VIRGINIA BEACH — Franklin County’s Nathan Atchue won the VHSL Class 6 boys 1,000-meter run in 2 minutes, 27.51 seconds on Saturday and added an individual state title in the 3,200 in 9:15.57.

Atchue's winning time in the 3,200 was an indoor state track meet record.

Patrick Henry’s Eddie Williams finished third in the VHSL Class 5 boys 1,000 in 2:38.59, while William Fleming’s Malachi Coleman finished second in the boys 55 hurdles with a 7.68.

William Fleming’s Tequan Martin finished second (21 feet, 3 inches) in the boys long jump and Darren McCoy was third (20-9.25).

McCoy also placed third in the boys triple jump (44-3.25).

William Fleming's boys finished fourth in the team standings with 38 points, one point behind third-place Tallwood. Riverbend won with 53 points.

Franklin County's boys finished 10th in the Class 6 team standings with 20 points.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Pulaski County’s Molly Keller won an individual championship (136) at the VHSL girls state open championships.