High School Roundup: Fleming's Jones wins 4 events in BRD indoor track meet

LYNCHBURG — William Fleming's Micah Jones won four events and set one meet record, while Staunton River's boys and William Byrd's girls claimed team titles Saturday in the Blue Ridge District indoor track and field meet at Heritage High School.

Jones set a meet record in the boys 55 meters in 6.41 seconds. He also won the 55 hurdles (7.81), long jump (21 feet, 11 1/2 inches) and triple jump (41-7).

Franklin County's Kylie Cooper swept the girls 300 (45.03) and 500 (1:25.41), while Staunton River's Alexis Ice was a double winner in the girls 1,000 (3:23.79) and 1,600 (5:58.46).

Sam Weddle won the boys 1,600 (4:55.10) and 3,200 (10:27.72) as the Golden Eagles outscored Fleming 148-97 to claim the team title.

William Byrd's girls piled up 136 points, far ahead of second-place Northside at 54.

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

Boys team scores

1. Staunton River (SR) 148, 2. William Fleming (WF) 97, 3. tie, Franklin County (FC) and William Byrd (WB), 5. Lord Botetourt 54, 6. Northside 23.

Boys results

55 meters: 1. Jones (WF) 6.41, 2. Coleman (WF) 6.68, 3. Bratton (LB) 6.71; 300: 1. Finney (SR) 39.07, 2. Martin (WF) 40.11, 3. Hughes (WB) 40.23; 500: 1. Ryder (SR) 1:12.45, 2. Atchue (FC) 1:12.85, 3. Finney (SR) 1:15.44; 1,000: 1. Kearns (SR) 3:00.11, 2. Jackson (LB) 3:00.37, 3. Connelly (N) 3:04.02; 1,600: 1. Weddle (SR) 4:55.10, 2. Kearns (SR) 5:06.78, 3. Roach (FC) 5:11.23; 3,200: 1. Weddle (SR) 10:27.72, 2. Chapman (FC) 10:38.82, 3. Gates (LB) 10:50.33; 55 hurdles: 1. Jones (WF) 7.81, 2. tie, Coleman (WB) and Nance (WB) 8.58; 800 relay: William Fleming 1:42.48, 2. William Byrd 1:45.42, 3. Lord Botetourt 1:46.17; 1,600 relay: 1. Staunton River 3:53.35, 2. William Fleming 4:02.59, 3. Northside 4:02.60; 3,200 relay: 1. Franklin County 9:13.00, 2. William Byrd 10:33.18, 3. Staunton River 10:44.80; High jump: 1. Leftwich (WF) 5-2, 2. tie, Reachy (WB) and Pannell (FC) 5-2; Pole vault: 1. Cook (SR) 9-3, 2. Kearns (SR) 8-3, 3. Ryder (SR) 8-3; Long jump: 1. Jones (WF) 21-11 1/2, 2. Gregory (SR) 20-8, 3. Hughes (WB) 19-6 3/4; Triple jump: 1. Jones (WF) 41-7, 2. Gregory (SR) 39-2 1/2, 3. Nance (WB) 37-11 1/2; Shot put: 1. Toliver (LB) 43-6 1/2, 2. Hancock (SR) 40-8 1/4, 3. Badgley (LB) 38-2 1/2.

Girls team scores

1. William Byrd 136, 2. Northside 54, 3. Lord Botetourt 50, 4. Franklin County 46, 5. William Fleming 29, 6. Staunton River 24.

Girls results

55 meters: 1. Beatty (WB) 7.47, 2. Jones (N) 7.63, 3. Watson (WF) 7.79; 300: 1. Cooper (FC) 45.03, 2. Dalton (WB) 47.25, 3. Beatty (WB) 47.42; 500: 1. Cooper (FC) 1:25.41, 2. E.Gordon (WB) 1:31.20, 3. K.Gordon (WB) 1:31.25; 1,000: 1. Ice (SR) 3:23.79, 2. Connelly (N) 3:34.28, 3. Fay (N) 3:41.07; 1,600: 1. Ice (SR) 5:58.46, 2. Burks (LB) 6:33.74, 3. Roth (WB) 6:51.79; 3,200: 1. Shorter (FC) 12:28.53; 55 hurdles: 1. Malue (LB) 9.46, 2. Marshall (N) 10.22, 3. Wilcher (WF) 10.24; 800 relay: 1. William Byrd 2:01.91, 2. Lord Botetourt 2:15.16; 1,600 relay: 1. Lord Botetourt 5:05.68; 3,200 relay: 1. Northside 11:40.80; High jump: 1. Figart (WB) 4-8, 2. Harrilla (WB) 4-6, 3. Redmond (WB) 4-0; Long jump: 1. Harilla (WB) 16-3, 2. Jones (N) 15-11 1/2, 3. Watson (WF) 15-11 1/2; Triple jump: 1. Watson (WF) 33-11, 2. Jones (N) 33-3 3/4, 3. Harrilla (WB) 31-9; Shot put: Blewett (WB) 34-8, 2. Cundiff (FC) 28-5 1/2, 3. Tuck (WB) 27-9;

