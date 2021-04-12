HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Floyd County edges Giles for Region 2C golf title

Sydney Whorley had 40 assists and five aces for Botetourt, which also got 23 digs from Anna Dewease and 14 digs, seven kills and three aces from Nora Spickard.

William Byrd (8-5) was led by Maddie Andrews with 18 kills, two blocks and 13 digs; Kasey McKee with 10 kills and seven blocks; Trinity Hylton with 20 assists and Carsyn Kotz with 15 assists.

The Cavaliers will play at No. 1 seed Abingdon on Tuesday.

REGION 3D

Northside def. Tunstall 25-18, 25-17, 14-25, 22-25, 15-13

DRY FORK -- Kylee Draper piled up 37 assists, 26 digs and five aces as the Vikings pulled out a first-round thriller over the Trojans.

Sanii Nash'Fuell had 14 kills and 10 blocks up front for the Vikings (6-7), who also got seven kills and six blocks from Maggie Shatzer.

Hidden Valley def. Magna Vista, 25-7, 25-6, 23-25, 25-10

Cam Davenport slammed 25 kills to power the Titans past the Warriors for a quarterfinal win at home.

Faith Mitchell added 24 assists and 10 kills for Hidden Valley (11-2), which plays Northside at home Tuesday in a semifinal.