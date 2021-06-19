High School Roundup: Glenvar girls claim Class 2 outdoor track championship

HARRISONBURG — Different season.
Different venue.
Same result.
On the heels of a VHSL indoor track and field title three months ago, Glenvar’s girls captured the Class 2 outdoor championship Saturday at James Madison University.
This time there was no suspense.
The Highlanders outscored runner-up Strasburg 76-49½ as junior Carly Wilkes and sophomore Sydney Loder each won a pair of events.
Wilkes, who won two state indoor titles and the Class 2 cross country championship, swept the 1,600 (4 minutes, 59.67 seconds) and 800 (2:18.83), while Loder won the 100-meter hurdles (15.99) and 300 hurdles (48.76). Loder also placed third in the high jump.
Wilkes, Loder, Delaney Eller and Ryan Harris accounted for 75 of Glenvar’s points — all coming in running events — and closed the meet by winning the 1,600 relay (4:13.52).
Eller finished second in the 400, followed by Harris in third place.
Two other Timesland athletes won individual titles at JMU.
Radford’s Elliot Grayson was ready for the 9 a.m. field events, and he cleared 6 feet, 4 inches to win the high jump.
Glenvar’s Tyler Johnson won the 300 hurdles (42.00) and was second in the 110 hurdles as the Highlanders scored 47 points to place fourth in the boys team standings behind champion Stuarts Draft (65), Bruton (57) and Staunton (49).
Alleghany’s foursome of Jeffrey Harris, Erik Honaker, Gabe Miller and Mason Honaker won the boys 3,200 relay in 8:44.69.
Erik Honaker (800), Radford’s William Hartig (3,200), Glenvar’s Daniel Zearfoss (1,600) and Patrick County’s Michael Hamm (200) had second-place finishes.
CLASS 4 TRACK AND FIELD
LYNCHBURG — Nothing like going out in style.
Blacksburg track coach Brandon Bear is leaving for a job in New York State, and his final meet ended with a thrill as the foursome of Ben Hager, Elliot Howard, Oscar Coddington and Vance Ruiz won the 1,600 relay.
Blacksburg’s time of 3:26.92 edged Jefferson Forest and propelled the Bruins into a sixth-place finish in the team standings behind runaway champion Loudoun Valley.
Blacksburg also won the 3,200 relay as Zachary Bibeau, Ben Schmitt, Coddington and Spencer McGehee finished in 7:58.12.
Jefferson Forest’s Addison Hilton won the 200 meters in 49.32 seconds and was fourth in the 200 behind a blazing time of 21.03 run by Powhatan’s Anthony Greenhow, a South Carolina signee.
JF’s Hannah Pettyjohn won the pole vault (12-4) as JF placed second in the girls team standings with 55 points to 71 for champion Loudoun Valley. Pettyjohn also placed in three other events.
JF's Zoie Lamanna took second place in the 800 (2:18.42), while Salem’s Kalei Memmer was second in the discus (129-5).
Blacksburg’s girls finished second in the 1,600 relay.
CLASS 6 TRACK AND FIELD
NEWPORT NEWS — Franklin County junior Kylie Cooper added another jewel to her crown as she captured the 800-meter championship at Todd Stadium in 2 minutes, 9.56 seconds.
Cooper’s time outpaced runner-up Aniya Mosley of Ocean Lakes, who clocked 2:12.03.
Franklin County’s Nathan Atchue placed fourth in the boys 1,600 at 4:22.99.
REGION 4D GIRLS LACROSSE
LEXINGTON — Rockbridge County kept its unbeaten season rolling Friday night with a 19-1 win over Salem in the regional final.
Kendall Nye led the way with four goals, while Zoe Camden added four for the Wildcats, who won three regional games by a combined 62-2.
Rockbridge will play at Western Albemarle on Tuesday in a Class 4 semifinal.
REGION 1D BASEBALL
CHILHOWIE — Kyle Plemmons drove in five runs with four hits including a pair of doubles, and Chilhowie took advantage of six Eastside errors for a 16-9 win in the region final Friday.
Chilhowie will play Auburn in a Class 1 semifinal Tuesday at Christiansburg High School.
