LYNCHBURG — Glenvar dominated Wednesday on the first day of the VHSL combined Class 1/2 indoor track and field championships at Liberty University.
Glenvar’s Heath Bowker won the boys 500 meters in 1:06.24, while Sydney Loder won the girls 300 in 41.77 seconds.
Glenvar won the boys 4x400 relay in 3:30.20.
Floyd County won the girls 4x400 relay (4:25.08) and 4x800 relay (10:39.24).
Parry McCluer’s Kovyk Chandler won the boys 1,600 (4:29.55) and 3,200 (9:50.68).
Alleghany’s Kiera Lowman won the girls 3,200 meters in 11:33.67.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
VISAA DIVISON III STATE QUARTERFINAL
Roanoke Catholic 37, New Covenant 35
Meg Hemphill scored 14 points to lead host Roanoke Catholic past New Covenant on Wednesday.
Alexandra Nance added 11 points for Roanoke Catholic (14-12).
New Covenant (13-12)
B. Walker 16, Kidd 13, Kenny 2, J. Walker 4.
Roanoke Catholic (14-12)
Nance 11, N. Smith 5, Hemphill 14, Drapac 3, Aaron 2, K. Smith 2.
Roanoke Catholic 8 7 16 6 — 37
New Covenant 16 5 7 6 — 35
3-point goals: New Covenant 5 (J. Walker, Kidd 3, B. Walker ), Roanoke Catholic 6 (Hemphill 4, N.Smith, Nance).