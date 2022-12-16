High school roundup: Floyd, Glenvar, Radford football players make VHSL Class 2 first team

Football players from Radford, Glenvar and Floyd County were named to the Virginia High School League Class 2 all-state first team on Friday.

The first team included quarterback Landen Clark (Radford), center Andrew Moore (Radford), receiver Marcell Baylor (Radford), offensive lineman Will Johnson (Glenvar), tight end Kaiden Swortzel (Floyd County), defensive end Nathan Johnson (Glenvar), defensive back Parker Prioleau (Radford), punter Jack Camper (Glenvar) and punt returner Jackson Swanson (Glenvar).

Camper also made the second team at linebacker. The second team also included running back Jahmal Jones (Martinsville), kicker Tyler Pierce (Glenvar) and defensive lineman Caleb Crowder (Glenvar).

FOOTBALL

Class 1 all-state team announced

The VHSL Class 1 all-state first team was announced Friday by the Virginia High School League. Football players from George Wythe, Galax and Narrows made the first team.

Colton Green of George Wythe made the first team at three positions — offensive lineman, defensive end and punter.

Riley Jo Vaught of Galax made the first team at two positions — center and linebacker.

The first team also included quarterback Tandom Smith (George Wythe), receiver Kolier Pruett (Narrows), receiver Carson Crigger (Narrows), tight end Austin Ashworth (Galax), linebacker Leyton Fowler (George Wythe) and defensive back Ben Jollay (George Wythe).

Jollay also made the second team at running back. Pruett also made the second team at kick returner. Crigger also made the second team at punt returner.

Jeremiah Blevins of Galax and Laden Houston of George Wythe each made the second team at two positions. Blevins made it as an offensive lineman and a defensive lineman. Houston made it as an all-purpose player on offense and defense.

The second team also included running back Tedruhn Tucker (Galax) and defensive back Luke Jollay (George Wythe).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Marion 54,

Rural Retreat 42

Rural Retreat (5-1)

B. Moore 21, Fiscus 11, Bailey 8, T. Moore 1, Musser 1.

Marion (4-3)

Pennington 4, Whitt 3, Osborne 15, Widener 4, Moss 15, Greer 8, Langston 3, Russell 2.

Rural Retreat 7 13 8 14 — 42

Marion 6 21 14 13 — 54

3-point goals: Rural Retreat 2 (Fiscus 2), Marion 1 (Langston). JV: Rural Retreat won.

Liberty 57, Brookville 18

Liberty (6-0)

Sigei 25, S. Brown 11, T.Brown 10, St. John 5, Smith 4, Adams 2.

Brookville (5-4)

Reynoso 4, Farnsworth 4, Smith 4, Stinnett 2, Yancey 2, Lee 2.

Liberty 22 12 19 4 — 57

Brookville 2 3 6 7 — 18

3-point goals: Liberty 5 (Sigei 4, St. John), Brookville 1 (Reynoso). JV: Liberty won.

Patrick County 56,

Dan River 16

Dan River (2-3)

Farmer 9, Davis 2, Perkinson 2, Barrett 2, Divinski 1.

Patrick County (5-1)

Hazard 15, Cobbler 8, Hazelwood 6, Hill 5, Jo Moore 5, Mitchell 4, Penn 4, Wimbush 3, Edwards 2, Clifton 2, Ja Moore 2.

Dan River 5 6 3 2 — 16

Patrick Co. 17 18 13 8 — 56

3-point goals: Dan River 1 (Farmer), Patrick County 5 (Hazard 3, Hill, Jo Moore) JV: Patrick County won 45-10.

Glenvar 45,

Staunton River 42

Staunton River (0-5)

Farr 15, Sawyer Tolley 7, Addie Ferguson 7, Hamren 5, Roach 4, Wong 2, Horine 2.

