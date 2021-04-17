High School Roundup: Galax blanks Narrows on Friday for Region 1C football championship

GALAX — Cole Pickett passed and ran for touchdowns and Galax’x defense limited Narrows to 73 total yards Friday night as the Maroon Tide defeated the Green Wave 21-0 to win the Region 1C football championship.
Galax (8-0), under first-year head coach Shane Allen, will play in its 10th consecutive state semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday when the Tide visits Region 1D champion Holston.
Pickett threw a 10-yard TD pass to Kolton Keatley in the first quarter and scored on a 1-yard run for a 21-0 halftime lead. Javonte Reeves added Galax’s other score on an 11-yard run against a Narrows defense that had allowed just eight points all season.
Pickett passed for 153 yards. Keatley had four catches for 80 yards.
Narrows (7-1) rushed for just 36 yards on 31 carries.
Reid Bowman passed for 37 yards and ran for 18 in his final game for Narrows.
(Run in agate type)Narrows;0;0;0;0;—;0
Galax;7;14;0;0;—;21
Gal — Keatley 10 pass from Pickett (Gallardo kick)
Gal — Reeves 11 run (Gallardo kick)
Gal — Pickett 1 run (Gallardo kick)
VOLLEYBALL
REGION 2C
Giles def. Floyd County 25-15, 25-20, 25-23
PEARISBURG — Giles was in search of its first state volleyball semifinal berth since 2016 on Saturday and the Spartans wasted no time in a victory over Floyd County to claim the Region 2C championship.
Emma Claytor had 20 kills for Giles (13-3), while Hannah Steele added 17 kills and 18 digs.
Alyssa Pennington put up 47 assists in three sets, and Jillian Midkiff contributed 18 digs.
Floyd County, which handed Giles a regular-season defeat, was led by Kenzee Chaffin with 23 kills and 12 digs, Jaycee Chaffin with 16 kills and 16 digs, and Mallorie Gardnerr with 12 digs and two kills.
REGION 3C
Rustburg def. Rockbridge County 25-23, 25-21, 25-22
RUSTBURG — Two unbeaten teams collided in the region final and the Red Devils had just enough to edge the Wildcats as Kate Hardie had 19 kills, 12 digs, two blocks and two aces.
Meah Coles had 32 assists, five digs and an ace for Rustburg, which will play at home Tuesday against Hidden Valley in a Class 3 state quarterfinal.
Anna Maddox adde 10 kills, seven digs and an ace, while Eden Bigham had three aces for Rustburg.
James Madison signee Jaydyn Clemmer had 17 kills, 20 digs, two aces and one block in her final game for Rockbridge (16-1).
Krissy Whitesell had 17 assists and two kills for the Wildcats, while Maddie Dahl had seven blocks and Nala Shearer had five.
CROSS COUNTRY
REGION 6A
CHESAPEAKE — Franklin County’s Nathan Atchue won the boys title, and the Eagles Addie Shorter placed second in the girls race Saturday at Bells Mill Park.
Atchue crossed the line in 16 minutes, 45 seconds, which was 12 seconds ahead of Harrison Ladd, who led Ocean Lakes to the boys title.
Shorter ran 19:37, finishing five seconds behind winner Aniya Mosley of Ocean Lakes, which won the team title with 19 points.
James River-Midlothian placed second in both divisions. Franklin County’s girls placed fourth and the boys were fifth.
REGION 3C
PALMYRA — Western Albemarle swept the boys and girls team titles Friday at the Pleasant Grove course.
Fort Defiance’s boys and girls teams also qualified for the Class 3 state meet by placing second.
Rockbridge County’s girls placed fourth, while the Wildcats’ boys were fifth.
Fluvanna County’s Emily Smeds took the girls individual title in 19:14. Spotswood’s Seth Harding won the boys title in 16:13.
Rockbridge’s Megan Timmes just missed all-region designation by placing 16th.
SOFTBALL
Roanoke Catholic 11-9, Fuqua 3-6
FARMVILLE — Kyra Leonard picked up two five-inning wins with a combined 20 strikeouts as the Celtics swept the Falcons.
Leonard had five hits and three RBIs in the two games, while Amelia Hamrick picked up four hits and five RBIs for Catholic (4-0). Annamaria Lund had three hits in the opener, and Sydney Aaron had two hits in the second game.