VHSL Class 2 Outdoor Track And Field Results
At James Madison Univ., Harrisonburg
Boys team scores
1. Stuarts Draft 65, 2. Bruton 57, 3. Staunton 49, 4. Glenvar 47, 5. King William 39, 6. Radford 38, 7. Dan River 37, 8 tie, Alleghany and Clarke County 34, 10. Tazewell 27, 11. Appomattox County 26, 12. Union 22, 13. Ridgeview 19½, 14. Patrick County 19, 15. tie, Poquoson and Prince Edward County 18, 17. Buffalo Gap 16, 18. tie, Nelson County and Page County 14, 20. Virginia High 12, 21. Arcadia 9½, 22 tie, Greensville County, Lee and Nandua 9, 25. Floyd County 7, 26. Luray 4, 27. tie, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg and James River 3, 29. East Rockingham 2, 30 tie, Windsor and Lebanon 1.
Boys results
3,200 — 1. Khan (Prince Edward County) 9:57.93, 2. W.Hartig (Radford) 10:15.67, 3. Counts (Alleghany) 10:20.20, 4. Kawecki (Poquoson) 10:23.25, 5. C.Hartig (Radford) 10:24.43, 6. Lohr (Bruton) 10:32.68, 7. Baldwin (Floyd County) 10:36.22, 8. Mitchell (Lebanon) 10:39.12.
Shot put — 1. Lee (Tazewell) 51-7, 2. Brumback (Clarke County) 50-6 ¾, 3. Watkins (Stuarts Draft) 48-5, 4. Stephens (Greensville County) 47-5, 5. Davis (Union) 47-½, 6. Fomby (Stuarts Draft) 46-2¾, 7. Dobson (Radford) 43-4¼, 8. Napier (Lee) 43-4¼.
Discus — 1. Lee (Tazewell) 154-3, 2. Fomby (Stuarts Draft) 133-4, 3. Turpen (Page County) 125-9, 4. Blevins (Ridgeview) 123-6, 5. Stephens (Greensville County) 123-4, 6. Shifflett (Page County) 123-0, 7. Watkins (Stuarts Draft) 120-5, 8. Custer (Glenvar) 117-10.
Long jump — 1. Booker (Appomattox County) 21-2¼, 2. Stickley (King William) 20-9 ¾, 3. Nei (Clarke County) 20-7½, 4. Carter (Dan River) 20-7¼, 5. Howard (Stuarts Draft) 19-7½, 6. Norris (Virginia High) 19-1¼, 7. Bosserman (Staunton) 19-0, 8. Apgar (Staunton) 18-6¾.
Triple jump — 1. Bosserman (Staunton) 43-5, 2. Apgar (Staunton) 42-5 ¼, 3. Norris (Virginia High) 42-1 ½, 4. Copeland (Appomattox County) 42- ½, 5. Coleman (Dan River) 40-11, 6. Howard (Stuarts Draft) 40-8, 7. Bailey (James River) 40-5, 8. Garris (Windsor) 40-1.
High jump — 1. Grayson (Radford) 6-4, 2. Nei (Clarke County) 6-2, 3. tie, Cropper (Arcadia) and Brown (Ridgeview) 6-0, 5. Jenkins (Union) 6-0, 6. Seal (Appomattox County) 5-10, 7. Mills (Tazewell) 5-10, 8. Bailey (James River) 5-10.
Pole vault — 1. Morris (Nelson County) 10-6, 2. Fulcher (Appomattox County) 10-6, 3. Watkins (Stuarts Draft) 9-6, 4. Fomby (Stuarts Draft) 9-0, 5. Garrett (Nelson
County) 8-6, 6. Noel (Glenvar) 8-0, 7. Davis (East Rockingham) 7-6, 8. Apgar (Staunton) 6-6.
3,200 relay — 1. Alleghany 8:44.69, 2. Bruton 8:53.12, 3. Buffalo Gap 8:53..62, 4. Floyd County 8:54.14, 5. King William 9:03.31, 6. Poquoson 9:09.18, 7. Glenvar 9:21.64, 8. Nandua 9:30.53.
110 hurdles — 1. Nei (Clarke County) 15.43, 2. Johnson (Glenvar) 16.10, 3. Nice (Stuarts Draft) 16.12, 4. Smith (Poquoson) 16.72. 5. Martz (Page County) 17.12, 6. Wood (Bruton) 17.22, 7. Jenkins (Union) 17.25, 8. Tull (Arcadia) 17.87.
