HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Floyd County edges Giles for Region 2C golf title

RADFORD -- Floyd County edged Giles for the team title, while Radford's Trevor Price and Chatham's Matt Arnold shared individual honors Monday in the Region 2C golf tournament at the Pete Dye River Course.
Floyd earned the region's lone team berth into next week's VHSL Class 2 state tournament at the River Course with a team score of 331, three shots ahead of Giles.
Price and Arnold each shot 3-over-par 75 and will advance to the state tournament along with Alleghany's Jared Lee (78).
(Run results in agate type)At Pete Dye River Course (par 72)
Co-medalists — Matt Arnold, Chatham; Trevor Price, Radford, 75.
x-Floyd County (331) — McKenzie Weddle 79, Ryne Bond 83, Hunter Gallimore 84, Mitchell Thompson 85, Tanyan Sutphin 86, Grant Gallimore 84.
Giles (334) — Logan Douthat 79, Walker Gillespie 81, Jace Williams 84, Connor Rader 90, Will Meredith 100, Bailee Blankenship 120.
Patrick County (340) — David Smith 82, Wesley Roberson 82, Jalen Hagwood 84, Tucker Swails 92, Taylor Swails 93, Garrett Leftwich 96.
Radford (341) — y- Price 76, Jack Davis 81, Brody Shull 90, Graham Minarik 94, Lucas Beeler 95, Parker Prioleau 97.
Chatham (345) — y-Arnold 76, Samuel Burton 89, Alex Van Pelt 89, Dixon Erwin 91, Ryan Meadows 97, Tanner Merricks 112.
Appomattox County (369) — Matthew Napier 90, Troy Graham 90, Mannix Wilhoit 94, Jadan Tweedy 95, Ethan Walton 96, Matthew Walton 100.
Gretna (373) — Elliott Dews 82, Nicholas Berger 89, Wyatt Trent 100, Jackson Hines 102, Cordarius Miller 149.
James River (381) — Silas Miller 91, Ryan Steger 92, Joey Schroeder 95, Dylan Hicks 103, Jake Braun 104, Dalton Hall 111.
Dan River (396) — Hayden Scolpini 92, Dalen Robertson 98, Cooper Terry 101, Collin Oakes 105, Thomas Bowling 110, Dakota Holt 118.
Glenvar (411) — Mason Hylton 93, Jackson Shepherd 103, Cole Saunders 107, Carson Osburn 108, Blake Bowers 118, Ian Kelley 134.
Nelson County (497) — Jonathan Brantley 102, Eli Hunt 112, Cesar Ibarra 135, Raelynn Allen 135.
Alleghany (inc.) — y-Jared Lee 78, Kellen Sponaugle 110, Noah O’Connor 133.
Fort Chiswell (inc.) — Logan Jones 92, Andrew Shelton 99, Trey Tomlinson 107, Dylan Wyatt WD.
VOLLEYBALL
REGION 3D
Lord Botetourt def. William Byrd 25-23, 25-22, 14-25, 25-27, 15-12
Annelise Wolfe had 17 kills, seven digs and three aces; while Parker Hudson hit 20 kills as the Cavaliers kept their volleyball season alive Monday night with a road win over the Terriers.
Sydney Whorley had 40 assists and five aces for Botetourt, which also got 23 digs from Anna Dewease and 14 digs, seven kills and three aces from Nora Spickard.
William Byrd (8-5) was led by Maddie Andrews with 18 kills, two blocks and 13 digs; Kasey McKee with 10 kills and seven blocks; Trinity Hylton with 20 assists and Carsyn Kotz with 15 assists.
The Cavaliers will play at No. 1 seed Abingdon on Tuesday.
REGION 3D
Northside def. Tunstall 25-18, 25-17, 14-25, 22-25, 15-13
DRY FORK -- Kylee Draper piled up 37 assists, 26 digs and five aces as the Vikings pulled out a first-round thriller over the Trojans.
Sanii Nash'Fuell had 14 kills and 10 blocks up front for the Vikings (6-7), who also got seven kills and six blocks from Maggie Shatzer.
Hidden Valley def. Magna Vista, 25-7, 25-6, 23-25, 25-10
Cam Davenport slammed 25 kills to power the Titans past the Warriors for a quarterfinal win at home.
Faith Mitchell added 24 assists and 10 kills for Hidden Valley (11-2), which plays Northside at home Tuesday in a semifinal.
Maddie Clouser had eight kills, five aces and 12 digs for the Titans, and Lauren Whittaker added 10 digs and nine aces.
REGION 5D
Patrick Henry def. Harrisonburg 25-9, 24-12, 25-14
Gracie Edwards delivered 13 aces and Reghan Dixon slammed nine kills as the Patriots swepth the Blue Streaks to reach the semifinals.
PH (6-5) will play at No. 2 seed Mountain View at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Amelia Mitchell had 10 kills for Harrisonburg, while Maya Waid added 14 assists.
BOYS SOCCER
Conquerors win 5th straight title
BRIDGEWATER -- Titus Vaughan's goal with nine minutes to play Saturday gave Southwest Virginia Home School its five straight VACA boys soccer championship with a 3-2 victory over Blue Ridge Christian.
Gabe Campbell and Nate Giradeau also scored for the Conquerors (9-1-1).