VIRGINIA BEACH — Franklin County’s Nathan Atchue won the VHSL Class 6 boys 1,000-meter run in 2 minutes, 27.51 seconds on Saturday and added an individual state title in the 3,200 in 9:15.57.

Atchue's winning time in the 3,200 was an indoor state track meet record.

Patrick Henry’s Eddie Williams finished third in the VHSL Class 5 boys 1,000 in 2:38.59, while William Fleming’s Malachi Coleman finished second in the boys 55 hurdles with a 7.68.

William Fleming’s Tequan Martin finished second (21 feet, 3 inches) in the boys long jump and Darren McCoy was third (20-9.25).

McCoy also placed third in the boys triple jump (44-3.25).

William Fleming's boys finished fourth in the team standings with 38 points, one point behind third-place Tallwood. Riverbend won with 53 points.

Franklin County's boys finished 10th in the Class 6 team standings with 20 points.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Pulaski's Keller wins state title

Pulaski County’s Molly Keller won an individual championship in the 136-pound weight class at the VHSL girls state open championships.

BOYS BASKETBALL

REGION 3D SEMIFINAL

Floyd County 57, James River 40

Micah Underwood scored 18 points to help Floyd County beat James River on Saturday night.

Kaiden Swortzel added 14 points for Floyd County (20-4).

James River (14-11)

Taylor 11, Steger 8, Moran 3, Bell 13, Toliver 5.

Floyd County (20-4)

Slusher 6, Underwood 18, Herrington 4, Cantrell 7, R. Swortzel 6, K. Swortzel 14.

James River;7;12;7;14;—;40

Floyd County;17;10;12;18;—;57

3-point goals: James River 3 (Taylor 2, Bell), Floyd County 6 (Slusher 2, Underwood 4).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

REGION 3D CHAMPIONSHIP

Carroll County 72, Lord Botetourt 42

Lauren Alley had 25 points and 12 rebounds to lead host Carroll County past Lord Botetourt on Saturday.

Alyssa Ervin added 20 points for Carroll County (24-1).

Lord Botetourt (20-8)

Orange 9, Anderson 4, Hufford 8, Winterton 21.

Carroll County (24-1)

Ervin 20, Gardner 2, Easter 10, Richardson 4, Hagee 11, Alley 25.

Lord Botetourt;6;16;11;9;—;42

Carroll County;20;19;22;11;—;72

3-point goals: Lord Botetourt 1 (Orange), Carroll County 8 (Ervin 3, Easter 2, Hagee 3).