100 — 1. Claiborne (King William) 10.67, 2. Sanders (Staunton) 10.94, 3. Stickley (King William) 10.94, 4. Hamm (Patrick County) 11.01, 5. Carter (Dan River) 11.09, 6. Thomas (Virginia High) 11.11, 7. Swanson (Glenvar) 11.25, 8. Holloway (Luray) 11.26.
1,600 — 1. Fletcher (Dan River) 4:35.45, 2. Zearfoss (Glenvar) 4:36.36, 3. W.Hartig (Radford) 4:41.19, 4. Khan (Prince Edward County) 4:48.05, 5. Counts (Alleghany) 4:50.18, 6. Balmoria (Nandua) 5:00.78, 7. Connor (Staunton) 5;03.05, 8. Mustian (King William) 5:04.83.
400 relay — 1. Staunton 43.47, 2. Stuarts Draft 45.07, 3. Patrick County 45.94, 4. Nandua 46.42, 5. Union 46.71, 6. Arcadia 46.78, 7. Clarke County 47.05, 8. Lee 47.44.
400 — 1. Jones (Bruton) 49.58, 2. Beavers (Ridgeview) 51.67, 3. Newsom (Bruton) 53.19, 4. Loftis (Glenvar) 53.32, 5. Steele (Radford) 54.07, 6. Harris (Tazewell) 54.33, 7. Michael (Staunton) 54.52, 8. Couper (Luray) 54.56.
300 hurdles — 1. Johnson (Glenvar) 42.00, 2. Nice (Stuarts Draft) 43.50, 3. Napier (Lee) 43.74, 4. Smith (Poquoson) 43.75, 5. Jenkins (Union) 45.67, 6. Wood (Bruton) 45.85, 7. Mills (Tazewell) 46.01, 8. Martz (Page County) 46.05.
800 — 1. Wincheski (Bruton) 2:03.93, 2. E.Honaker (Alleghany) 2:06.22, 3. M.Honaker (Alleghany) 2:07.97, 4. Abshire (Buffalo Gap) 2:08.53, 5. Hijduk (Radford) 2:08.67, 6. Khan (Prince Edward County) 2:10.29, 7. Pennington (Union) 2:11.08, 8. Zearfoss (Glenvar) 2:11.15.
200 — 1. Stickley (King William) 22.00, 2. Hamm (Patrick County) 22.06, 3. Jones (Bruton) 22.39, 4. Sanders (Staunton) 22.56, 5. Carter (Dan River) 22.78, 6. Swanson (Glenvar) 22.88, 7. Holloway (Luray) 22.95, 8. Bailey (Lee) 23.11.
1,600 relay — 1. Dan River 3:36.94, 2. Bruton 3:37.03, 3. Stuarts Draft 3:42.04, 4. Buffalo Gap 3:44.13, 5. Glenvar 3:44.65, 6. Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 3:44.96, 7. Union 3:45.58, 8. Ridgeview 3:46.87.
Girls team scores
1. Glenvar 76, 2. Strasburg 49½, 3. Prince Edward County 45½, 4. Clarke County 42, 5. Bruton 36, 6. Stuarts Draft 35, 7. Staunton 32, 8 tie, East Rockingham and Dan River 29, 10. Gate City 26, 11. Appomattox County 25, 12. Floyd County 22½, 13. Poquoson 22, 14. tie, Luray and Madison County 21, 16. tie, Graham and James River 18, 18. Nandua 15, 19. John Battle 14, 20, Giles 12, 21. tie, Central-Wise and Buckingham County 11, 23. tie, Ridgeview and Alleghany 9, 25. Nottoway 8, 26. Marion 7, 28. Tazewell 4½, 29. Nelson County 3, 30. tie, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg, Virginia High and Union 2, 33. Windsor 1.
Girls results
3,200 — 1. Benson (Graham) 11:47.29, 2. Belshan (Floyd County) 12:28.44, 3. Patterson (Madison County) 12:32.78, 4. Vogel (Poquoson) 13:06.18, 5. Lohr (Bruton) 13:06.18, 6. Barron (Alleghany) 13:08.28, 7. Foster (Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg) 13:42.06, 8. Robinson (Strasburg) 13:46.49.
