0;—;0
Cbg — Johnson-Buchannon 15 run (run failed)
Cbg — Altizer 39 pass from Graham (Bremner kick)
Cbg — Johnson-Buchannon 22 run (Bremner kick)
Cbg — Gordon 20 fumble recovery (kick failed)
Cbg — Evans 17 run (Bremner kick)
FRIDAY GAME
Covington 22, Bath County 0
Bath County;0;0;0;0;—;0
Covington;0;0;7;15;—;22
Cov — Turner 18 run (Tacy kick)
Cov — Yancey 2 run (Tacy kick)
Cov — Turner 21 run (Tacy pass from Yancey)
Highlights: Purcel Turner ran for 66 yards and two TDs on eight carries for Covington. Javier Yancey's 2-yard TD run put the Cougars up 14-0 with 10:03 left in the fourth quarter. Turner iced it with a 21-yard TD run with 3:14 to play. Neeko Jeter rushed for 56 yards on four carries for Covington. Mitchell Tallman caught three passes for 46 yards. Blayton Loudermilk led Bath with 34 rushing yards on 17 attempts. Kamoy Stone picked up 30 yards on six carries.
VOLLEYBALL
Rockbridge goes 3-1, wins tourney title
FLUVANNA — Rockbridge County reversed an earlier defeat at the hands of Western Albemarle on Saturday to defeat the Warriors 25-20, 28-26 and capture the title in Pool B of the Faruggio volleyball tournament at Fluvanna County High School.
The Wildcats opened with a 25-17, 15-25, 15-7 loss to Western before defeating William Monroe 28-26, 25-13 and East Rockingham 25-14, 25-22.
Maddie Dahl finished with 22 kills, 20 blocks and 23 digs for Rockbridge (4-1) in the four matches. Alenna Williamson had 26 kills and eight blocks, while McKenzie Burch supplied 76 assists, 41 digs and three kills.
Nala Shearer had six aces, 39 digs and 13 kills. Sophie Vaught added 16 kills, 26 digs and three aces. Sarah Clements led with 36 digs.