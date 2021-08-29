High School Roundup: Christiansburg shuts out Floyd in football opener

FRIDAY GAME

Covington 22, Bath County 0

Highlights: Purcel Turner ran for 66 yards and two TDs on eight carries for Covington. Javier Yancey's 2-yard TD run put the Cougars up 14-0 with 10:03 left in the fourth quarter. Turner iced it with a 21-yard TD run with 3:14 to play. Neeko Jeter rushed for 56 yards on four carries for Covington. Mitchell Tallman caught three passes for 46 yards. Blayton Loudermilk led Bath with 34 rushing yards on 17 attempts. Kamoy Stone picked up 30 yards on six carries.