Shot put — 1. Houseright (Gate City) 39-1, 2. Johnson (Prince Edward County) 39- ¼, 3. McKolay (Stuarts Draft) 33-5, 4. Randolph (Buckingham County) 32-10 ½, 5. McAmis (Central-Wise) 32-3, 6. Harlow (James River) 31-6 ½, 7. tie, Washington (East Rockingham) and Gardner (Floyd County) 31-1.
Discus — 1. Murray (Clarke County) 115-1, 2. Houseright (Gate City) 111-7, 3. Bradley (Giles) 102-2, 4. tie, Bell (Prince Edward County) and Lester (Tazewell) 101-7, 6. Morgan (East Rockingham) 100-3, 7. Torres (Floyd County) 97-5, 8. Morgan (Strasburg) 95-6.
Long jump — 1. Johnson (Prince Edward County) 17-7½, 2. Schwaner (Staunton) 16-6, 3. tie, Fox (East Rockingham) and Boston (Luray) 16-1½, 5. Pease (Ridgeview) 15-8, 6. Campbell (Luray) 15-5, 7. Woodard (Prince Edward County) 15-3, 8. Umbarger (Marion) 14-10½.
Triple jump — 1. Lowery (Clarke County) 34-8 ½, 2. Wood (Stuarts Draft) 33-7, 3. Marshall (James River) 33-6, 4. Smith (Strasburg) 33-5 ½, 5. Campbell (Luray) 33-0, 6. Steele (Giles) 32-8 ½, 7. Umbarger (Marion) 32-0, 8. Woodard (Prince Edward County) 31-6.
High jump — 1. Fox (East Rockingham) 5-2, 2. Millner (Bruton) 5-0, 3. Loder (Glenvar) 5-0, 4. tie, Dofermire (Strasburg) and Boston (Luray) 4-10, 6. Vest-Turner (Nelson County) 4-8, 7. Gesler (Bruton) 4-8, 8. Joyner (Windsor) 4-8.
Pole vault — 1. Wood (Stuarts Draft) 11-1, 2. Fox (East Rockingham) 8-0, 3. Abdussalaam (Appomattox County) 8-0, 4. Flamm (Appomattox County) 7-0, 5. Harris (Glenvar) 7-0, 6. Yurish (Staunton) 6-6, 7. Anderson (Appomattox County) 6-6, 8. Downey (East Rockingham) 5-6.
3,200 relay — 1. Dan River 10:44.82, 2. Strasburg 10:49.72, 3. Alleghany 11:02.85, 4. Poquoson 11:10.05, 5. Floyd County 11:17.68, 6. Bruton 11:21.57, 7. Virginia High 11:43.80, 8. Glenvar 11:43.99.
100 hurdles — 1. Loder (Glenvar) 16.99, 2. Blanton (Mathews) 17.02, 3. Myers (Nandua) 17.80, 4. Stewart (Stuarts Draft) 18.11, 5. Samuel (John Battle) 18.34, 6. Wright (Giles) 18.68, 7. Crider (Clarke County) 18.96, 8. Parr (Staunton) 19.26.
100 — 1. Johnson (Prince Edward County) 12.72, 2. Beard (Clarke County) 12.94, 3. Kissoon (Bruton) 13.19, 4. Harmon (Nandua) 13.42, 5. Maxwell (Appomattox County) 13.51, 6. Umbarger (Marion) 13.52, 7. Schwaner (Staunton) 13.53, 8. Caul (Staunton) 13.61.
1,600 — 1. Wilkes (Glenvar) 4:59.67, 2. Benson (Graham) 5:35.51, 3. Patterson (Madison County) 5:47.53, 4. Moore (Gate City) 5:59.32, 5. Talbott (Buckingham County) 5:59.48, 6. Jarvis (John Battle) 6:06.96, 7. McFalls (Dan River) 6:09.31, 8. Weakley (Madison County) 6:24.98.
400 relay — 1. Bruton 51.27, 2. Appomattox County 52.15, 3. Staunton 53.57, 4. James River 53.97, 5. Strasburg 54.11, 6. Clarke County 54.37, 7. Union 55.66, 8. Poquoson 55.88.
400 — 1. Keefe (Strasburg) 1:01.88, 2. Eller (Glenvar) 1:03.36, 3. Harris (Glenvar) 1:03.38, 4. Bostic (Ridgeview) 1:04.31, 5. Marable (Dan River) 1:04.36, 6. Yurish (Staunton) 1:05.43, 7. Campbell (Luray) 1:05.98, 8. Sturgill (Central-Wise) 1:07.28.
