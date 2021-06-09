High School Roundup: Franklin County blasts Thomas Dale in Region 6A softball

ROCKY MOUNT — Hannah Woodford had three hits, while Taylor Anderson drove in four runs Wednesday to power Franklin County to a 14-2 victory over Thomas Dale in the first round of the Region 6A softball tournament.

Woodford and Laken Adkins each had two RBIs for the Eagles.

Kaylee Manning pitched a four-hitter and struck out 11.

Ashlyn Johnson, Claudia Minetree and Elizabeth Hart each had a hit for Thomas Dale.

REGION 3C TRACK & FIELD

PALMYRA — Heritage’s girls and Western Albemarle’s boys won team titles Tuesday in the Region 3C outdoor track and field meet at Fluvanna County High School.

Heritage outscored Western Albemarle 104-90 in the girls meet. Rockbridge County placed ninth, and Liberty was 13th.

Western Albemarle turned the tables on the Pioneers 106-92 in the boys meet. Liberty was 10th.

Liberty’s Crishaun Cunningham placed second in the boys 100 meters at 11.24 seconds. Liberty’s Susannah Allen was third in the pole vault.

VHSL TENNIS