Glenvar (4-2)

R. Harris 15, M. Harris 13, Thompson 6, Keen 5, Forster 4, Johnson 2.

S. River 7 12 12 11 — 42

Glenvar 10 4 14 17 — 45

3-point goals: Staunton River 2 (Hamren, Farr), Glenvar 2 (M Harris, R Harris).

Eastern Montgomery 57, Giles 25

Eastern Montgomery (6-1)

Underwood 22, Bruce 19, Akers 6, Boone 4, Bower 4, Roupe 4, Gadd 2.

Giles (0-6)

Frazier 10, Simmons 3, Gusler 2, Douthat 3, Mitcham 2, Price 3, Lane 2.

EastMont 14 16 19 6 — 57

Giles 7 6 7 5 — 25

3-Point goals: Eastern Montgomery 1 (Underwood), Giles 1 (Simmons). JV: Giles won.

Christiansburg 61, Northside 58

Christiansburg (7-1)

Hoover 18, Akers 13, Kane 11, Harris 11, Wilburn 6, Haley 2.

Northside (3-3)

Bratton 16, Rigney, 12, Childress 10, Waller 23, Kidd 6, Martin 3, Johnson 3.

C’burg 11 15 13 22 61

Northside 15 17 4 22 58

3-point goals: Christiansburg 2 (Hoover 2), Northside 7 (Rigney 3, Childress 2, Bratton 2).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Roanoke Valley Christian 59, Kings Christian 9

Kings Christian (0-6)

Seide 1, Glasgow 2, Wegner 2, Franklin 4.

Roanoke Valley Chr. (7-0)

Phillips 5, Royer 2, Somers 7, Wooten 6, Gutierrez 7, Unger 6, Bowman 2, Nelson 4, Rakes 4, Bos 6, J. Chou 10.

Kings Christian 2 7 0 0 — 9

Rke Valley Chr. 25 16 10 8 — 59

3-point goals: Roanoke Valley Christian 6 (Phillips, Somers, Gutierrez, Unger, J. Chou 2).

Cave Spring 77, Blacksburg 36

Blacksburg (3-2)

W. Bland 12, Campbell 4, Montgomery 9, X. Bland 4, Saville 2, Creasy 2, Distler 3.

Cave Spring (3-1)

Jones 14, Tinsley 13, Saunders 11, Bryant 20, Parker 3, Jones 7, Enyart 3, Robinson 3, Cornett 3.

Blacksburg 6 13 10 7 — 36

Cave Spring 20 21 22 15 — 77

3-point goals: Blacksburg 3 (Bland 2, Montgomery), Cave Spring 14 (Bryant 6, Parker, Jones 2, Tinsley 3, Jones, Robinson). JV: Blacksburg won.

Glenvar 61, Christiansburg 28

Christiansburg (1-6)

Cooper 2, Mills 4, Calloway 10, Velickovic 2, Blount 4 Robinson 2 Dunlea 2, Conley 2.

Glenvar (5-1)

Hutchison 6, Patsel 2, Taylor 4, Ford 6, Hylton 3, Dawyot 11, Carter 9, Simmons 20.

C’burg 2 11 7 8 — 28

Glenvar 12 10 24 15 — 61

3-point goals: Christiansburg 2 (Blount 2), Glenvar 5 (Hylton, Dawyot 2, Simmons 2). JV: Christiansburg won.

Parry McCluer 46, Narrows 50

Parry McCluer (2-3, 1-1)

Cook 19, Glass 4, Houck 10, Catlett 7, Snider 6.

Narrows (4-1, 2-0)

Pruett 27, Owens 8, Purdue 2, Smith 7, Sheperd 3, McGlothlin 3.

P. McCluer 16 9 11 10 — 46

Narrows 9 11 15 15 — 50

3-point goals: Parry McCluer 7 (Cook 3, Houck 3, Catlett), Narrows 7 (Pruett 2, Owens 2, Smith, Sheperd, McGlothlin). JV: Parry McCluer won.