300 hurdles — 1. Loder (Glenvar) 48.76, 2. Cropp (Madison County) 49.22, 3. Wood (Stuarts Draft) 51.54, 4. Samuel (John Battle) 53.70, 5. Thornes (Nandua) 54.11, 6, Owens (Bruton) 54.15, 7. Marable (Dan River) 54.76, 8. Lowery (Clarke County) 55.04.
800 — 1. Wilkes (Glenvar) 2:18.83, 2. Martin (Strasburg) 2:32.14, 3. Slemp (Central-Wise) 2:37.11, 4. McFalls (Dan River) 2:38.36, 5. Spakes (Poquoson) 2:38.46, 6. Moore (Gate City) 2:39.09, 7. Talbott (Buckingham County) 2:39.80, 8. Eller (Glenvar) 2:41.83.
200 — 1. Johnson (Prince Edward County) 26.05, 2. Beard (Clarke County) 26.41, 3. Peshehonoff (Poquoson) 27.08, 4. Schwaner (Staunton) 27.65, 5. Marshall (James River) 28.05, 6. Benson (Floyd County) 28.34, 7. Boston (Luray) 28.35, 8. Umbarger (Marion) 28.64.
1,600 relay — 1. Glenvar 4:13.52, 2. Strasburg 4:20.66, 3. Dan River 4:31.43, 4. Patrick County 4:34.63, 5. Floyd County 4:36.15, 6. Staunton 4:41.59, 7. John Battle 4:42.06, 8. Poquoson 4:44.84.
VHSL Class 4 Outdoor Track And Field Results
At Liberty University, Lynchburg
Boys team scores
1. Loudoun Valley 80, Courtland 62, 3. Grafton 46, 4. PH-Ashland 42, 5. John Handley 33, 6. Blacksburg 31½, 7. tie, Jefferson Forest and Powhatan 28, 9. Pulaski County 27, 10. Amherst County 25, 11. Smithfield 24, 12. Eastern View 22, 13. Hanover 20, 14, Dominion 14½, 15. Louisa County 14, 16. Loudoun County 13½, 17. tie, James Wood and Culpeper County 12, 19. tie, Dinwiddie and Churchland 11, 21. Spotsylvania 10, 22. King’s Fork 8 ½, 23. tie, Woodrow Wilson and Liberty-Bealeton 8, 25. tie, Mechanicsville and Caroline 7, 27. King George 6, 28. tie, Salem and Fauquier 4, 30. Tuscarora 2, 31. tie, Kettle Run, Sherando and Broad Run.
Boys results
3,200 — 1. Madrigal (Grafton) 9:20.91, 2. Mussmon (Loudoun Valley) 9:21.43, 3. Taylor (PH-Ashland) 9:27.18, 4. Adams (Jefferson Forest) 9:30.47, 5. Woshner (James Wood) 9:30.92, 6. Goerlich (Blacksburg) 9:32.63, 7. Clark (Mechanicsville) 9:32.67, 8. Murphy (Grafton) 9:35.44.
Shot put — 1. Vollbrecht (Courtland) 61-7, 2. Gaertner (Loudoun Valley) 55-3½, 3. Alexander (Loudoun Valley) 49-½, 4. Johnson (Louisa County) 48-10, 5. Turner (Pulaski County) 48-2, 6. Byrd (PH-Ashland) 47-8, 7. Blount (Caroline) 46-1½, 8. Fletcher (Sherando) 44-0.
Discus — 1. Vollbrecht (Courtland) 179-3, 2. Hawk (Grafton) 174-5, 3. Gaernter (Loudoun Valley) 152-11, 4. Blount (Caroline) 144-1, 5. Daley (John Handley) 142-10, 6. Slebrch (Dominion) 140-5, 7. Alexander (Loudoun Valley) 136-0, 8. Hrcka (Courtland) 132-0.
Long jump — 1. Wray (Courtland) 23-1½, 2. Nash (Powhatan) 22-4¼, 3. Beaver (Culpeper County) 21-8, 4. M.Miller (Loudoun Valley) 21-6 ¾, 5. B.Miller (Blacksburg) 21-3¾, 6. Wood (Salem) 21-1¼, 7. Summers (Dominion) 20-11¾, 8. Brown (Dinwiddie) 20-11½.
