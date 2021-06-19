High School Roundup: Glenvar girls claim Class 2 outdoor track championship

JF’s Hannah Pettyjohn won the pole vault (12-4) as JF placed second in the girls team standings with 55 points to 71 for champion Loudoun Valley. Pettyjohn also placed in three other events.

JF's Zoie Lamanna took second place in the 800 (2:18.42), while Salem’s Kalei Memmer was second in the discus (129-5).

Blacksburg’s girls finished second in the 1,600 relay.

CLASS 6 TRACK AND FIELD

NEWPORT NEWS — Franklin County junior Kylie Cooper added another jewel to her crown as she captured the 800-meter championship at Todd Stadium in 2 minutes, 9.56 seconds.

Cooper’s time outpaced runner-up Aniya Mosley of Ocean Lakes, who clocked 2:12.03.

Franklin County’s Nathan Atchue placed fourth in the boys 1,600 at 4:22.99.

REGION 4D GIRLS LACROSSE

LEXINGTON — Rockbridge County kept its unbeaten season rolling Friday night with a 19-1 win over Salem in the regional final.

Kendall Nye led the way with four goals, while Zoe Camden added four for the Wildcats, who won three regional games by a combined 62-2.