SEMINOLE DISTRICT

JF girls claim title

LYNCHBURG — Jefferson Forest's girls and Heritage's boys won team championships, while Heritage's Alaysia Oakes swept four individual events Saturday in the Seminole District indoor track and field meet at Heritage High School.

Oakes won the 55 meters (7.19), 300 (42.47), long jump (19-6 1/2) and triple jump (38-8).

JF's girls got double wins from Kandace McIvor in the 55 hurdles (8.94) and 500 (1:27.89) and Hannah Pettyjohn in the high jump (5-2) and pole vault (12-0).

SEMINOLE DISTRICT

Boys team scores

1. Heritage (H) 111, 2. Jefferson Forest (JF) 88, 3. E.C. Glass (G) 80, 4. Amherst County (AC), 5. Liberty Christian (LCA) 66, 6. Liberty (Lib) 25, 7. Brookville (B) 6, 8. Rustburg (R) 5.

Boys results

55 meters: 1. Crawford (H) 6.55, 2. Steele (H) 6.72, 3. Johnson (H) 6.74; 300: 1. Crawford (H) 36.95, 2. Gregory (AC) 38.54, 3. Pennix (H) 38.71; 500: 1. Gregory (AC) 1:13.30, 2. Lee (JF) 1:14.43, 3. Hoy (LCA) 1:14.75; 1,000: 1. Adams (JF) 2:44.50, 2. White (JF) 2:54.93, 3. Venable (JF) 2:55.34; 1,600: 1. Jordan (JF) 4:49.59, 2. Hunt (G) 4:59.73, 3. Cockerham (AC) 5:08.91; 3,200: 1. Hunt (G) 10:57.24, 2. Liberty 11:33.24, 3. Heritage 11:56.77; 55 hurdles: 1. Idore (AC) 7.94, 2. Smith (G) 8.05, 3. Moore (LCA) 8.55; 800 relay: 1. Heritage 1:37.38, 2. Liberty Christian 1:40.33, 3. Liberty 1:47.32; 1,600 relay: 1. Jefferson Forest 3:42.81, 2. Liberty Christian 3:56.59, E.C. Glass 3:57.20; 3,200 relay: 1. Jefferson Forest 9:18.25, 2. Liberty 10:15.24, 3. Liberty Christian 10:20.15; High jump: 1. T.Brown (H) 5-10, 2. Burns (H) 5-0, 3. Lee (JF) 5-8; Pole vault: 1. Moore (LCA) 12-0, 2. Mleziva (LCA) 11-6, 3. Gregory (AC) 11-0; Long jump: 1. L.Brown (AC) 22-4 3/4, 2. Smith (G) 21-8 3/4, 3. Belford (LCA) 21-2; Triple jump: 1. D.Brown (H) 45-1 3/4, 2. L.Brown (AC) 42-7 1/4, 3. Idore (AC) 41-5; Shot put: 1. Perkins (G) 46-6 1/2, 2. Rice (JF) 39-11, 3. Hudson (G) 39-4.

Girls team scores

1. Jefferson Forest 119, 2. Heritage 99, 3. Rustburg 78, 4. E.C. Glass 45, 5. Liberty Christian 35, 6. Amherst County 33, 7. Liberty 20, 8. Brookville 13.