Triple jump — 1. Wray (Courtland) 44-3¼, 2. Mitchell (Woodrow Wilson) 43-8½, 3. Lyman (Pulaski County) 43-6, 4. Lane (King George) 42-4, 5. Beaver (Culpeper County) 41-10¾, 6. Hill-Lewis (Pulaski County) 41-10¼, 7. Thompson (Culpeper County) 41-10, 8. Idore (Amherst County) 41-7¾.
High jump — 1. Collins (Spotsylvania) 6-2, 2. Miller (Loudoun Valley) 6-2, 3. tie, Mantena (Dominion) and Beale (King’s Fork) 6-0, 5. tie, Knowles (Loudoun County) and Miller (Blacksburg) 6-0, 8. Lyman (Pulaski County) 5-10.
Pole vault — 1. McKay (John Handley) 14-9, 2. Moore (Amherst County) 14-0, 3. Peete (John Handley) 12-0, 4. Ellis (Jefferson Forest) 11-6, 5. tie, Gregory (Amherst County), Benhase (Hanover) and Torbush (Louisa County) 10-6, 8. Spillman (King George) 10-6.
3,200 relay — 1. Blacksburg 7:58.12, 2. PH-Ashland 8:00.36, 3. Loudoun Valley 8:02.34, 4. Loudoun County 8:06.29, 5. Mechanicsville 8:12.81, 6. Grafton 8:14.04, 7. James Wood 8:16.99, 8. Pulaski County 8:27.99.
110 hurdles — 1. Wray (Courtland) 14.85, 2. Massignan (Grafton) 15.49, 3. Miller (Loudoun Valley) 15.55, 4. Allen (PH-Ashland) 15.64, 5. Idore (Amherst County) 15.76, 6. Link (James Wood) 15.89, 7. Suthers (Pulaski County) 15.96, 8. Peete (John Handley) 16.03.
100 — 1. Greenhow (Powhatan) 10.37, 2. King (Eastern View) 10.72, 3. Daley (John Handley) 10.81, 4. Williams (PH-Ashland) 10.83, 5. Basking (Smithfield) 10.88, 6. Carter (Churchland) 10.92, 7. Scarnato (Tuscarora) 11.06, 8. Collins (Salem) 11.13.
1,600 — 1. Smith (Loudoun Valley) 4:16.78, 2. Coleman (Hanover) 4:18.88, 3. Emmert (Louisa County) 4:23.21, 4. Mussmon (Loudoun Valley) 4:25.46, 5. Mason (PH-Ashland) 4:26.65, 6. Adams (Jefferson Forest) 4:29.87, 7. Rutherford (Blacksburg) 4:30.48, 8. Murphy (Grafton) 4:30.72.
400 relay — 1. Smithfield 42.69, 2. PH-Ashland 42.89, 3. Eastern View 43.03, 4. Courtland 43.34, 5. John Handley 43.36, 6. King’s Fork 43.46, 7. Pulaski County 43.90, 8. Amherst County 43.98.
400 — 1. Hilton (Jefferson Forest) 49.32, 2. Alston (Churchland) 50.42, 3. Fowler (Pulaski County) 50.65, 4. Camobreco (Grafton) 50.90, 5. Summers (Dominion) 50.95, 6. Hager (Blacksburg) 51.13, 7. Stickley (John Handley) 51.16, 8. Moody (Mechanicsville) 51.59.
300 hurdles — 1. Branch (Dinwiddie) 39.37, 2. Idore (Amherst County) 39.37, 3. Wray (Courtland) 40.39, 4. Crowe (Blacksburg) 40.84, 5. Burke (Fauquier) 40.89, 6. Link (James Wood) 40.95, 7. Massignan (Grafton) 41.40, 8. Zurbach (Broad Run) 41.59.
800 — 1. Smith (Loudoun Valley) 1:53.27, 2. Rodman (Liberty-Bealeton) 1:54.96, 3. Coleman (Hanover) 1:57.15, 4. Stansbury (Loudoun County) 1:57.40, 5. Babyak (Smithfield) 1:58.60, 6. Davis (PH-Ashland) 2:00.59, 7. Raney (Grafton) 2:01.09, 8. Ruiz (Blacksburg) 2:01.15.
