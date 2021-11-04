High School Roundup: Franklin County sweeps Cosby in Region 6A volleyball

RICHMOND — Courtney Bryant unloaded 29 kills to go with 16 digs Wednesday night as Franklin County swept Cosby 25-12, 25-18, 25-15 in a Region 6A volleyball quarterfinal.
Abigail Hodges put up 27 assists, while Emma Chaudet had nine digs and an ace for the Eagles (17-5), who will play a semifinal on the road Saturday.
REGION 3D VOLLEYBALL
Tunstall;8;23;18
Carroll County;25;25;25
Statistics
Tunstall: Greenly Elliott 5 kills, Emily Austin 5 kills, 3 blocks, Parris Atkinson 12 digs, Carlie Marshall 7 kills, Izzy White 12 assists, Emma Howell 10 digs.
Carroll County: Madison Stockner 7 kills, 3½ blocks, 4 aces, Carli Love 6 kills, 1 block, 10 digs, Alyssa Ervin 6 kills, 1 block, Kalee Bunn 3 aces, 11 assists, Natalie Harris 2 aces, 13 assists.
REGION 5D CROSS COUNTY
PH runner qualifies for state meet
EARLYSVILLE — Patrick Henry junior Aylin Yirmibesoglu qualified for next week’s VHSL Class 5 girls state cross country meet by placing 10th Thursday in the Region 5D meet at Panorama Farms.
Yirmibesoglu finished in 20 minutes, 22.8 seconds to earn an at-large berth.
Albemarle’s Jenna Coleman won in 19:00.5 and led her team to the title. Mountain View and Harrisonburg also earned state team berths.
Riverbend, Stone Bridge and Woodgrove finished 1-2-3 in the boys standings with Patrick Henry in 14th.
Brooke Point’s Brady Brennan won the boys title in 16:04.1
PH’s top finisher was Jack Ericsson in 34th in 17:46.6.
REGION 1D CROSS COUNTRY
Rural Retreat’s Fiscus takes title
BRISTOL — Rural Retreat’s Madison Fiscus won the girls individual title and led the Indians to a second-place finish in the tightly-packed team standings Wednesday in the Region 1D cross country meet at Sugar Hollow Park.
Fiscus crossed in 21 minutes, 35.50 seconds, edging Grundy’s Jessi Looney by 16 seconds.
Grundy won the team title with 48 points, just ahead of Rural Retreat (49) and Rye Cove (50).
Chilhowie placed second behind Lebanon in the boys meet. Lucas Blevins placed fourth for the Warriors as Grundy’s Kaleb Elswick won the title in 16 minutes, 18 seconds.
REGION 2D CROSS COUNTRY
Marion’s Salks earns state berth
TAZEWELL — Union swept the top three spots and won the boys team title, while Marion’s Jeramy Salks finished 10th to qualify for the Class 2 state meet in the Region 2D championships Wednesday.
Gate City and Central-Wise also qualified as teams as Union finished with 21 points behind winner Benjamin Hersel (17:52.93).
Virginia High (32 points), John Battle (43) and Tazewell (69) were the top three girls teams.
Tazewell freshman Abigail Rhudy won the girls race (19:55.87).