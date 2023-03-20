Carroll County junior Alyssa Ervin was named the Class 3 girls basketball player of the year and her coach Marc Motley was named the Class 3 coach of the year by the Virginia High School League on Monday.

Motley guided the 28-1 Cavaliers to a second straight Class 3 state championship.

Ervin averaged 19.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.5 steals while shooting 47% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range this season.

She was joined on the Class 3 all-state first team by senior teammates Kalee Easter and Jaelyn Hagee.

Lord Botetourt sophomore Madilyn Winterton made the second team.

Christian Heritage hires Slough

FL Slough was named Christian Heritage Academy’s new athletic director on Friday.

Slough spent the previous nine years serving as the director of athletics for Roanoke City Public Schools.

He will start his new position on July 1.

Christian Heritage is in Rocky Mount, so this job marks a return to Franklin County for Slough. He worked in the Franklin County school system for 27 years, including a 14-year reign as the Franklin County High School baseball coach and a 10-month stint as the Franklin County High School interim athletic director, before taking the job in Roanoke.