200 — 1. Greenhow (Powhatan) 21.03, 2. King (Eastern View) 22.02, 3. Basking (Smithfield) 22.11, 4. Hilton (Jefferson Forest) 22.22, 5. Vazquez (Grafton) 22.34, 6. Thompson (Hanover) 22.47, 7. Fowler (Pulaski County) 22.49, 8. Williams (Kettle Run) 22.56.
1,600 relay — 1. Blacksburg 3:26.92, 2. Jefferson Forest 3:29.36, 3. Loudoun County 3:29.67, 4. Grafton 3:31.60, 5. Loudoun County 3:31.80, 6. Salem 3:31.96, 7. PH-Ashland 3:33.04, 8. Menchville 3:34.48.
Girls team scores
1. Loudoun Valley 71, 2. Jefferson Forest 55, 3. Fauquier 42, 4. King’s Fork 41, 5. Hanover 40, 6. John Handley 37, 7. Great Bridge 34, 8. Kettle Run 33, 9. Blacksburg 32, 10. Warhill 28, 11. Tuscarora 27, 12. Heritage-Newport News 26, 13. Jamestown 24, 14. James Wood 22, 15. Menchville 21, 16. tie, Louisa County and Sherando 18, 18. Pulaski County 14, 19. Courtland 13½, 20. Salem 11, 21. Culpeper County 8, 22. Loudoun County 7, 23. George Washington 6, 24. PH-Ashland 5½, 25. tie, Amherst County and Dinwiddie 5, 27. Monacan 4, 28. King George 3, 29. E.C. Glass 2½, 30. tie, Millbrook, Woodrow Wilson and Dominion 2, 33. tie, Halifax County, Heritage-Leesburg and Park View-Sterling 1, 36. Orange County ½.
Girls results
3,200 — 1. Crytser (Hanover) 10:38.27, 2. Bauer (Jamestown) 10:55.75, 3. S.Fetterfolf (Loudoun Valley) 10:59.02, 4. Link (Blacksburg) 11:21.74, 5. Workman (Tuscarora) 11:26.66, 6. R.Fetterolf (Loudoun Valley) 11:30.15, 7. Murphy (Millbrook) 11:33.30, 8. Jones (Blacksburg) 11:35.44.
Shot put — 1. Rogers (Kettle Run) 39-7, 2. Carlson (Sherando) 38-11, 3. Bolen (Loudoun Valley) 38-5, 4. Turner (Hanover) 37-10, 5. Pettyjohn (Jefferson Forest) 37-8¾, 6. Woodfolk (Louisa County) 36-4, 7. Baker (Courtland) 35-4½, 8. Osuanah (PH-Glade Spring) 35-4.
Discus — 1. Carlson (Sherando) 129-11, 2. Memmer (Salem) 129-5, 3. Bolen (Loudoun Valley) 124-4, 4. Tate (Tuscarora) 115-2, 5. Grove (James Wood) 110-11, 6. Turner (Hanover) 105-2, 7. Pettyjohn (Jefferson Forest) 100-3, 8. Woodfolk (Louisa County) 96-5.
Long jump — 1. Wilson (Great Bridge) 18-2, 2. N.Ward (Warhill) 18-¼, 3. A.Robson (Fauquier) 17-2, 4. D.Ward (King’s Fork) 17-1¾, 5. S.Robson (Fauquier) 17-1½, 6. Carrigan (Tuscarora) 16-11, 7. Damewood (Culpeper County) 16-8½, 8. Hubbard (Halifax County) 16-8½.
Triple jump — 1. N.Ward (Warhill) 38-3, 2. Abraham (Jamestown) 38-2½, 3. S.Robson (Fauquier) 37-7½, 4. Arnold (Pulaski County) 36-7¼, 5. Brooks (Louisa County) 35-1, 6. Carter (Louisa County) 35-1, 7. McIvor (Jefferson Forest) 34-9½, 8. Hall (Dominion) 34-½.
High jump — 1. Carrigan (Tuscarora) 5-6, 2. Sandy (James Wood) 5-4, 3. Pettyjohn (Jefferson Forest) 5-4, 4. Imoh (John Handley) 5-2, 5. tie, Kehlenbeck (Blacksburg), McLaughlin (Salem) and Fritz (Louisa County) 5-0, 8. Miller (Courtland) 5-0.
