High School Roundup: Galax blanks Narrows on Friday for Region 1C football championship

REGION 2C

Giles def. Floyd County 25-15, 25-20, 25-23

PEARISBURG — Giles was in search of its first state volleyball semifinal berth since 2016 on Saturday and the Spartans wasted no time in a victory over Floyd County to claim the Region 2C championship.

Emma Claytor had 20 kills for Giles (13-3), while Hannah Steele added 17 kills and 18 digs.

Alyssa Pennington put up 47 assists in three sets, and Jillian Midkiff contributed 18 digs.

Floyd County, which handed Giles a regular-season defeat, was led by Kenzee Chaffin with 23 kills and 12 digs, Jaycee Chaffin with 16 kills and 16 digs, and Mallorie Gardnerr with 12 digs and two kills.

REGION 3C

Rustburg def. Rockbridge County 25-23, 25-21, 25-22

RUSTBURG — Two unbeaten teams collided in the region final and the Red Devils had just enough to edge the Wildcats as Kate Hardie had 19 kills, 12 digs, two blocks and two aces.

Meah Coles had 32 assists, five digs and an ace for Rustburg, which will play at home Tuesday against Hidden Valley in a Class 3 state quarterfinal.