Girls results

55 meters: 1. Oakes (H) 7.19, 2. Foster (R) 7.28, 3. Coates (R) 7.43; 300: 1. Oakes (H) 42.47, 2. Coates (R) 43.23, 3. Foster (R) 45.34; 500: 1. McIvor (JF) 1:27.89, 2. Newsom (JF) 1:28.82, 3. Patterson (H) 1:29.54; 1,000: 1. Lamanna (JF) 3:14.93, 2. Skow (JF) 3:20.60, 3. Myaing (G) 3:41.36; 1,600: 1. Johnson (G) 5:35.25, 2. Plaster (JF) 5:40.78, 3. Vossen (JF) 5:50.10; 3,200: 1. Johnson (G) 12:14.24, 2. Malcolm (Lib) 12:57.34, 3. Layne (G) 13:30.24; 55 hurdles: 1. McIvor (JF) 8.94, 2. Pettyjohn (JF) 9.21, 3. Molette (Her) 9.62; 800 relay: 1. Rustburg 1:54.20, 2. Heritage 1:58.19, 3. Liberty Christian 1:59.49; 1,600 relay: 1. Liberty Christian 4:39.15, 2. Amherst County 4:54.66, 3. Rustburg 4:58.23; 3,200 relay: 1. Rustburg 14:52.87; High jump: 1. Pettyjohn (JF) 5-2, 2. Hardie (R) 4-10, 3. Molette (H) 4-10; Pole vault: 1. Pettyjohn (JF) 12-0, 2. Moore (LCA) 10-6, 3. Harvey (JF) 10-0; Long jump: 1. Oakes (H) 19-6 3/4, 2. Cabel (AC) 18-3/4, 2. Foster (R) 17-9 1/2; Triple jump: 1. Oakes (H) 38-8, 2. McIvor (JF) 35-0, 3. Cabel (AC) 34-3 1/4; Shot put: 1. Arnold (H) 33-9, 2. Robbins (LCA) 32-0, 3. Pettyjohn (JF) 31-11 1/2.

REGION 3C WRESTLING

Rockbridge's Hall wins at 195 pounds

FISHERSVILLE — Rockbridge County's Brice Hall pinned Liberty Christian's Caleb Davidson in three minutes to win the title in the 195-pound weight class Saturday in the Region 3C wrestling tournament at Wilson Memorial High School.

LCA and Wilson Memorial tied for the team title with 176 points. Rockbridge County placed 10th and Liberty was 13th.

Liberty's Steve Wood (138, third), Trace Markham (126, fourth) and Carter Collins (132, fourth); and Rockbridge's Thomas Maxwell (138, fourth) and Jacob Campbell (170, fourth) also qualified for the Class 3 state tournament Feb. 18-19 in Salem.

REGION 3C

Team scores

1. tie, Liberty Christian (LCA) and Wilson Memorial (WM) 176, 3. Heritage (Her) 152, 4. Fort Defiance (FD) 142, 5. Turner Ashby (TA) 138, 6. Broadway (Bway) 124, 7. Waynesboro (Way) 89, 8. Rustburg (R) 88, 9. Fluvanna County (Flu) 73, 10. Rockbridge County (Rock) 69.5, 11. Charlottesville (Char) 63, 12. Brookville (Bkv) 54, 13. Liberty (Lib) 46, 14. Spotswood (Spot) 32, 15. Staunton (Stau) 21, 16. Monticello (Mont) 5.

Championship finals

106 pounds: Cooper Brandt (WM) p. Dylan Divver (Way), 3:31.

113: Wyatt Fitzgerald (FD) p. Chris Schoffstall (LCA), :48.

120; Gage Bomar (R) p. Jesse Miller (Bway), 2:47.

126: Landon Yoder (FD) p. Braeden McDaniel (WM), 2:58.

132: Brayden Estes (WM) p. Feodor Dronov (Bway), 5:20.

138: Brian Habel (WM) tf. Alec McLaren (FD), 15-0.

145: Josh Hartman (Spot) p. Ju Ju Mason (Her), 4:25.

152: Wyatt Haskell (TA) p. Coy Brown (FD), 5:44.

160: Jackson Wells (Bway) p. Pait Perice (Her), 3:10.

170: Thomas Murphy (LCA) d. C.J. Robinson (WM) 12-9.

182: Toby Schoffstall (LCA) d. Michael Viar (Bkv), 15-1.

195: Brice Hall (Rock) p. Caleb Davidson (LCA), 3:00.

220: Carson Meadows (LCA) d. Markaz Wood (Her), 5-3.

285: Gavin Womack (LCA) p. Ian Johnson (Way), :37.