Pole vault — 1. Pettyjohn (Jefferson Forest) 12-4, 2. McKay (John Handley) 11-6, 3. Schaner (Kettle Run) 11-6, 4. Nickerson (Kettle Run) 10-6, 5. Harvey (Jefferson Forest) 10-0, 6. Fritz (Louisa County) 9-6, 7. Smith (Hanover) 9-6, 8. Zier (Blacksburg) 9-6.
3,200 relay — 1. Fauquier 9:33.14, 2. Loudoun Valley 9:53.02, 3. Jefferson Forest 9:55.77, 4. Tuscarora 9:56.22, 5. Blacksburg 9:58.62, 6. Kettle Run 10:02.94, 7. PH-Ashland 10:09.75, 8. Louisa County 10:25.14.
100 hurdles — 1. London (Courtland) 15.13, 2. Imoh (John Handley) 15.44, 3. Arnold (Pulaski County) 15.61, 4. Ward (Dinwiddie) 15.63, 5. Sandy (James Wood) 15.88,6. Szefc (Blacksburg) 16.06, 7. Rhodes (Warhill) 16.07, 8. James (King George) 16.44.
100 — 1. Powell (King’s Fork) 11.94, 2. Wilson (Great Bridge) 12.32, 3. Holloway (Hanover) 12.44, 4. Younger (George Washington) 12.44, 5. N.Ward (Warhill) 12.66, 6. Reynolds (Blacksburg) 12.77, 7. Trussell (Hanover) 12.82, 8. Powell (Heritage-Leesburg) 12.85.
1,600 — 1. Gordon (Loudoun Valley) 4:55.07, 2. Crytser (Hanover) 4:58.49, 3. Lamanna (Jefferson Forest) 5:01.17, 4. Bauer (Jamestown) 5:04.27, 5. S.Fetterolf (Loudoun Valley) 5:12.90, 6. R.Fetterolf (Loudoun Valley) 5:25.60, 7. Beatty (James Wood) 5:26.51, 8. Griggs (Blacksburg) 5:32.47.
400 relay — 1. King’s Fork 48.06, 2. John Handley 49.21, 3. Culpeper County 50.61, 4. Amherst County 50.65, 5. Warhill 50.99, 6. Loudoun Valley 51.10, 7. Loudoun County 51.11, 8. Courtland 51.17.
400 — 1. Whyte (Heritage-Newport News) 54.75, 2. Person (King’s Fork) 57.29, 3. Wilson (Menchville) 59.26, 4. Fernandez (Fauquier) 1:00.04, 5. Werts (Monacan) 1:00.12, 6. Reynolds (Blacksburg) 1:00.15, 7. Harkness (Kettle Run) 1:00.15, 8. Holloway (Hanover) 1:00.60.
300 hurdles — 1. Wilson (Great Bridge) 45.68, 2. Imoh (John Handley) 46.51, 3. Solomon (Heritage-Newport News) 46.83, 4. McIvor (Jefferson Forest) 47.66, 5. Sandy (James Wood) 49.28, 6. tie, Nuckols (PH-Ashland) and Handel (E.C. Glass) 49.38; 8. Rein (Park View-Sterling) 49.40.
800 — 1. Gordon (Loudoun Valley) 2:17.27, 2. Lamanna (Jefferson Forest) 2:18.42, 3. Peterson (Loudoun Valley) 2:18.54, 4. Scott (Fauquier) 2:23.31, 5. Harkness (Kettle Run) 2:23.58, 6. Woolwine (Pulaski County) 2:24.76. 7. McDonald (Woodrow Wilson) 2:30.13, 8. Osborn (Hanover) 2:30.58.
200 — 1. Whyte (Heritage-Newport News) 23.62, 2. Powell (King’s Fork) 25.23, 3. KWilson (Great Bridge) 25.28, 4. T.Wilson (Menchville) 25.47, 5. Holloway (Hanover) 25.75, 6. Carpenter (Kettle Run) 26.20, 7. McIvor (Jefferson Forest) 26.21, 8. Younger (George Washington) 26.23.
1,600 relay — 1. Menchville 4:05.71, 2. Blacksburg 4:08.11, 3. Loudoun Valley 4:09.29, 4. Loudoun County 4:11.33, 5. Fauquier 4:12.74, 6. Jamestown 4:14.62, 7. King George 4:15.16, 8. Dominion 4:19.25.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!