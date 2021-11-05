High School Roundup: Floyd County to face Glenvar in Region 2C volleyball final

FOOTBALL

Graham 49, Marion 14

Highlights: Notre Dame recruit Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw scored four TDs on two interception returns, a pass reception and a run from scrimmage as Graham put up all its points in the first half Thursday to wrap up the Southwest District title. Ty'Drez Clements added two TD runs in a 35-point first quarter. Marion got on the board in the second half on TD runs by Brody Taylor.