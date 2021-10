High School Roundup: Graham football team stays unbeaten with win over Blacksburg

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Ty’drez Clements ran for 169 yards and four touchdowns to lead the undefeated Graham football team to a 46-7 win over Blacksburg on Thursday night.

Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw scored on a 64-yard kick return following a safety in the first quarter. He also rushed twice for 52 yards with a 45-yard TD run.

The G-Men (8-0) blocked two punts for safeties.

The Bruins (0-8) scored in the fourth quarter on a 13-yard pass from Spencer Campbell to Ethan Karpa.

It was announced during the game that Turner-Bradshaw has committed to Notre Dame.

Blacksburg;0;0;0;7-;7

Graham;23;0;16;7;—;46

Gra — Safety, punt blocked out of end zone

Gra — Bradshaw-Turner 64 run (Morgan kick)

Gra — Clements 4 run (Morgan kick)

Gra — Clements 5 run (Morgan kick)

Gra — Bradshaw-Turner 45 run (Morgan kick)

Gra — Safety, punt blocked out of end zone

Gra — Clements 9 run (Morgan kick)