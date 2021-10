HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Franklin County's Fansler 29th in Class 6 golf tournament

WILLIAMSBURG — Franklin County’s Sam Fansler shot 6-over-par 78 Tuesday to tie for 29th place in the VHSL Class 6 golf tournament at Williamsburg National Golf Club.

Fairfax’s Josh Duangmanee won the individual title with a 7-under-par 65, two shots better than Langley’s Chase Nevins.

Langley won the team championship for the sixth year in a row, shooting 1-under-par 287 as a team. Lake Braddock was second at 299, followed by James River-Midlothian (300), Freedom-South Riding (304( and Cosby (306).

Region 6A champion Cole Shingleton of Cosby tied for eighth at 71.

MONDAY’S VOLLEYBALL

Steele assists Giles’

win over NarrowsPEARISBURG — Twenty-five points were not enough for Giles to put away county rival Narrows in a nondistrict volleyball match Monday night.

Giles needed all of Kaitlyn Steele’s 32 assists to pull out a 16-25, 25-11, 28-26, 30-28 victory over the Green Wave.

Riley Boggess had 12 kills, while Macy Steele added 11 kills for Giles (11-5).