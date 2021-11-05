High School Roundup: Floyd County to face Glenvar in Region 2C volleyball final

Floyd County and Glenvar will meet for a third time in the 2021 volleyball season after both took 3-0 victories Thursday night in Region 2C volleyball semifinals.
In Floyd, Kenzee Chaffin had 23 assists, five blocks and 13 digs and sister Jaycee Chaffin added 10 kills and eight digs Thursday night to lift Floyd County to a 25-19, 25-16, 25-23 victory over Radford.
Olivia Hylton had eight kills and five blocks for Floyd (21-1), while Jordan Ingram came up with five kills and five digs.
Glenvar knocked off previously unbeaten Appomattox County with a 25-9, 25-18, 25-23 road win over the Raiders.
The Highlanders (19-3) were led by Bailey Conner (nine kills), Audrey Conner (12 assists, five aces), Hannah Hylton (16 digs), Sydney Loder (seven kills, six blocks) and Cara Butler (15 assists).
Floyd County will host Glenvar in the region final Tuesday night.
Radford;19;16;23
Floyd County;25;25;25
Statistics
Radford: Myra Cosmato 9 kills, Hollybrook Cline 22 assists, Laney Cline 7 kills, 6 digs, 1 ace.
Floyd County: J.Chaffin 10 kills, 8 digs, K.Chaffin 23 assists, 5 blocks, 13 digs; Hylton 8 kills, 5 blocks, Ingram 5 kills, 5 digs.
Records: Radford 15-10. Floyd County 21-1.
Glenvar;25;25;25
Appomattox County;9;18;23
Statistics
Glenvar: B.Conner 9 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks, A.Conner 5 aces, 12 assists, 4 digs, Hylton 3 aces, 16 digs, Loder 2 aces, 7 kills, 6 blocks, Butler 15 assists, 9 digs, 3 blocks.
Appomattox County: Madison Shirey 10 kills, 6 digs, Kaydence Gilbert 11 kills, 10 digs, 2 blocks, Aubrey Fulcher 28 assists, 7 digs, 2 blocks, Kelsey Hackett 5 kills, 11 digs.
Records: Glenvar 19-3, Appomattox County 16-1.
REGION 1C VOLLEYBALL
Narrows 3, Eastern Montgomery 1
Eastern Montgomery;25;17;23;15
Narrows;20;25;25;25
Statistics
Eastern Montgomery: Laken Smith 9 kills, 11 blocks, Morgan Bahnken 3 kills, 20 digs, Skyann Holloway 3 kills, 6 digs.
Narrows: Cristin Blaker 31 assists, 11 digs, Mya Robertson 11 kills, 8 digs, Mary Middleton 9 kills, 6 digs, Carolyn Cook 2 kills, 18 digs, Lainey Stables 18 digs, 2 aces.
Records: Narrows 20-4.
REGION 3C VOLLEYBALL
Fort Defiance 3, Rockbridge County 0
Fort Defiance;25;25;25
Rockbridge County;20;21;17
Statistics
Rockbridge County: McKenzie Burch 29 assists, 10 digs, 1 kill, Maddie Dahl 11 kills 11 digs, 3 blocks, 1 ace, Alenna Williamson 10 kills, 4 blocks, 3 digs, 3 aces, Sophie Vaught 7 kills, 1 block, 4 digs, Nala Shearer 27 digs.
REGION 1D VOLLEYBALL
Chilhowie 3, Honaker 1
Chilhowie;25;25;16;25
Honaker;21;21;25;21
Statistics
Chilhowie: Josie Sheets 14 kills, 18 assists, 10 digs, Mari-Beth Boardwine 13 kills, 7 digs 3 blocks, Hannah Goodwin 10 kills, 11 digs, Hannah Manns 13 digs, 5 kills.
REGION 4D VOLLEYBALL
Blacksburg 3, E.C. Glass 1
Blacksburg;10;25;25;26
E.C. Glass;25;17;19;24
Statistics
E.C. Glass: V.B. Trost 10 kills, 8 digs, 2 aces, Devan Funke 6 kills, 14 assists, 6 digs, 5 aces, 2 blocks, Ashley Dietz 4 aces, 7 kills, 11 digs, Erin Johnson 5 kills, 16 assists, 3 digs, Lydia Ashcroft 6 kills, 2 blocks.
Records: Blacksburg 14-10, E.C. Glass 20-7.
FOOTBALL
Graham 49, Marion 14
Marion;0;0;7;7;—;14
Graham;35;14;0;0;—;49
Gra — Turner-Bradshaw 60 interception return (Morgan kick)
Gra — Turner-Bradshaw 31 pass from Blevins (Morgan kick)
Gra — Clements 71 run (Morgan kick)
Gra — Clements 21 run (Morgan kick)
Gra — Turner-Bradshaw 43 interception return (Morgan kick)
Gra — Brown 10 run (Morgan kick)
Gra — Turner-Bradshaw 21 run (Morgan kick)
Mar — Taylor 8 run (Wolfe kick)
Mar — Taylor 15 run (Wolfe kick)
Highlights: Notre Dame recruit Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw scored four TDs on two interception returns, a pass reception and a run from scrimmage as Graham put up all its points in the first half Thursday to wrap up the Southwest District title. Ty'Drez Clements added two TD runs in a 35-point first quarter. Marion got on the board in the second half on TD runs by Brody Taylor.
Records: Marion 0-4, 1-9. Graham 4-0, 9-0.